Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

Cross Country Prepares for Trip to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's cross country teams will hit the road Friday, Sept. 16, to Bowling Green, Ohio to compete in the Mel Brodt Open, hosted by Bowling Green State University. The meet, held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
emueagles.com

Strong Final Round Helps EMU Tie for Third at the Marshall Invite

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team capped the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational with the second-lowest round of the day to finish tied with Belmont University for third place Tuesday, Sept. 13. Playing five student-athletes that were making their collegiate debut at the event, EMU notched a 285 to finish the 54-hole event at two-under 850 (275-290-285) on the par 71, 6,523-yard Guyan Golf and Country Club course.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Heading to Tempe? Sign Up For The Alumni Tailgate Now

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Calling all Eastern Michigan University fans, alumni, and friends! If you are traveling to Tempe, Ariz. to watch the EMU football team take on Arizona State University Saturday, Sept. 17, then this message is for you!. Registration for the EMU Alumni Tailgate is now open!
YPSILANTI, MI
theadvocate.com

'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond

Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women's Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown

An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
theadvocate.com

LPSS, law enforcement found no threat to be made to Broussard Middle

One day after a student was detained by police after being accused of making a threat towards Comeaux High School, a similar report was received on Thursday morning. According to Lafayette Parish School System, a threat had been directed toward the Broussard Middle School campus. However, after a "thorough investigation" by law enforcement, it has been determined no threat was made.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana bus driver turns himself in after allegedly kidnapping student

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public's help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department. Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes to school in the WBR School System. […]
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows

Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.

