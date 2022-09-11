TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve seen another warm day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will cool down for tonight with temperatures Thursday morning in the low 60s but we climb to 90º again in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for some leftover showers and thunderstorms in Central Kansas Thursday night into Friday morning. The initial rain will be coming out from West Kansas but is expected to weaken once it moves east. We will be reminded that Summer isn’t finished yet with temperatures next week in the mid 90s.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO