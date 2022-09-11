ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
KTUL

Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Italian
KTUL

OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy