World Economic Forum
Averting an energy crisis requires bold investment in renewable energy — particularly in developing economies
By 2030, annual clean energy investments in emerging markets and developing economies must be multiplied by more than seven.
World Economic Forum
Angola's agricultural sector could become Africa's powerhouse. Here's why
To become an agricultural powerhouse on the African continent Angola's agricultural sector will need to be transformed to meet the needs of its people, economy, and environment.
World Economic Forum
What the world can learn from Fiji's national climate finance strategy
The National Climate Finance Strategy identifies 12 economic sectors in need of adaptation and decarbonization, from agriculture to water and sanitation.
New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate
Biofuels – and a broader bioeconomy – are key parts of New Zealand’s recently released first emissions reduction plan, particularly for transport, forestry and a transition to a more circular use of resources. Work is moving fast, with a biofuel mandate for land transport to be introduced from April 2023 and a plan to transform the forestry industry currently under consultation. A bioeconomy is heralded as an opportunity to replace imported fossil fuels with carbon-neutral domestic biofuels and to create higher-value products from plantation forestry (much of which is currently exported as unprocessed logs) while supporting carbon sequestration at the same time. New...
World Economic Forum
4 promising digital technologies for circular construction
Digital fabrication methods such as Computer Numerical Control milling enable circular construction to evolve.
World Economic Forum
Quantum Technologies Can Help Tackle Climate, Hunger, Disease, but a Massive Skills Gap Stands in the Way
Quantum computing could help tackle complex problems like disease, food and climate crises by boosting personalized medicine, carbon sequestration, green hydrogen and ammonia production. Investment hype and security fears are creating misperceptions while the lack of post-graduate education is leading to a
World Economic Forum
EU countries are encouraging voluntary gas cuts - here's why and what to expect next
How is the World Economic Forum driving the transition of energy to help stop climate change?.
World Economic Forum
To tackle deforestation we need to focus on land use. Here's why
Only a small share of deforestation – between 45 and 65% – results in the expansion of actual agricultural production. Much deforestation is 'for nothing'.
World Economic Forum
3 steps to build 'adaptive' smart cities of the future
These 5 cities are showing the world how to thrive in uncertain times. The one thing you can't forget to make cities more sustainable.
World Economic Forum
Taking big leaps in value chain resilience: adaptation and transformation
Only 12% of manufacturers' value chains are sufficiently protected from future disruptions.
World Economic Forum
How explainable AI is improving 'buy now pay later' schemes
This underestimated tool could make AI innovation safer. How the banking sector can successfully navigate digital disruption.
World Economic Forum
ESG Pulse Check: Getting the Basics Right for Start-ups and Venture Capital Firms
While venture capital firms are a critical force in shaping the future as they invest in the leading start-ups and disruptive technologies, the start-ups themselves have largely been left out of the conversation when it comes to ESG. Through this insight report, the World Economic Forum aims to highlight what start-up and scale-up companies are thinking and doing on the ESG front, and the assistance they are seeking to ensure that they can avoid greenwashing and implement standards and strategies early on.
World Economic Forum
4 ways to improve economic opportunities for women around the world
Women have equal legal standing with men in just 12 out of 190 countries surveyed by the World Bank.
World Economic Forum
Agenda articles
Explore the Forum's latest opinion articles, timely analyses and explainers from leaders in business, politics, and civil society. Three laws will triple US climate change spending over the next decade. US government spending on climate technology and clean energy will more than triple in the next 10 years under
World Economic Forum
Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
Human-induced climate change has caused unusual weather events likes severe floods and heatwaves.
Ever heard of ocean forests? They're larger than the Amazon and more productive than we thought
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world’s largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world’s largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada. But how many of us could name an underwater forest? Hidden underwater are huge kelp and seaweed forests, stretching much further than we previously realised. Few are even named. But their lush canopies are home to huge numbers of marine species. Off the coastline of southern Africa lies the Great African Seaforest, while Australia boasts the Great Southern Reef around its southern reaches....
