fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen Injury: Waiver Wire Replacements to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
With the injury to Keenan Allen, fantasy football managers are left with a void on their roster. Let’s check out the extent of the injury and players you can target on your waiver wire this week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Advice: Players to Drop (Week 2)
Let’s take a look at players our analysts consider on the fringe as you weigh your waiver wire additions for the week. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you navigate your season. From our Start/Sit Assistant – which provides your optimal lineup, based on accurate consensus projections – to our Waiver Wire Assistant – which allows you to quickly see which available players will improve your team, and by how much – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football season.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Devin Duvernay, Cordarrelle Patterson, James Robinson (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Tuesday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances the prior week jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥-to-🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) expected to miss several weeks
Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss some time with the knee injury that led to him leaving Week 1 early. The San Francisco running back underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury on Monday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Although the MRI will determine exactly how...
fantasypros.com
Matt Ammendola signs with Chiefs practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed K Matt Ammendola to their practice squad and will elevate him if Harrison Butker cannot play Thursday due to an ankle injury. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Ammendola kicked in 11 games last season for the New York Jets. He made 13 of...
fantasypros.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) expected to miss 6-8 weeks
While the projection is 6-8 weeks for now, a clearer timetable will likely come once the surgery is complete and the recovery process begins. This timetable will keep Prescott out until late October or Mid November, so fantasy managers need to plan accordingly at the QB position. Cooper Rush came into the game Sunday and will likely take over until Dak is back.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Air Yards Analysis: Week 2 (2022) PREMIUM
The game of fantasy football has become more complex over the past several years. While the game itself hasn’t changed much, the way to analyze stats and draw conclusions has become much more in-depth with the development of advanced stats. One of those advanced stats is air yards. Why...
fantasypros.com
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Geno Smith tosses two touchdowns in win Week 1
Geno Smith completed 23 of 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks Week 1 win over the Broncos. Smith started the game out on a tear, completing 17 of 18 passes with a pair of touchdown passes TEs Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson. Smith did not do much in the second half, but the Seahawks defense was able to do just enough to lead Seattle to the win. Smith has played himself into the QB2 conversation of 2-QB/superflex leagues, but he does have a tough matchup next week against the 49ers.
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady solid in season debut Sunday
Tom Brady completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 212 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception in a win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Brady has had a lot of distractions this off-season between his short-lived retirement and his brief absence from the team during training camp, but he still managed to look pretty good in the Bucs' season opener Sunday. He threw one questionable pick, but all of his other throws besides that were sharp and accurate. He looks like the same Tom Brady that has been dominating the league for decades, and it would be surprising if he isn't a solid fantasy option at the position.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Risers & Fallers (2022)
What a wild Week 1 that was! So many games came down the wire, and many teams surprised us on the field. Not all of the surprises were good, unfortunately. Let’s look at some players that saw their value change, either rising or falling, so you can begin to plan out your Week 2 lineups.
fantasypros.com
Rodrigo Blankenship makes two field goals in Week 1 tie against the Texans
Blankenship cost the team the win on Sunday, as he missed a 47-yard field goal in OT. The Colts kicker managed to escape blame from head coach Frank Reich, but this was certainly not an encouraging sight for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old is ranked as the K7 for the rest of season, solely due to his SOS remaining.
fantasypros.com
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in Week 1
Alvin Kamara was dealing with a rib issue in the Saints’ Week 1 matchup with Atlanta. Head coach Dennis Allen stated, “I think he’s going to be fine.” (Katherine Terrell on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The rib injury explains the reduction in touches from what we normally...
fantasypros.com
Rondale Moore (hamstring) likely to practice Wednesday
Rondale Moore continues to nurse a hamstring but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will see how much the receiver is able to do at practice on Wednesday according to azcardinals.com’s Darren Urban. (Darren Urban on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kingsbury and the Cardinals will be careful with the speedy...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones: X-rays negative on injured back
Mac Jones’ X-rays were negative on his injured back. He is scheduled to be further evaluated when the team returns to Foxborough, per Tom Pelissero. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This is at least some positive news for New England after their offense struggled to get anything going...
fantasypros.com
Justin Jefferson scores twice, dominates in Week 1 win
From the opening drive, it was apparent that head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense would run through the third-year wide receiver. Jefferson caught several passes where he appeared wide open, and Kirk Cousins delivered the ball perfectly on point. He was targeted 11 times on the day, and fantasy managers can trust this type of involvement will continue until an opposing team proves they can stop him. He is an elite WR1 until further notice.
fantasypros.com
Jalen Hurts rushes for 90 yards, touchdown in Week 1 win
Jalen Hurts completed 18 of his 32 pass attempts for 243 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions and rushed 17 times for 90 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Lions. Fantasy Impact:. Fantasy managers would obviously prefer a touchdown pass or two most weeks, but those rushing...
fantasypros.com
Jamal Adams suffers 'serious' quad injury Monday
Pete Carroll told reporters that safety Jamal Adams suffered “a serious injury” to his quad. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Adams was blitzing Russell Wilson in the first half when he suffered the injury and was immediately ruled doubtful to return. It isn't clear how long he will be sidelined, but regardless this is a huge loss to the Seahawks defense.
fantasypros.com
Miles Sanders finds the end zone in Week 1 win
Miles Sanders rushed 13 times for 96 yards and a touchdown and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's win over the Lions. Sanders averaged 7.4 yards per carry and scored his first touchdown since December 2020. Unfortunately for Sanders managers, fellow RBs Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell also rushed for touchdowns, as did QB Jalen Hurts. Sanders was the clear leader of this running back committee, but he is likely to continue losing red zone touches to Hurts, Gainwell, and Scott, which limits his overall upside.
fantasypros.com
Najee Harris injury ‘not a big deal’
Per Mike Giardi of NFL Network, Najee Harris’ injury is “not considered a big deal.” (Mike Giardi on Twitter) While this does not clear up his status for Week 2 or moving forward, is does provide an indication that the Steelers are not overly worried about it. Harris tallied 23 rushing yards on 10 attempts and three receiving yards and one touchdown on two receptions Sunday. We will know more once the team releases their first injury report for Week 2.
