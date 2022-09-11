Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
Restaurant patrons overhear Schumer saying Pelosi's is 'in trouble,' report says
A new report says diners at a restaurant on Capitol Hill overheard Schumer loudly saying Pelosi is "in trouble."
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
Gavin Newsom goes after SF tech titan Lyft in new ad against Prop. 30
Newsom calls Prop. 30 a "trojan horse" and "one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer-funded subsidy."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily 09-13-22 California will send you hundreds of dollars next month
Six months after it was initially proposed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as relief over high gas prices, the state of California announced when it will be sending all eligible residents “inflation relief” tax refund payments. Here's who's eligible to receive up to $350 next month. • NYT says Bay Area representative has most conflicts of interest • Polls show Kamala Harris' favorability rating is trending upward
AP Week in Pictures: North America
SEPTEMBER 9 - 15, 2022 This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York. Follow AP visual journalism:
SFGate
Reparations advocates ask California governor to veto bill
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A community organization that pushed to create the first-in-the-nation African American reparations task force in California is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto legislation extending the deadline for the committee to complete its work. The Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations...
SFGate
Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Tuesday warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS San Francisco
'El Grito' resounds from San Francisco City Hall to celebrate Mexican Independence Day
SAN FRANCISCO -- Even in her wildest dreams, Luna Garcia couldn't have imagined this moment. "It's just something very big that we're very honored to do," she said. Born to Mexican immigrants, Garcia grew up in East Oakland, where life wasn't always easy. "It was kind of hard, we struggled with money problems growing up," she said. Her saving grace was her mother Rosie, who somehow always kept a roof over their heads and plenty of food on the table. Which is why five years ago, Garcia decided to honor her mother...
Ron DeSantis may have kidnapped migrants, Gavin Newsom writes to DOJ
If the migrants were lured onto the planes under false pretenses, Newsom believes it would amount to state-sanctioned kidnapping.
SFGate
A police K-9 handler got pregnant. She was put on desk duty, lawsuit says.
When Officer Daryn Glenn became a canine handler for the Redondo Beach Police Department in 2021, she made history, she says, becoming the first Black woman to achieve the coveted role at the California department. But once she became pregnant, everything changed, she alleges in a new lawsuit. The day...
Comments / 0