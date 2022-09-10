Read full article on original website
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Wins Second in a Row with Victory over Fairfield
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth women's soccer team pulled out a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Fairfield in nonconference action on Sunday afternoon at Burnham Field. Allie Winstanley scored both goals for the Big Green, bringing her season total to a team-high four. Sydney Brown and Mary Lundregan picked up the assists. Charlotte Cyr made four saves in goal for Dartmouth.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Beats Sacred Heart, 4-2, to Sweep Weekend Slate
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team rebounded from an early 1-0 hole to score the next four goals, on the way to a 4-2 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. The victory marks the second straight for the Big Green, who improve to 2-3 on the young season. Four different goal scorers paced Dartmouth, with Payton Altman's third-quarter tally proving to be the game-winner.
Comments / 0