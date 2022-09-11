ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

SFGate

The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month

Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: North America

SEPTEMBER 9 - 15, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
SFGate

Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
SFGate

Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Tuesday warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.
CBS San Francisco

'El Grito' resounds from San Francisco City Hall to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

SAN FRANCISCO -- Even in her wildest dreams, Luna Garcia couldn't have imagined this moment. "It's just something very big that we're very honored to do," she said. Born to Mexican immigrants, Garcia grew up in East Oakland, where life wasn't always easy. "It was kind of hard, we struggled with money problems growing up," she said. Her saving grace was her mother Rosie, who somehow always kept a roof over their heads and plenty of food on the table. Which is why five years ago, Garcia decided to honor her mother...
