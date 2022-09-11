ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

City of Albuquerque pays out thousands in lawsuit settlements

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rgqpu_0hqztF9h00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is planning to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits from earlier this year. Two of the largest payouts include a crash involving an Albuquerque police officer and a failure to fulfill a records request.

During the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, the City of Albuquerque settled 15 lawsuits.  In 2017, there was a crash involving Albuquerque Police Dep artment (APD) Detective Michelle English. Detective English allegedly crashed into a man after someone had pulled out of the parking lot of an apartment complex onto 2nd street into oncoming traffic The detective reportedly swerved to avoid collision but hit the man. Even though the investigation determined that English was not at fault in that crash, placing blame on another driver, the city was still on the hook for $93,000.

Only driver injured after crashing into two homes, Albuquerque police say

The city also is paying out $75,000 to someone who tripped and fell in a crosswalk, $10,000 to someone who said they were injured after a city bus driver closed the bus door too quickly, and even for failing to fulfill a records request.

Albuquerque Police Department escorted Deyontae Williams off of Civic Plaza after he was accused of being armed at a protest last year with a sign that read “all guns matter.”

Williams was initially charged with child endangerment for taking his kids with him to that protest. Afterward, police summoned him to court and when he requested the public records to figure out why, the city never gave him them.

Story continues below:

The lawsuit said Williams filed a records request with APD to ask for any body-cam footage from that day. According to state law, government agencies must fill that within three weeks, but the lawsuit said Williams never received what he asked for. He took it to court, and the judge ruled in his favor. The price tag for that oversight is $60,000.

In total, the city paid out $862,000 for the third quarter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

3 dead in separate shootings across Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Three people are dead after three separate shootings happened throughout Albuquerque late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. First shooting investigation - 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say they were called to 12300 block of Cougar Lane in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

City-wide Albuquerque cleanup happening on September 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People across the metro can help clean up their community on September 24. Imagine ABQ and Albuquerque Fire Rescue are holding a city-wide clean-up from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are asking people to start in their neighborhood and work their way out of the block. Fire stations across the city […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque public art scavenger hunts

The city of Albuquerque is launching a public art scavenger hunt along Route 66. Youth Connect Initiative is launching the hunt over the next four Saturdays starting September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A riddle will be released the day before each event and other clues will be posted to the family and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: $50,000 in state funds earmarked for music museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Larry Barker investigation exposed a $50,000 allocation by state lawmakers for a so-called “International Heavy Metal Music Mobile Museum” to be created in Bernalillo County. But as Larry found, some public officials didn’t follow the rules outlined for obtaining funding for the idea. Talking about the process of putting together the […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Guns#City Of Albuquerque
KRQE News 13

DOJ loosens grip on Albuquerque Police Department following report

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Justice is loosening its grip on the Albuquerque Police Department. APD has been subject to the DOJ settlement for years over its use of force practices. Now, in what is a major milestone, the DOJ has agreed to suspend several paragraphs of the court-approved agreement. APD will now evaluate itself […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of threatening another man with machete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for allegedly causing chaos at an Albuquerque Walmart and threatening another person at a bus stop. The Albuquerque Police Department says they were called to the San Mateo Walmart because a man, later identified as Dominic Barney, was threatening employees with a machete. They were then called […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque murder suspect who cut ankle monitor off is rearrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor six weeks ago is back behind bars. Yonnis Abreu is charged in the murder of Dylan Spies at an east Central motel in July of 2021. He was released in June after a judge agreed to reconsider his detention.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Out on probation, Dangerous intersection, Rain and flooding, City bus cameras, Burger champ

Tuesday’s Top Stories A Santa Fe County Sheriff deputy’s credibility is under fire Glass blowing classes return to New Mexico State Fair Santa Fe volunteer who was killed while riding bike for charity honored Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary 77 years later, New Mexicans still hope for recognition of atomic fallout What’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Remembering teenage son, Looking for homeless solutions, Storms and showers, Ramp open, Duck races

Wednesday’s Top Stories Project 1891: Case study on how not to spend public money Alamogordo man sells Atari games, uses proceeds for special city projects Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal UNM football honoring historic teams Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Septiembre 2022 Albuquerque neighborhood on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI: Recent Albuquerque fentanyl bust was largest ever

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The national director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is calling a recent drug bust in Albuquerque the “largest” in the Bureau’s history. In a September 1 search of multiple locations around the city, law enforcement say they recovered more than 1 million fentanyl pills. “In September, our Albuquerque office conducted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO calls recent “GRIP” operation a success

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is calling its recent Gang Recognition and Intelligence Patrol or “GRIP” operation a success. The operation, which was held on September 8, made six felony arrests, they arrested five people on new felony charges, and cleared a total of nine warrants. They also recovered a stolen vehicle. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Mistrial declared in case against alleged Albuquerque serial shoplifter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a suspected serial shoplifter because the prosecution identified the suspect to a witness. Jose Seineke was in court on Tuesday and accused of stealing $8,000 worth of goods from Target stores across Albuquerque. During questioning, Seineke’s lawyers had an objection to this interaction. Seineke’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in bosque attack will be held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reginald Hall, the man accused of attacking and nearly killing a woman in the bosque, will stay behind bars until trial. Hall is accused of hitting a 70-year-old woman from behind as she was running along the trail, then raping and stabbing her after dragging her into a nearby ditch. In court […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy