Winona, MS

breezynews.com

Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests

TONY T LAYNEZ, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500. WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Improper Equipment, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000. LINDA S MCDONALD, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $339.25, $639.25, $239.25.
CARTHAGE, MS
hottytoddy.com

OPD: Search Continues for Jay Lee’s Body

While a man remains behind bars on no bond, charged with the murder of Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, Lee’s family has not yet had the chance to lay their loved one to rest. Lee, 20, was last seen at about 6 a.m. on July 8...
OXFORD, MS
kicks96news.com

Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo County woman killed in head-on collision

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City woman was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Tuesday, September 13. The crash happened on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to Yazoo County Coroner Ricky L. Shivers, a passenger car and a pickup truck were involved in the head-on collision. […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash in Yazoo County at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Coroner Ricky Shivers says 21-year-old Skylar Cassie Beliew died in a head-on collision with a pickup truck on Anding Oil City Road west of Spires Lane. According to authorities,...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

A Pair of accidents in Neshoba

4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

DUI, indecent exposure, and other recent arrests

On 9-9-2022, William Lewis, a 23-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Resisting Arrest and Improper Equipment on Martin Luther King Drive by Officer Braxton Goza. On 9-7-2022, Shamarion Cook, a 20-year-old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Malicious Mischief, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, No Drivers License, No Insurance, and Discharging Firearm in City Limits on Highway 12 East by Officer Deterron Hardin.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake

8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Catalytic converters stolen from hospital parking lot

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are searching for a person who stole catalytic converters from a hospital parking lot. Kosciusko police said the suspects stole the car parts from vehicles in the parking lot of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala on Friday, September 9. The suspect was seen on security footage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:00 […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
kicks96news.com

Aggravated Assault and Multiple Domestic Violence Arrests in Attala and Leake

PAUL LUCKETT, 57, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $1,000. JONATHAN M MALONE, 29, of Carthage, Contraband in Prison, Improper Equipment, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond N/A, $0, $0. BRIAN G MASK, 22, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with...
CARTHAGE, MS
breezynews.com

Disturbances and Crashes in Kosy

9:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance in progress at a residence on 2nd Avenue. 12:05 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were called to the parking lot of Adams Grocery on Hwy 12 regarding a vehicle that struck the building and a propane tank. No injuries were reported.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
panolian.com

Panola County Jail Log

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Sept. 5. Mhkia Milton, 67A Alred...
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Local COVID Update: Numbers Down in the Past Week

The COVID-19 numbers are looking better in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department says there were only 26 new cases reported in the past week in Neshoba County, 20 in Leake County and 11 in Attala County. The total of 57 is a 58 per cent decrease from the week before.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Leake County School District Conducting Drills

Leake County School District & Law Enforcement will be practicing drills beginning today. “Do not be alarmed. It’s only a drill. Today, on Leake County campus at Walnut Grove, Leake County School District and Law Enforcement will be conducting a Crisis Management Drill: Active Shooter. In the upcoming days....
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Slate

A Boycott in Mississippi

Black residents of Indianola, Mississippi, were fed up with decades of separate-and-unequal classrooms. When a white outsider got hired as school superintendent, they decided to take a stand. This week, Joel Anderson tells the story of how their boycott of white businesses transformed the community and captivated the nation. One...
INDIANOLA, MS
breezynews.com

Kosciusko vs Choctaw County game moved to Ackerman

Another Kosciusko Whippets home football game is having to change locations. According to Athletic Director Macy Wilbanks, the game against Choctaw County will now be played in Ackerman instead of Kosciusko. Game time will still be 7:30 pm. Here is the school’s official statement:. “Due to further delays with...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
panolian.com

SP travels to Clarksdale this week

It’s been 22 years since Clarksdale has beaten South Panola on the football field in the storied rivalry between two programs that have won over 1,300 games combined. The 3-0 Wildcats will try and snap a 15-game Tiger winning streak Friday at Crumpler Stadium in Clarksdale with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
CLARKSDALE, MS

