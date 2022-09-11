ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Mom Backed For Not Letting Husband See Son After Month-Long Business Trip

A mom of two toddlers is being backed for her decision to not let her husband see their son when he got back from a month-long business trip. The mom, u/ferret782, shared her story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning 5,000 upvotes and 800 comments in 10 hours for her post, "[Am I the A**hole] for not letting my husband see our son even though he hasn't seen him in person for a month?"
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teething#Baby Teeth#Genetics
Daily Mail

Nursery worker, 28, who was told she would never conceive after rare leukemia diagnosis welcomes a 'miracle baby' after she fell pregnant months after her chemotherapy ended

A mother has shared how a shock cancer diagnosis left her fearing she would never have children - after doctors told her at just 26 that she may not ever be able to conceive. Rhianna McKenna, 28, from Welling, in Kent, was given the devastating diagnosis on 13 May 2020 - at the start of the first lockdown - just six days after starting treatment for suspected tonsillitis, which actually turned out to be symptoms of cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
thespruce.com

How to Make Fake Plants Look Real

While there’s nothing quite like filling your home with beautiful, real houseplants, if you don’t have a green thumb or the right lighting conditions, fake plants are a great alternative. And the great thing about faux plants is that there are so many options to choose from. In fact, a lot of the fake plants available to purchase actually look pretty real.
GARDENING
BGR.com

Scientists say they discovered the best way to calm a crying baby

Scientists say they have now figured out the best way to calm a crying baby. This problem torments just about every newborn parent and can oftentimes lead to nights of sleep lost. While remedies have always popped up across the internet, this new way appears to be backed by science, and the researchers responsible for finding it published their findings in Current Biology earlier this week.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Do Bad Memories Cancel Out the Good Memories in a Marriage?

The risk of not responding to a negative event has greater consequences than the risk of not responding to a positive event. It benefits our physical and emotional survival to pay more attention to the bad than the good. But it benefits our relationship to pay attention to the positive,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Style

The Complicated Aftermath of Significant Weight Loss

My weightloss story starts just like any other. I was chubby my whole life, tried every diet in the book, and accumulated an album's worth of abandoned "before" pictures until eventually, something just clicked. Between my freshman and sophomore years of college, I lost nearly 70 pounds, the majority of which were shed while at home on summer break. So, when I arrived back on campus that fall three pants sizes smaller, my new appearance naturally came as a bit of a shock — and became a huge topic of conversation.
WEIGHT LOSS
boxrox.com

How to Diet to Lose Fat FOR GOOD (Science Backed Advice)

These great tips from Jeremy Ethier will teach you how to diet to lose fat for good. “If you’re watching this video, chances are, you’re wondering how to diet to lose fat for good. Most people have been taught to use approaches that set themselves up for failure in the long run, by physiologically messing up their bodies with diets that leave them in a position where it’s now very hard to strip off that excess fat.”
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy