King Charles, William and Harry reunited in grief to escort queen's coffin
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession taking Queen Elizabeth's coffin as the late monarch made her final journey from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny
LONDON (AP) — Reports that up to 100 staff at King Charles III’s former residence could lose their jobs has drawn criticism of the British monarchy, within days of his accession to the throne. The Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday that dozens of staff at Clarence House, Charles’ former official residence, were given notice that their jobs were on the line. The report said the notices came in the midst of a busy period of transition as Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, move to Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday. The Public and Commercial Services Union called the royals’ decision to inform staff of job cuts during a period of mourning “nothing short of heartless.” “While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the royal family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme,” the union’s general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: What to expect each day until funeral
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral will take place Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey.
William and Harry walk together as royals escort Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall in central London, where it will lie in state until her funeral, following a procession from Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Leaves Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth’s children and grandchildren marched behind her coffin as she left Buckingham Palace one last time in a somber military pageant.
