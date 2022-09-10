HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth field hockey team rebounded from an early 1-0 hole to score the next four goals, on the way to a 4-2 win over Sacred Heart on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. The victory marks the second straight for the Big Green, who improve to 2-3 on the young season. Four different goal scorers paced Dartmouth, with Payton Altman's third-quarter tally proving to be the game-winner.

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO