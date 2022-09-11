ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvada police officer killed in line of duty; suspect in custody

By Alex Edwards
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

An Arvada police officer was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate told reporters Sunday morning.

Two other people were shot during the incident, including the person police say fatally shot Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff.

Vakoff, 27, was an Air Force veteran, achieving the rank of staff sergeant. He graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012 and was training to become a SWAT officer. He joined the Arvada Police Department in 2019.

"He was an example of everything good about a police officer," Strate said. "As you can imagine, there is a criminal investigation involving the murder of a police officer."

During a news conference, Strate said officers responded to a "large family disturbance" and arrived to a "chaotic scene with multiple (people) on the street."

The first two officers who responded tried to separate "belligerent and uncooperative individuals." A person then opened fire and shot a female and Vakoff, Strate said.

In the exchange of gunfire, the person who fired at Vakoff was also shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The wounded female is also expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they will not release many details as they investigate the shooting.

"His service and sacrifice will not be forgotten," Strate said of Vakoff.

Gov. Jared Polis offered his condolences Sunday.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Arvada officer Dillon Michael Vakoff who was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call," he said.

This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.

