Cross Country Prepares for Trip to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's and women's cross country teams will hit the road Friday, Sept. 16, to Bowling Green, Ohio to compete in the Mel Brodt Open, hosted by Bowling Green State University. The meet, held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course,...
Strong Final Round Helps EMU Tie for Third at the Marshall Invite
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (EMUEagles.com) – The Eastern Michigan University men's golf team capped the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational with the second-lowest round of the day to finish tied with Belmont University for third place Tuesday, Sept. 13. Playing five student-athletes that were making their collegiate debut at the event, EMU notched a 285 to finish the 54-hole event at two-under 850 (275-290-285) on the par 71, 6,523-yard Guyan Golf and Country Club course.
Heading to Tempe? Sign Up For The Alumni Tailgate Now
YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Calling all Eastern Michigan University fans, alumni, and friends! If you are traveling to Tempe, Ariz. to watch the EMU football team take on Arizona State University Saturday, Sept. 17, then this message is for you!. Registration for the EMU Alumni Tailgate is now open!
Chitimacha Louisiana Open dropped; no longer PGA Tour-sanctioned event
Acadiana’s premier professional sports franchise is no longer a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. “We’re devastated,” said Louisiana Open executive director Danny Jones.
'Cupid Shuffle' brings together LSU, Southern fans in Baton Rouge and beyond
Bryson Bernard, the Lafayette musician better known as Cupid, watched the LSU-Southern University halftime show from his phone at the St. Tammany Crab Festival moments before taking the stage. And even before the phone notifications started, Bernard knew something special was happening in Tiger Stadium as The Golden Band from...
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
New policy bans students in grades 8 and below from Erath High football games unsupervised
All students must be seated in the stands at all times unless going to the restroom or to get concessions
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
Shots Fired Outside Opelousas School Send It Into Lockdown
An Opelousas magnet school was sent into lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired near its campus. The Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts (MACA) went into lockdown after shots rang out somewhere in the neighborhoods near the school, close enough that the shots could be heard in the school. Although the threat had left the area, the school remained in lockdown, according to Opelousas police chief Martin McLendon.
Crumbl Cookies sets opening date for its first Lafayette location, secures spot for second one
Crumbl Cookies, a franchised bakery that sells a rotating variety of more than 120 specialty cookies, will open its first of two Lafayette locations later this month. Franchisees Jeff Vaccaro and Casey Field will open in the River Marketplace shopping center at 4409 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 700, on Sept. 30, Vaccaro said.
List: 2022 trick-or-treat times in Acadiana
Below is a list of trick-or-treat times throughout Acadiana. Some municipalities in Acadiana have not yet decided.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Former Shoney’s Restaurant Gets Roof Repair… For What?!
The former Shoney’s Restaurant at 2208 NE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette’s Northside is getting what appears to be a new roof. But why though?!. TL:DR — We attempted to call the owners of Shoney’s Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia with no success. Shoney’s of Lafayette has been...
Catholic High Students offer helping hands in local food drive
After hearing about the food shortage that caused St. Francis Diner to close for a week to catch up on replenishment, students at Catholic High held a food drive collecting over 45 hundred cans.
LPSS, law enforcement found no threat to be made to Broussard Middle
One day after a student was detained by police after being accused of making a threat towards Comeaux High School, a similar report was received on Thursday morning. According to Lafayette Parish School System, a threat had been directed toward the Broussard Middle School campus. However, after a "thorough investigation" by law enforcement, it has been determined no threat was made.
Charter authors say Lafayette mayor-president job supposed to be full time, exclude outside work
Two authors of the Lafayette Parish Home Rule Charter that is the basis for Lafayette Consolidated Government said the intent was for the mayor-president position to be a full-time job. Mayor-President Josh Guillory closed his brick-and-mortar law office after he was elected in 2019 and took the oath of office...
Youngsville Traffic Closure Starts Today + Other Important Traffic Closures Across Lafayette Parish
The city of Youngsville continues to work to improve its roadways and drainage. First comes the good news from U.S. Senator John Kennedy as FEMA is providing $5,230,350 to the city of Youngsville to construct retention ponds to mitigate flood damage. I’m grateful to see Youngsville receive this much-needed aid...
Louisiana bus driver turns himself in after allegedly kidnapping student
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, the Brusly Police Department asked for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Shortly after this article was posted, Taplin turned himself in at the Brusly Police Department. Taplin was accused of stalking and kidnapping a 13-year-old student who goes to school in the WBR School System. […]
Lafayette renters are getting some of the best values among U.S. metros, report shows
Renters in the Lafayette area are getting one of the best rates among cities in the United States for price per square foot, one research firm reported. Lafayette is ranked sixth for its rate of 1,297 square feet renters can get for a monthly budget of $1,500, averaging out to $1.16 per square foot, according to a report from Rentcafe.com, a national apartment listing service.
