Williamsburg, Va. – With a final round score of 72 on Tuesday, Clemence Cadeac finished in a tie for second at the William & Mary Fall Invitational. Cadeac's two-day, 54-hole total of 212 (-4) equaled Longwood's Annabelle Jennings and was seven shots behind Richmond's Hannah Lydic (-11). Rosa Barnak also competed as an individual for the Owls and tied for 40th. The River Course at the Kingsmill Resort played host.

