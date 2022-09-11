Read full article on original website
Related
Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery
Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
"It seemed to give my wife a sense of satisfaction to leave her daughter to struggle" Dad horrified at wife's actions
Can a parent draw pleasure out of their child’s failure?. Very rarely, adults in a child’s life, like parents, might create issues that could impair a child’s emotional development or sense of self-worth. They can do so by constantly criticizing, throwing threats, rejecting, and withholding love, support, or guidance.
Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip
A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nursery worker, 28, who was told she would never conceive after rare leukemia diagnosis welcomes a 'miracle baby' after she fell pregnant months after her chemotherapy ended
A mother has shared how a shock cancer diagnosis left her fearing she would never have children - after doctors told her at just 26 that she may not ever be able to conceive. Rhianna McKenna, 28, from Welling, in Kent, was given the devastating diagnosis on 13 May 2020 - at the start of the first lockdown - just six days after starting treatment for suspected tonsillitis, which actually turned out to be symptoms of cancer.
My mother-in-law wanted to help with our wedding but she had terrible ideas – one move almost ruined the entire day
A BRIDE didn't know what to do when her future mother-in-law insisted on helping with the wedding but only had terrible ideas. The engaged lady said that she almost snapped when her future in-law walked into her wedding with a cheap grocery store cake. Taking to the iconic AITA Subreddit,...
I’m a doctor – why it’s good news if your toddler can’t concentrate and three other ‘issues’ which are totally normal
IT'S NO secret that kids can be easily distracted, whether it's by their toys, their friends or their iPad. But if you're worried that your child is more easily distracted than their peers, fear not - it's probably totally normal. Paediatric Neurologist and founder of Nuropedia, Dr Arif Khan told...
KIDS・
I’m a hair expert – how to tell when your hair actually needs washing & why using vinegar will stop it getting greasy
MAINTAINING healthy looks consists of a lot of steps, but the most important step is washing it. But experts have revealed just how often you really should be washing it and how to go longer between washes. Depending on your hair type, washing your hair too often can actually do...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
parentherald.com
The Legal Side of 18th Birthday: What Parents Need To Know When the Child Turns 18?
Significant changes are in for when a child turns 18. Aside from a parent's emotional perspective, being 18 means the child will now have many legal rights. There are also many things parents need to know and do once their child becomes of legal age, per Very Well Family. Turning...
thespruce.com
How to Make Fake Plants Look Real
While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
Scientists say they discovered the best way to calm a crying baby
Scientists say they have now figured out the best way to calm a crying baby. This problem torments just about every newborn parent and can oftentimes lead to nights of sleep lost. While remedies have always popped up across the internet, this new way appears to be backed by science, and the researchers responsible for finding it published their findings in Current Biology earlier this week.
msn.com
How often should you replace your mascara and how can you tell when it's gone bad?
Asking how often should you replace your mascara is along the same lines as wondering how much sugar is in a bowl of granola or how much screentime you're averaging per day. We want to know, but we also kind of don't. Aside from horrifying yourself with the gap between...
psychologytoday.com
Do Bad Memories Cancel Out the Good Memories in a Marriage?
The risk of not responding to a negative event has greater consequences than the risk of not responding to a positive event. It benefits our physical and emotional survival to pay more attention to the bad than the good. But it benefits our relationship to pay attention to the positive,...
My husband refuses to be in the delivery room with me while I give birth – his reasons are ridiculous
AS we're sure all mums will agree, going into labour can be a terrifying and overwhelming experience. So it goes without saying that most women obviously want a loved one by their side for some much-needed support throughout it all... right?. Well one mum-to-be is currently faced with the prospect...
HuffPost
'Face Taping' Is A Wrinkle-Erasing TikTok Trend, But Does It Work?
In theory, it sounds like a good idea: yank back your most wrinkly skin, tape it in place to prevent it it from moving, and wake up looking years younger. Do it nightly and, supposedly, you can see results in as soon as a week. “Face taping” has been trending...
In Style
The Complicated Aftermath of Significant Weight Loss
My weightloss story starts just like any other. I was chubby my whole life, tried every diet in the book, and accumulated an album's worth of abandoned "before" pictures until eventually, something just clicked. Between my freshman and sophomore years of college, I lost nearly 70 pounds, the majority of which were shed while at home on summer break. So, when I arrived back on campus that fall three pants sizes smaller, my new appearance naturally came as a bit of a shock — and became a huge topic of conversation.
I’m a mum & came up with a hack for drying family’s clothes inside – people were quick to criticise but it works for us
WHEN you've got young kids who are prone to spillages, life revolves around a never-ending cycle of washing and drying all their clothes. And if you're doing several loads a week, finding space to hang up all their stuff quickly starts to become a challenge. Feel our pain? Then this...
boxrox.com
How to Diet to Lose Fat FOR GOOD (Science Backed Advice)
These great tips from Jeremy Ethier will teach you how to diet to lose fat for good. “If you’re watching this video, chances are, you’re wondering how to diet to lose fat for good. Most people have been taught to use approaches that set themselves up for failure in the long run, by physiologically messing up their bodies with diets that leave them in a position where it’s now very hard to strip off that excess fat.”
Comments / 1