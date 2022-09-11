How King Charles may shake up the monarchy

Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, said she believes the newly crowned King Charles will be a "bridge to the future."

"I think that he is both a link to the past and a bridge to the future. I think if you watched his speech, his inaugural speech is what we would call it, he touched everything perfectly. He touched his love for his mother, but also his love for the country and his sense of duty to the country. And I think she instilled him in that. And then I think he has been preparing for this role for many, many years," Hartley told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, who anchored from London Sunday.

"So, I think it will be interesting what he does, because I think he will be a bridge to the future."

During his first speech Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Charles praised his mother while also noting her death marked "time of change" for the royal family.

“As every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor, and an unerring ability always to see the best in people,” Charles said in his first speech as king.

"In the course of the last 70 years, we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn," he added. "Our values have remained, and must remain, constant."

Raddatz pressed Hartley on whether Charles' ascension to the throne after the death of his mother would cause turmoil in a country already getting used to a new prime minister.

"I have no concerns about the U.K. Our special relationship is truly special. They're our most important ally in the world. And as we see, in particular what we're doing on Ukraine together, and there's a seamless sharing of information, our military, our security...we work really, really well together," Hartley said.

While Queen Elizabeth was famously tight-lipped about politics, never divulging her views publicly, Hartley said that when she met her earlier this year, the Queen was not only "interested in foreign policy," but "asked a lot of questions about our domestic politics."

"She was unbelievably informed," Hartley said.

Raddatz asked if Charles, who, as prince, waded into politics at times, would follow the tradition his mother set of not speaking about politics in public.

"At least initially, he will follow his mother's example. But he does care deeply about a lot of issues, especially young people, which I have the deepest respect for him for doing," Hartley said.