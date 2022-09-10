Read full article on original website
fiusports.com
FIU Women's Soccer at FGCU Ruled No Contest Due to Weather
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Due to weather complications and lightning in the Fort Myers area, Sunday's women's soccer match between FIU and FGCU has been suspended and deemed a no contest through the 35th minute. Both teams were held scoreless through the match, though, FIU's Chinatsu Kaio and Kennedy Floyd...
fiusports.com
FIU Swim & Dive 2022 Signing Class Profile
MIAMI (Sept. 12, 2022) - The FIU women's swimming and diving team added nine signees to the program for the 2022 campaign, with head coach Randy Horner bringing in eight freshman and one transfer to bolster the squad. "We graduated a great senior class last year, and I strongly believe...
