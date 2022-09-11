ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda Evangelista Attended Fashion Week Without Face Coverings After Being "Disfigured" By CoolSculpting Procedure

By Ryan Schocket
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

Last year, supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed in an Instagram post that she was left " brutally disfigured " from a CoolSculpting procedure in 2016.

According to their website , CoolSculpting is "the treatment doctors use most for nonsurgical fat reduction."

Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"To my followers who have wondered why I have not been working while my peers' careers have been thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq's CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised," Linda shared in the post.

Linda is suing the company for alleged disfigurement.

Rob Kim / Getty Images

"I have been, as the media described, 'unrecognizable.'"

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis Via Getty Images

Since then, Linda has kinda hidden parts of her face with face coverings and wraps, as seen in a recent Vogue shoot and video segment:

Vogue / Via youtube.com

But now, Linda has shown her face without any coverings, and she looks amazing — like, truly amazing.

Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The 57-year-old Canadian supermodel appeared alongside other fashion greats at the Fendi Spring 2023 runway show.

Swan Gallet / WWD via Getty Images

She looked phenomenal, elegant, and enchanting.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Linda, you will always be one of the best supermodels of all time. Period. Bye.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Comments / 247

Jinx
3d ago

She is being treated like a fragile girl who was disfigured in an accident. So many women have lost their “beauty” through ACTUAL trauma and horrific accidents. GET OVER YOURSELF!!!!!

Reply(11)
296
Barbara Armstrong
3d ago

Find something else to do LINDA. Lots of victims of war, disease and violent attacks have way more scars than you will ever have and they didn't: 1. Bring this on themselves. 2. Whine about it for years. 3. Complain that they can't work because of their scars.

Reply(1)
165
Christine Lobo Seth
3d ago

I have no sympathy for her.A lot of people have deformities who don’t have money for surgery or have to live with it.This is pure Vanity!

Reply(2)
142
