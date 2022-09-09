ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

World Economic Forum

Averting an energy crisis requires bold investment in renewable energy — particularly in developing economies

By 2030, annual clean energy investments in emerging markets and developing economies must be multiplied by more than seven.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate

Biofuels – and a broader bioeconomy – are key parts of New Zealand’s recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a plan to transform the forestry industry currently under consultation. A bioeconomy is heralded as an opportunity to replace imported fossil fuels with carbon-neutral domestic biofuels and to create higher-value products from plantation forestry (much of which is currently exported as unprocessed logs) while supporting carbon sequestration at the same time. New...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

Quantum Technologies Can Help Tackle Climate, Hunger, Disease, but a Massive Skills Gap Stands in the Way

Quantum computing could help tackle complex problems like disease, food and climate crises by boosting personalized medicine, carbon sequestration, green hydrogen and ammonia production. Investment hype and security fears are creating misperceptions while the lack of post-graduate education is leading to a...
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

3 steps to build 'adaptive' smart cities of the future

These 5 cities are showing the world how to thrive in uncertain times. The one thing you can't forget to make cities more sustainable.
World Economic Forum

How explainable AI is improving 'buy now pay later' schemes

This underestimated tool could make AI innovation safer. How the banking sector can successfully navigate digital disruption.
SOFTWARE
World Economic Forum

ESG Pulse Check: Getting the Basics Right for Start-ups and Venture Capital Firms

While venture capital firms are a critical force in shaping the future as they invest in the leading start-ups and disruptive technologies, the start-ups themselves have largely been left out of the conversation when it comes to ESG. Through this insight report, the World Economic Forum aims to highlight what start-up and scale-up companies are thinking and doing on the ESG front, and the assistance they are seeking to ensure that they can avoid greenwashing and implement standards and strategies early on.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Agenda articles

Explore the Forum's latest opinion articles, timely analyses and explainers from leaders in business, politics, and civil society. Three laws will triple US climate change spending over the next decade. US government spending on climate technology and clean energy will more than triple in the next 10 years under...
CHINA
World Economic Forum

Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation

Human-induced climate change has caused unusual weather events likes severe floods and heatwaves.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Ever heard of ocean forests? They're larger than the Amazon and more productive than we thought

Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world’s largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world’s largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest? Hidden underwater are huge kelp and seaweed forests, stretching much further than we previously realised. Few are even named. But their lush canopies are home to huge numbers of marine species. Off the coastline of southern Africa lies the Great African Seaforest, while Australia boasts the Great Southern Reef around its southern reaches....
SCIENCE

