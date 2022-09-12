Prince Harry Breaks His Silence Following the Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Statement

While the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II , the late monarch's family is sharing heartfelt tributes of their own. Prince Harry reacted to his late grandmother’s passing in a heartfelt statement via his and wife Meghan Markle 's Archewell organization.

"We are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected," the lengthy statement from Harry read, which was released on Monday, September 12. "Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."

Harry then encouraged readers to "echo" the sentiment that Elizabeth said following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, "Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

The Duke's message then turned very personal to his "Granny" while reflecting on the personal impact she had on his life.

"I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," he wrote. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Prior to that, Harry publicly reacted to his late grandmother’s passing alongside Meghan while greeting a crowd of mourners on Sunday, September 11.

“It’s a lonely place up there now without her,” the Duke of Sussex, 37, said to a group of people outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10, according to a video published by The Sun . “Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout.”

Meghan, 41, stood by her husband as she warmly greeted the public by shaking hands and showing graciousness for the outcry of support toward the royal family.

The royal family announced her death on Thursday, September 8, via their Twitter account hours after Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth's medical team was “concerned” for her health.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official death announcement read. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Amid the news of her passing, Harry was photographed at the Aberdeen Airport. He looked sullen while riding in the backseat of a car, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Meghan was noticeably absent from his side amid her tumultuous relationship with the royal family.

Following reports of the monarch's death, a source told In Touch that “Meghan felt it would be wrong to go to Balmoral given her history with the royal family."

“It was direct family only, and she is unwelcome there," the insider added.

The former actress and Duke of Sussex announced they would "step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family" in January 2020. They spoke further spoke of the decision during a CBS tell-all interview, which was released in March 2021. Meghan and Harry — who share children Archie and Lilibet together — got candid about the struggles they faced as members of the British royal family.

Following Elizabeth's death, Prince Charles immediately became King Charles III. He is the oldest British monarch to take over the throne at age 73.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he shared in a statement, which was published via the royal family’s official Instagram page. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He continued, “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."