Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Related
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
Memphis Flyer
We Saw You: Putting on the Dog
Jerry Lawler, Bruce VanWyngarden, and Michael Donahue were on hand for the Jordan’s Way Live! fundraiser for Blues City Animal Rescue (Credit: Ron Fittes) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
A tale of two missing Memphis women
(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Bartlett High runner suffers heart attack during race in Florida, officials say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A cross country runner from Bartlett High School suffered a heart attack during a race in Florida this weekend, according to Bartlett City Schools. On Sept. 10, during a race in Pensacola, Fla., Gabe Higginbottom, 17, a junior at BHS, was sent to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola Hospital at the advice of the on-staff medical team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Student released from hospital after being injured during football practice
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Brookland Jr. High School student is out of the hospital after he suffered a neck injury on the football field. According to a news release from the school, the 7th-grade student suffered the injury during football practice Wednesday, Sept. 14. “The student was able to...
KTEN.com
A celebration of women in Denison history
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opinion | Southern Heritage Classic: In jeopardy because JSU’s Deion Sanders doesn’t care? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Now that another glorious Southern Heritage Classic is in the books, all the talk post-game, and pre-game for that matter, has been on what many believe is the classic’s uncertain future. And it’s because Jackson State University, one of the two schools involved, intends to make last weekend’s game its last.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South maze opens after help from robots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South maze opens at the Agriculturecenter with the help of robots. The iconic logo for I Love Memphis was turned into a 10-acre labyrinth of corn, and in 2022 it was planted by robots. In the past, the maze was cut by hand using an...
Cooper-Young Festival 2022 kicks off | Here's how the neighborhood is celebrating
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' largest historic neighborhood is preparing for one of the city's largest festivals. In its 31st year, Cooper-Young Festival anticipates over 130,000 attendees to come and enjoy their vendors, food, music and crafts. Over 435 artists from around the country, including the Mid-South, will be selling...
KTBS
2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home to be given away Wednesday, Sept. 14
BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's the day we've all been awaiting for -- the day the 2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home will be awarded to one lucky person who purchased a $100 ticket. More importantly, it's the day the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis really see the giving spirit of the people of the ArkLaTex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localmemphis.com
Two women urge for mowed grass, vacant home to be torn down where Eliza Fletcher was found
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The Eliza Fletcher case is still fresh in the minds of family and people who live in homes near where she was found deceased. Suspect Cleotha Henderson is facing a 1st-degree murder and kidnapping charges. “It’s been emotional and it hurts because it could have been...
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Germantown Commissary
Germantown Commissary went by several names before it became an iconic barbecue restaurant. The cuisine was different, too. “Lunch meat, souse, hoop cheese, liver cheese, sardines, cans of beanie weenies,” says owner Walker Taylor. It had been a country store under various owners when his dad bought it in...
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
Family raising money for 3 kids of woman killed in Memphis shooting rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members of three young people left without a parent after their mother was shot and killed last week in Memphis say they are trying to raise funds for their future. Allison Parker, a medical assistant at the Family Practice in West Memphis, was gunned down during a carjacking at Poplar and […]
StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux
Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
One critical after wreck on South Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a wreck on South Parkway East on Monday. The wreck occurred shortly after noon and involved two vehicles. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. WREG is working to find out more information. Police said this is now an active investigation and […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting at Richmond Ave. leaves a woman injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond Avenue near Dunnavant Street left a woman injured. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
Comments / 0