Boca Raton, FL

Final Non-Conference Game of Season

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The final non-conference match of the season is here for the Florida Atlantic University women's soccer team. The Owls will welcome a tough opponent to Paradise in the 6-2 Kansas Jayhawks, with first touch at FAU soccer stadium set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Cadeac Finishes Runner-Up in Fall Opener

Williamsburg, Va. – With a final round score of 72 on Tuesday, Clemence Cadeac finished in a tie for second at the William & Mary Fall Invitational. Cadeac's two-day, 54-hole total of 212 (-4) equaled Longwood's Annabelle Jennings and was seven shots behind Richmond's Hannah Lydic (-11). Rosa Barnak also competed as an individual for the Owls and tied for 40th. The River Course at the Kingsmill Resort played host.
