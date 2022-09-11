Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
actionnews5.com
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WTOK-TV
SBA approves Gov. Reeves’ request for assistance due to Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses impacted by the Jackson water crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the capital city, have experienced economic losses due to water pressure issues following the Pearl River flooding.
WTOK-TV
Jackson’s boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At a press conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state-imposed boil water notice in Jackson could be been lifted. The notice has been in place since July 29, and was put in place due to high levels of turbidity in water samples collected. “On Tuesday,...
Portable water boxes donated to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Portable water boxes will soon be installed in some fire stations in Jackson as part of a clean water initiative. Jackson residents will experience some relief with water boxes being placed in Jackson Fire Station 1 and 20. With construction of these boxes costing thousands of dollars, the organization 501-C3 was […]
Dr. Jamal Bryant discusses Jackson’s Water Crisis
Pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Dr. Jamal Bryant talks about the Jackson water crisis and efforts to help the city until things are resolved.
Groups give away food, water to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fresh Start Christian Church and United Mega Care Global Humanitarian Organization teamed up to provide neighbors in Jackson with much needed necessities amid the water crisis. After just a four days of planning, four 53-foot trailers made their way into the Jackson community on behalf of Bishop T.D. Jakes affiliate nonprofit […]
WTOK-TV
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the last...
WLBT
Jackson mayor told employees to cooperate with EPA investigation
The Winooski School’s campus is nearly complete following a massive makeover. Learn about discoveries within our galaxy, which suggest parts of space may taste and smell like familiar food and drink! 🌌👅. NASA sets new date for Artemis One rocket launch. Updated: 37 minutes ago. NASA is once...
WTOK-TV
Nashville woman accused of murdering Rankin Co. man she met through social media
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WDAM) - A woman from Nashville, Tennessee, has been charged with the murder of a missing Rankin County man after, police say, the two formed a relationship online and planned to meet up. Carson Sistrunk, 24, was reported missing on Tuesday, September 6. According to Jefferson Davis...
Report: Mississippi district attorney threatened man with gun
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jody Owens, the district attorney in Hinds County, Mississippi, threatened a man with a gun earlier this month, according to an incident report, The report stated that the man, Joshua Towns, was visiting a female friend at an apartment on Pearl Street around midnight Sept. 2 when Owens showed up […]
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
William “Polo” Edwards pleads not guilty to murder
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Society Founder Bobby Davis pled not guilty in the case. William “Polo” Edwards appeared in court on Tuesday, September 13. He was previously indicted for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in Hinds County on Friday, August 26. Investigators said […]
WTOK-TV
EPA announces inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Inspector General has officially announced it has begun an inquiry into Jackson’s drinking water emergency. The office made the announcement on September 13, days after NBC News confirmed the investigation had begun and about two weeks after equipment...
Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel
Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
WLBT
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
WAPT
Party plans busted after police find drugs, guns
PORT GIBSON, Miss. — Three men were arrested after drugs and guns were found inside a car at a police checkpoint in Port Gibson. Police said Friday, just before 11 p.m., a car approached the checkpoint, and officers smelled marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police found a bag of...
Man wanted for murder at Village Apartments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in connection a murder that happened at an apartment complex in Jackson in August. Officer Sam Brown said Jacoby Henson is wanted for the deadly shooting that happened at The Village Apartments on Sunday, August 21. Police said Antonyo Esco, 18, and other occupants were sitting inside […]
WLBT
Two shot in Rankin County, transported to UMMC
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to UMMC.
Man arrested for Valero armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a Valero in Jackson on July 28. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Christopher Watts, 27, entered the business with several firearms and took several merchandise without paying. Watts was denied bond for being a convicted felon on […]
