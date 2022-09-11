Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas Board of Regents approve $254 million appropriations request
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved a unified state appropriations request for the public higher education system that supports the Board’s goal of building a talent pipeline for the state. The request totals $254 million in new support for the state’s public higher education...
WIBW
Gov. urges EPA to rethink proposed change to atrazine requirements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged the EPA to rethink its proposed change to atrazine requirements for farmers. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 13, she sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency about its recently proposed change to the usage and label requirements of atrazine - an herbicide that helps farmers control weeds that can choke out crops.
WIBW
KCC requires Evergy to explain $1.2 billion increase in capital spending plan
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission is now requiring Evergy to explain itself about a $1.2 billion increase in its capital spending plan and how it will affect Kansas customers. The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Thursday, Sept. 15, that it has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2...
WIBW
Kansas Turnpike Authority switches motorist assist carrier to Geico
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Turnpike has switched its motorist assist carrier to Geico as Safety Patrol vehicles help stranded drivers. The Kansas Turnpike Authority says its safety assistance program will get a new look as Geico becomes the sponsor of the motorist assist service. It said the KTA Safety Assist, sponsored by Geico, continues to be a key part of its traffic safety efforts.
WIBW
Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked. According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.
WIBW
Kansans invited to catch, tag monarch butterflies with professionals
GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been invited to help catch and tag monarch butterflies with professionals in the Sunflower State. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Sept.17, the Kansas Wetlands Education Center, 592 NE Kansas Highway 156 in Great Bend, will host the annual monarch butterfly tagging event which is open to the public.
WIBW
Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri. The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.
WIBW
Topeka police arrest 2 fugitives wanted since 2019 by Tennessee authorities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people wanted on fugitive warrants since 2019 by Tennessee authorities were arrested by Topeka police early Tuesday afternoon on the city’s west side, authorities said. The pair, a man and a woman, were taken into custody around 12:25 p.m. as they were in a...
WIBW
Fred the Preparedness Dog offers advice to get you ready for emergencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - September is Emergency Preparedness Month in Kansas, which means time to make plans so you don’t get caught off guard. Kansas Emergency Management Dir. Mike McNulty and Fred the Preparedness Dog visited Eye on NE Kansas with reminders on what families need to be prepared for a variety of disasters. Fred showed off items he carries in his emergency kit, including bottled water (with a bowl for him), medications, first aid items and a weather radio. McNulty says you should check your kit periodically to be sure everything is in working order and not expired.
WIBW
Kansas could shift high school graduation requirements, lower English, Math & Science provisions
KANSAS (KCTV) - The Kansas Board of Education could change high school graduation requirements, but the discussion could continue for several more months. The Board has been listening to Education Commissioner Randy Watson’s Graduation Requirements Task Force about a change for the last 15 months. Watson said they need to make a decision by June 1, 2023.
WIBW
Kansans warned to watch for deer as fall approaches
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned to be more cautious of deer on the road as fall approaches. The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office says as fall approaches and students head back to class, more traffic will be on the roadways as students drive to and from school and sporting events. Fall also signals the start of hunting season for various interests - especially deer.
WIBW
Saint Marys 19-year-old sent to hospital after hitting semi-truck on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Saint Marys 19-year-old was sent to the hospital after she hit a semi-truck from North Carolina on I-70 in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, emergency crews were called to the area of Interstate 70 and Auburn Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Blue Cross Blue Shield opens grant to help students learn healthy habits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas has opened a grant for K-12 educators to help teach students healthy lifestyle habits. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas says school nurses, teachers and administrators can now apply for a Healthy Habits for Life grant which offers up to $200,000 to help schools implement healthy lifestyle programs in K-12 schools.
WIBW
Junior anglers get chance to reel in catch of a lifetime alongside Chiefs great
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Nearly 200 junior anglers in the Kansas City area got the chance to reel in the catch of a lifetime alongside a Kansas City Chiefs great. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance says nearly 200 young anglers and their families lined the banks of Troost Lake in the heart of Kansas City along with members and other community volunteers as well as retired Kansas City Chiefs running back Priest Holmes on Saturday, Sept. 10, for its 2nd Annual Greater Kansas City BCTC Take Kids Fishing Day.
WIBW
Wednesday night forecast: Summer reminds us we aren’t done with it yet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen another warm day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will cool down for tonight with temperatures Thursday morning in the low 60s but we climb to 90º again in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for some leftover showers and thunderstorms in Central Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning. The initial rain will be coming out from West Kansas but is expected to weaken once it moves east. We will be reminded that Summer isn’t finished yet with temperatures next week in the mid 90s.
WIBW
Thursday forecast: Warm today with a storm chance tonight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures remain unseasonably mild through Saturday with on and off showers/storms. This will be an uneven distribution of rain with some lucky areas getting more than 0.25″ while other areas may only get 0.10″ and yes there’s a chance some spots don’t get anything at all.
