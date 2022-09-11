ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southeastern hosts CCSU to open homestand

Southeastern (0-2) vs. Central Connecticut State (0-2) Sept. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Series History: SLU leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Southeastern 56, Central Connecticut State 10 (Sept. 18, 2021 | New Britain, Conn.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Chase Gispert, Lonn Ellzey and Makenzie Fletcher) Radio:...
Larry Fedora steps down as head coach of New Orleans Breakers

NEW ORLEANS – The USFL today announced that seven of eight head coaches are returning for Season 2, with New Orleans Breakers Coach Larry Fedora stepping away from football to spend more time with his family. Fedora, who celebrated his 60th birthday last Saturday, will stay until the USFL completes a search for his replacement.
