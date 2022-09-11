Read full article on original website
Yukon principal spending the night on the school's roof after fundraising goal exceeded
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — Parkland Elementary School principal Heather Mitchell is spending the night on the school's roof after they reached their boosterthon fundraiser goal. The school has raised more than $15,000, nearly double of the $8,000 goal. Mitchell will be staying on the roof until Wednesday morning before...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of rare, endangered Okapi calf
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf on Wednesday. The calf was born on Wednesday at 3:42 a.m. in the zoo's okapi barn. The male calf is the first offspring born to mother, Kayin, 6, and father, Bosomi, 4,...
Four juveniles arrested after car chase stretches from Edmond into Oklahoma City
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Four juveniles were arrested after an early morning car chase began in Edmond and went into Oklahoma City. Edmond police said an officer tried to do a traffic stop near the intersection of 15th and Fretz at 1:50 a.m. Police said the driver refused to stop, prompting a car chase.
'More like a cuddly puppy': Oklahoma City police help capture pet wolf mix seen by daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The "Big Bad Wolf" turns out to be more like a big cuddly puppy according to Oklahoma City police officers. A wolf was spotted near a daycare in the area of N. Hefner and Penn on Tuesday morning. When OKCPD officers arrived to the scene,...
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
Rescue dog trained by inmates becomes Oklahoma's first dispatch center therapy dog
NORMAN, Okla. (KTUL) — Norman's Emergency Communications Center is essential to getting first responders to emergencies and its crew just gained a furry, four-legged member. Bella is not the average employee and was trained by Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates. “When she senses you’re stressed, she’ll come over and...
Jena Nelson taking leave from teaching job to focus on race against Ryan Walters
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Jena Nelson is taking a leave of absence from her teaching job with Oklahoma City Public Schools to focus on her campaign for State Superintendent against Ryan Walters, the district confirmed to FOX 25. The move is effective immediately for Nelson, the state's 2020 Teacher...
Inmate dies at Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Federal Transfer Center (FTC) in Oklahoma City died on Tuesday. Jonathan Patterson was found unresponsive at the FTC. Responding staff began lifesaving measures but Patterson did not survive. Patterson was sentenced in the Central District of Illinois to a 96-month sentence...
OCSO receives outpouring love, support following death of deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office has been showered in love since a shooting in Oklahoma City took the life of one of their deputies. It's been more than three weeks since Sgt. Bobby Swartz was killed and Deputy Mark Johns was shot while serving an eviction notice, but the love from the community continues to pour in.
Oklahoma City police release more information on fatal shooting inside Arby's
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on a fatal shooting involving co-workers that happened inside Arby's on Monday night. Police said they responded to the Arby's near Memorial Road and MacArthur Blvd. shortly after 7:15 p.m. Police said the victim, 28-year-old Dquan Brown, was found...
Former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison moved to medical facility
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A former Oklahoma City pharmacist serving life in prison was transferred to a medical facility on Tuesday. Jerome Ersland was a pharmacist at Reliable Pharmacy, a small south Oklahoma City pharmacy, in May of 2009 when two teenagers attempted to rob the business. Ersland fired one shot from his Taurus Judge revolver at the masked boys. One of the pellets from the shot hit Antwun Parker in the head, knocking him unconscious.
Man dies 5 days after sustaining injuries in Payne County crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — David Catlett, 78, of Stillwater passed away on September 14, just five days following a crash that caused him injuries. On September 9, Catlett was driving a 2006 Dodge Caravan southbound on US-177 and was preparing to turn left onto 44th street. He was struck...
Missing 3 year old found safe, Village Police Department still searching for aunt
THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The 3-year-old Nicholas Sleeper has been found safe. Police are still looking for Alaina Pedro. The Village Police Department needs help finding a 3-year-old boy. Nicholas Sleeper was last seen with his aunt, Alaina Pedro, near the area of Britton and N. Penn...
Norman Public Schools bus drivers say even after a raise, salaries don't make ends meet
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman Public Schools transportation workers say even after a raise, their salaries do not make ends meet. Bus drivers for the district say they are disappointed with their raise and stipend this year. "I am a bus driver and I have been driving forever," NPS...
Three arrested after narcotics warrant served in Stillwater, including mother of toddler
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people are in the City of Stillwater Jail facing charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and child neglect. Police said officers responded to the area of 120 S. Burdick to serve a narcotics warrant shortly before 11 a.m....
Medical examiner: Oklahoma woman's death linked to mother's fatal stabbing in 1999
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The death of a woman who died in 2019 has been found to be connected to the fatal stabbing of her mother in 1999, Oklahoma City police announced on Tuesday. Police said officers responded to 4704 Sunnyview Drive on November 15, 1999 after a pregnant...
OHP: Driver in fatal McClain County crash was under the influence of alcohol
A Blanchard resident was killed in fatal crash in McClain County on Wednesday. The crash happened on a well site at 13494 290th Street, two miles west of Blanchard. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Blayne Gibby was driving a 2021 Honda Racher 4-wheeler when it rolled over and pinned Gibby underneath.
