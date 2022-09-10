ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Drake Cracks Jokes About Kanye West, Tyga & More At Nike Maxim Awards

By Bruce Goodwin II
92Q
92Q
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34phNc_0hr1FsnM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZ7nd_0hr1FsnM00

Source: Steve Russell / Getty

D rake uttered the words “ checks over stripes ” in 2018 and never looked back.

Now, the Nike partnership is alive and strong enough that Drizzy was at the company’s Beaverton, Oregon campus for a special occasion.

Drake played host to Nike’s annual Maxim Awards while celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary, a role he’s seasoned in since hosting SNL in 2016 and the 2014 ESPY s.

He took the stage while donning a jacket with a light-up swoosh emblazoned across the back and got straight to the jokes.

“I’ve obviously grown up with this check on me. It’s really truly an honor when you put things into perspective. You know adidas has Kanye… I think,” poking fun at the fairweather relationship the Chicago creative has with the German company. “At Nike, we have LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis, Michael Jordan.”

Drake then praises creative genius Virgil Abloh, who died after a private battle with cancer in 2021.

“The greatest creative mind of all time Virgil Abloh, rest in peace. We have Cristiano Ronaldo. We have Serena Williams,” he says before poking fun at an old beef he had with fellow Young Money labelmate, Tyga . “We have Tiger [Woods], and I’m pretty sure Reebok has Tyga, so we’re good.”

The company being around for 50 years and a valuation of billions of dollars is no small feat, but Drizzy had to poke some fun at the brand now being middle-aged.

“Nike is 50. Nike is so old it’s wearing New Balance ,” Drake said, which fell flat with the audience. “Nike turning 50 means LeBron is gonna try to come and get you to play for the Lakers this year. This is the year where you’re going to walk in a restaurant and see Nike having red wine with Jared Dudley and Carmelo Anthony .”

He even made a joke about someone asking how he got seeded a pair of white Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s , saying they were from the son of former Nike VP Ann Hebert , who stepped down after a sneaker reselling controversy.

Despite the jokes, Drake’s a Nike boy for life and even sported the signature swoosh in his braids and rocked a pair of unreleased Nocta sneakers that are giving Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 vibes.

The post Drake Cracks Jokes About Kanye West, Tyga & More At Nike Maxim Awards appeared first on 92 Q .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RadarOnline

Kanye West's Lawyers Plead With Rapper To Stop Fighting With GAP, He Leaks Email

Kanye West's lawyers begged the rapper to drop his public fight with his business partner GAP after his days-long attack on the company he claimed did him dirty, Radar has learned. On Monday, the 45-year-old music mogul shared a photo of an email he received from a member of his team. It read, "Dear Ye. Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on GAP for another 10 days." On Instagram, Ye has been posting a series of screenshots and messages to his fans that explain his feud with both GAP and Adidas. Kanye partnered with GAP in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaverton, OR
Entertainment
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
musictimes.com

J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?

J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"

There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lebron James
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Drizzy
Person
Kanye
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Tyga
Person
Drake
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jared Dudley
Black Enterprise

Dr. Dre Feared Being Called a Sell-Out If He Took the Superbowl Gig, But Nas and Jay-Z Convinced Him

It was recently revealed that two legendary New York rappers convinced a West Coast Hip Hop producer to do an epic show in his home state and cement his legacy in hip-hop. According to The New York Daily News, this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson.Paak almost didn’t take place. It took rap heavyweights Nas and Jay-Z to convince him to do the halftime performance for good reason.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Rains On JAY-Z ‘GOD DID’ Parade: ‘It’s Not A [Top 10 Hov Verse]’

Joe Budden doesn’t think JAY-Z’s feature on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” ranks among his finest verses, despite the widespread praise the song has garnered. The New Jersey native and his Joe Budden Podcasts co-hosts discussed Hov’s show-stealing verse during a recent episode of the show. Although Budden admitted the verse is “phenomenal,” he shut down the notion that it belongs in the Marcy mogul’s top 10 performances of all time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Nike Swoosh#Maxim#Tyga More#Snl#German#Reebok
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Gifts Yung Miami An Iced Out Baguette Chain

Love is in the air for Yung Miami and P. Diddy, literally. The Bad Boy exec recently made headlines earlier this week after congratulating the City Girl rapper on her BET Hip Hop Award nomination. "Proud of you @YungMiami. Shawty Wop," Diddy shared in an Instagram post. "You out here F*** Sh** Up!!!!" I TOLD YOU!" Yung Miami thanked her bad boy beau, simply responding to his post, "Thank you Papi."
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Drake and Kanye West Top 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards have released their official list of nominees, and Drake and Kanye West lead the way with 14 and ten nominations respectively. Kendrick Lamar follows behind with nine, and Future has been nominated for eight awards in the ceremony set to be held on September 30th. The post Drake and Kanye West Top 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Funk Flex Premieres Unreleased DMX Song Following Swizz Beatz Challenge

Funk Flex has premiered an unreleased DMX song after challenging to Swizz Beatz to dig into the late rapper’s vaults. The Hot 97 DJ treated fans to an untitled track from Dark Man X and Swizz during his radio show on Thursday night (September 8). The record samples Big Daddy Kane’s 1988 song “Ain’t No Half-Steppin’,” which was produced by Marley Marl.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy Congratulates Yung Miami On Her Award Nod: "I Told You!"

Though the status of Diddy and Yung Miami's relationship is never quite clear, it hasn't stopped the smitten couple from publicly expressing their love for each other as the world watches on. Over summer, fans were confused when videos of Bad Boy exec on a yacht with another woman made their rounds online. However, the noise began to settle after a clip surfaced of Diddy rubbing on the City Girl rapper as she danced on him, on stage in front of a live crowd.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Architects Of G-Funk: Kokane + Cold 187um Say Dr. Dre + Eazy-E Beef Wasn't As 'Heavy' As Fans Thought

Exclusive – The Architects Of G-Funk — the new duo comprised of cousins Kokane and Above the Law founder Cold 187um — have a rich history when it comes to West Coast gangsta rap. As pioneers of the G-Funk movement, they either helped craft or contributed to a myriad of Hip Hop classics, including N.W.A’s 1991 sophomore effort N-ggaz4Life and Eazy-E’s 1993 solo effort It’s On (Dr. Dre) 187um Killa.
VISUAL ART
92Q

92Q

179
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy