Sherman, TX

Tennessee Tribune

TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions

MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
NASHVILLE, TN
Memphis Flyer

We Saw You: Putting on the Dog

Jerry Lawler, Bruce VanWyngarden, and Michael Donahue were on hand for the Jordan’s Way Live! fundraiser for Blues City Animal Rescue (Credit: Ron Fittes) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

A tale of two missing Memphis women

(Update: Memphis Police announced Tuesday Takirra Milam had been located, a week after she was reported missing.) I took last week off as a vacation with the intent of clearing my mind. I largely stayed off social media and limited my exposure to news, for even those of us in the news business need a […] The post A tale of two missing Memphis women appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
KTEN.com

A celebration of women in Denison history

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
DENISON, TX
WREG

Why does a siren go off every Wednesday in Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you live in Shelby County, you’ve heard a siren that goes off every Wednesday for years now, but what does it mean? Shelby County, the city of Memphis, and Millington conduct warning siren testing on Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. every week. Even though it is possible to hear indoors, the sirens […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Mid-South maze opens after help from robots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South maze opens at the Agriculturecenter with the help of robots. The iconic logo for I Love Memphis was turned into a 10-acre labyrinth of corn, and in 2022 it was planted by robots. In the past, the maze was cut by hand using an...
MEMPHIS, TN
KTBS

2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home to be given away Wednesday, Sept. 14

BOSSIER CITY, La. - It's the day we've all been awaiting for -- the day the 2022 KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home will be awarded to one lucky person who purchased a $100 ticket. More importantly, it's the day the children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis really see the giving spirit of the people of the ArkLaTex.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
memphismagazine.com

Classic Dining: Germantown Commissary

Germantown Commissary went by several names before it became an iconic barbecue restaurant. The cuisine was different, too. “Lunch meat, souse, hoop cheese, liver cheese, sardines, cans of beanie weenies,” says owner Walker Taylor. It had been a country store under various owners when his dad bought it in...
GERMANTOWN, TN
actionnews5.com

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares unique breakfast spots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about Memphis restaurants offering unique breakfast dishes and classics, including Biscuits and Jams in Bartlett and Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis. Watch their full interview now...
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopWired

StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux

Last week’s brazen robbery of $800,000 worth of Air Jordan and Nikes from storage trailers in Memphis, Tennessee sent shockwaves through the sneaker community and now StockX is taking a stand against the thieves using their website to get off the hot product. NiceKicks is reporting that StockX has decided to pull the plug on […] The post StockX Stops Sales Of Allegedly Stolen Jordans From The Memphis Jux appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on South Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a wreck on South Parkway East on Monday. The wreck occurred shortly after noon and involved two vehicles. A man was transported to Regional One in critical condition. WREG is working to find out more information. Police said this is now an active investigation and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting at Richmond Ave. leaves a woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Richmond Avenue near Dunnavant Street left a woman injured. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman that had been shot and was transported to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. The suspect was last seen leaving in a silver Saturn.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Gill leaves three people injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Gill near Fairley High School leaves three people injured. Officers responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. and found three victims that had been shot. All the victims were transported to Methodist South Hospital, with one being in critical condition and the other...
MEMPHIS, TN

