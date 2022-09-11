ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

How King Charles may shake up the monarchy

By Tal Axelrod
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHVpQ_0hqx6Mga00

Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom, said she believes the newly crowned King Charles will be a "bridge to the future."

"I think that he is both a link to the past and a bridge to the future. I think if you watched his speech, his inaugural speech is what we would call it, he touched everything perfectly. He touched his love for his mother, but also his love for the country and his sense of duty to the country. And I think she instilled him in that. And then I think he has been preparing for this role for many, many years," Hartley told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, who anchored from London Sunday.

"So, I think it will be interesting what he does, because I think he will be a bridge to the future."

During his first speech Friday after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Charles praised his mother while also noting her death marked "time of change" for the royal family.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth live updates: Queen's coffin has left Balmoral

“As every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor, and an unerring ability always to see the best in people,” Charles said in his first speech as king.

"In the course of the last 70 years, we have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn," he added. "Our values have remained, and must remain, constant."

Raddatz pressed Hartley on whether Charles' ascension to the throne after the death of his mother would cause turmoil in a country already getting used to a new prime minister.

"I have no concerns about the U.K. Our special relationship is truly special. They're our most important ally in the world. And as we see, in particular what we're doing on Ukraine together, and there's a seamless sharing of information, our military, our security...we work really, really well together," Hartley said.

While Queen Elizabeth was famously tight-lipped about politics, never divulging her views publicly, Hartley said that when she met her earlier this year, the Queen was not only "interested in foreign policy," but "asked a lot of questions about our domestic politics."

"She was unbelievably informed," Hartley said.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: How the British royal line of succession changes

Raddatz asked if Charles, who, as prince, waded into politics at times, would follow the tradition his mother set of not speaking about politics in public.

"At least initially, he will follow his mother's example. But he does care deeply about a lot of issues, especially young people, which I have the deepest respect for him for doing," Hartley said.

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Raddatz
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
U.K.
The Independent

CNN’s Don Lemon says Meghan Markle only recently understanding what it’s like to be ‘treated like a Black woman’ is ‘shocking’

Don Lemon has shared his thoughts on Meghan Markle’s latest episode of Archetypes, in which she and Mariah Carey discussed race and their identities as biracial women.During a broadcast of CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, the CNN host praised the Duchess of Sussex for her “eye-opening” podcast and speaking out against “colourism”. However, Lemon expressed that Meghan was speaking from “a place of privilege” because she “did not have to deal with racism until she married a white man.”“What she is coming from is a place of privilege where she did not have to deal with racism until she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Domestic Politics#Uk
HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admitted To Meghan Markle He ‘Lost’ His Dad During Their Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle revealed that her husband Prince Harry felt that tabloids put a strain on his relationship with his father Prince Charles in a new interview with The Cut, published on Monday, August 29. After discussing her own strained relationship with her father Thomas, Meghan, 41, opened up about how Harry, 37, felt when they were in the process of stepping down from their royal duties.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Fox host skewered for claiming the Queen ‘never had a better time’ than when she met Trump: ‘Abject desperation’

Fox News Host Jesse Watters quoted former President Donald Trump saying that “there are those that say that the Queen never had a better time” than during Mr Trump’s visits. Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. “Joe Biden famously said the Queen reminded him of his mother, which I guess is a compliment,” Mr Watters said on his Fox News show on Thursday night. “Few presidents enjoyed their trips to Buckingham Palace more than Trump, who fell in love with the pomp and circumstance, of course.”Referring to Mr Trump, Mr Watters said,...
POTUS
People

Princess Beatrice to Become Counsellor of State, Allowing Her to Stand in for Uncle King Charles

Every monarch has four Counsellors of State, and history indicates that Princess Beatrice is next in line for the role Princess Beatrice is set to receive an important role in the royal family with her uncle King Charles III on the throne. Beatrice — who is also an Italian "Contessa" and "Nobile Donna" after marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020 — will likely become a Counsellor of State under the new monarch, The Telegraph reports. The roles, created under the 1937 Regency Act, are given to the monarch's spouse...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

ABC News

826K+
Followers
177K+
Post
467M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy