Tom Brady completed 18 of his 27 pass attempts for 212 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception in a win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday. Brady has had a lot of distractions this off-season between his short-lived retirement and his brief absence from the team during training camp, but he still managed to look pretty good in the Bucs' season opener Sunday. He threw one questionable pick, but all of his other throws besides that were sharp and accurate. He looks like the same Tom Brady that has been dominating the league for decades, and it would be surprising if he isn't a solid fantasy option at the position.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO