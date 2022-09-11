City of Albuquerque pays out thousands in lawsuit settlements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is planning to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits from earlier this year. Two of the largest payouts include a crash involving an Albuquerque police officer and a failure to fulfill a records request.

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, the City of Albuquerque settled 15 lawsuits. In 2017, there was a crash involving Albuquerque Police Dep artment (APD) Detective Michelle English. Detective English allegedly crashed into a man after someone had pulled out of the parking lot of an apartment complex onto 2nd street into oncoming traffic The detective reportedly swerved to avoid collision but hit the man. Even though the investigation determined that English was not at fault in that crash, placing blame on another driver, the city was still on the hook for $93,000.

The city also is paying out $75,000 to someone who tripped and fell in a crosswalk, $10,000 to someone who said they were injured after a city bus driver closed the bus door too quickly, and even for failing to fulfill a records request.

Albuquerque Police Department escorted Deyontae Williams off of Civic Plaza after he was accused of being armed at a protest last year with a sign that read “all guns matter.”

Williams was initially charged with child endangerment for taking his kids with him to that protest. Afterward, police summoned him to court and when he requested the public records to figure out why, the city never gave him them.

The lawsuit said Williams filed a records request with APD to ask for any body-cam footage from that day. According to state law, government agencies must fill that within three weeks, but the lawsuit said Williams never received what he asked for. He took it to court, and the judge ruled in his favor. The price tag for that oversight is $60,000.

In total, the city paid out $862,000 for the third quarter.

