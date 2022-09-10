Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
It remains less humid for our Hump Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A drier air mass will remain in place for our Hump Day! So, get ready for more refreshingly nice weather with dew points staying in the comfy 50s. This will allow for a cool start to the day with upper 50s expected, and highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s courtesy of abundant sunshine. These temps are below average, but it seems many aren’t complaining too much. Actually, a lot of you may want autumn to hurry up and get here. The wait won’t be too long because it starts next Thursday on Sept. 22nd.
WTOK-TV
It will be a great day to get outside
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - I hope you all are having a wonderful day. It was a very cool start to the morning, but we are warming up nicely this afternoon. Highs will be near the mid to lower 80s. We can expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.
WTOK-TV
Expect some comfy nights / early mornings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are now behind a well advertised cold front, and drier / slightly cooler air is settling in via a NW wind. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s across our area. For Meridian, this will be the coolest low we’ve had since May. This also means a refreshing start to your Tuesday morning. Plan for a bright sunny Tuesday courtesy of High Pressure with highs in the mid 80s. Typically, our highs should be near 90 degrees (and lows should be in the upper 60s).
WTOK-TV
MDOT to close Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 for 3 weeks
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary lane closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 14 at 12 midnight at Highway 19/39 North in Meridian, under I-20/59 at Exit 154B. It’s expected to be in place for three weeks. The contractor will shut down the road in order to lower the...
kicks96news.com
A Pair of accidents in Neshoba
4:13 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were requested to perform a drive-by to check on possible intruders on their property by a resident of Road 101. 10:33 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were sent to check on a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries on Road 375. 2:32 p.m. –...
WTOK-TV
Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb was at the City of Meridian’s parking garage in downtown. Participants climbed, walked, or ran the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center to honor first responders who answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice while trying to save others.
WTOK-TV
Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour makes stop in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - An organization focused on giving back to underserved communities held an event in Sumter County, Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The Joy is Our Journey Black Girls Dream Experience Bus Tour made a stop in Livingston, Alabama. Felecia Lucky with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium...
WTOK-TV
Marion, Quitman receive multi-million dollar water grants
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The $3.4 million grant coming from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is going to be used throughout the town for its water infrastructure. A good portion of the grant is going to a new water tank. The mayor said he believes that with this new water tank, the town will have more to offer as businesses look for new places to grow.
WTOK-TV
MHS football's John Douglass reacts to game's cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District released an updated statement on the cancellation of the Wildcats game against West Lauderdale. The MPSD stated that after an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismisal and several other credible threats on September 9th, 2022. The decision was made to cancel the football game as Meridian High also said that the top priority as a school district is to make sure Wildcat fans, students, and visitors are safe while attending events on campus.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Public Schools addresses fight, threats that led to game cancellation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Public School District Tuesday released a more detailed statement about the cancellation of a football game Sept. 9 between the Meridian Wildcats and West Lauderdale Knights. “After an altercation occurred at Meridian High School during dismissal and several other credible threats on September 9, 2022,...
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driving and Flames Blazing in Leake
8:32 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 from Kosciusko toward Carthage. 3:46 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department was dispatched to Kimbrough Rd regarding a brush fire out of control.
WTOK-TV
Newton County Academy to host veterans tribute on September 30th
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Academy will be hosting their second veterans tribute on Friday September 30th against Kemper Academy. The Generals hosted their first veterans tribute back in 2018. NCA parent, Ashley Bunyard is the organizer of the event. She started it as a way to show respect towards the veterans and to honor her dad.
WTOK-TV
Southeast High School students get a tour of Meridian Community College
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Southeast Lauderdale High School students toured the Meridian Community College campus Tuesday. MCC wanted to show students all of the different paths that they can take after they graduate high school. “We just toured the different facilities they have. The workforce development, the nursing. So it has...
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
WTOK-TV
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 13, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 13, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 12:26 PM on September 12....
kicks96news.com
Multiple DUI and Felony Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
NEKOTA BELL, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Pay, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0, $0 X 2. NORRIS CARTER, 47, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. DALE L CHICKAWAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny, Public Drunk, Littering, NCSO. Bond $600, $600, $600. JADE CRAPPS, 33,...
WTOK-TV
More arrests pending in 5-year-old’s death
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More arrests are pending in the investigation of the death of 5-year-old Zy’kerioun Brown. The child was inside his home at 19th Street and Old Marion Road in August 2021 when shots fired in a drive-by shooting took his life. The arrests of two suspects...
WTOK-TV
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
ELLISVILLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Harrelson was given $100,000 bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court...
