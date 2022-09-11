ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
66 Amazing Gluten-Free Desserts

By Lara Parker
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

Finding dessert recipes that are gluten-free, delicious, and easy to make can be a challenge.

So we rounded up our absolute favorite gluten-free desserts that you can bookmark and save for later.

1. Nutella Soufflé

Just another excuse to eat Nutella.

Get the recipe here .

Alex Furuya / Via spoonuniversity.com

2. Sangria Popsicles

With an emphasis on the sangria, please.

Get the recipe here .

Rafi Letzter / Via spoonuniversity.com

3. Dark Chocolate Avocado Truffles

Avocado is so in right now.

Get the recipe here .

Emily Hu / Via spoonuniversity.com

4. Flourless Chocolate Cake

You want that cake, cake, cake, cake, etc.

Get the recipe here .

Justin Shannin / Via spoonuniversity.com

5. Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Seriously, can't get enough of this killer combo.

Get the recipe here .

Mackenzie Barth / Via spoonuniversity.com

6. Peanut Butter "Freezer Fudge"

The simple life.

Get the recipe here .

Caitlin Shoemaker / Via spoonuniversity.com

7. Ghirardelli Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

Move over, Ghirardelli. We've got the real deal right here.

Get the recipe here .

Hunter Siegrist / Via spoonuniversity.com

8. DIY Mochi

To complement that sushi takeout you just ate.

Get the recipe here .

cheekychicago.com / Via spoonuniversity.com

9. Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Pops

This shit is bananas.

Get the recipe here .

Hannah Lin / Via spoonuniversity.com

10. Cranberry Pistachio Dark Chocolate Bark

Easy as one, two, three.

Get the recipe here .

Phoebe Melnick / Via spoonuniversity.com

11. Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

So...I can eat all of them, right?

Get the recipe here .

Amanda Shulman / Via spoonuniversity.com

12. Extra-Easy Chocolate Truffles

Every day I'm trufflin'.

Get the recipe here .

Mimi Takano / Via spoonuniversity.com

13. Easy Vegan Caramel Apples With Walnuts and Chocolate

No longer just a fall treat.

Get the recipe here .

Maggie Gorman / Via spoonuniversity.com

14. Vegan Lemon Shortbread Cookies

Buttery and delicious.

Get the recipe here .

Dish by Dish / Via dishbydish.net

15. Dairy-Free Cinnamon Sugar Cookes

Did someone say "snickerdoodle"?

Get the recipe here .

Veggie Inspired / Via veggieinspiredjourney.com

16. Chocolate Coconut Butter No-Bake Cookies

You don't even need an oven? Say less.

Get the recipe here .

Paleo Running Momma / Via paleorunningmomma.com

17. Frosted Animal Cookies

My 5-year-old self is happy.

Get the recipe here .

Grain Changer / Via grainchanger.com

18. Vegan Trail Mix Cookies

Trail mix lovers, unite!

Get the recipe here .

Beaming Baker / Via beamingbaker.com

19. Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies (Grain-Free)

YUM. That is all.

Get the recipe here .

Foraged Dish / Via forageddish.com

20. Almond Butter Cookie S'mores Cups

What could be better?

Get the recipe here .

Fit Mitten Kitchen / Via fitmittenkitchen.com

21. Lemon Poppy Seed Protein Cookies

Stud these cookies with poppyseeds and you've got yourself a classic gone rogue.

Get the recipe here .

Amy's Healthy Baking / Via amyshealthybaking.com

22. Vegan Espresso Brownies

This recipe uses oat flour instead of wheat flour, but you can feel free to use your favorite gluten-free flour.

Get the recipe here.

vanillaandbean.com

23. Perfect Angel Food Cake

Serve this cake with whipped cream and fresh berries for the ultimate fuss-free (and gluten-free!) dessert.

Get the recipe here.

meaningfuleats.com

24. Chocolate Swirl Meringue Cookies

Crisp meringue cookies swirled with melted chocolate and Nutella — what could be better?

Get the recipe here.

bakersroyale.com

25. Classic Apple Pie

A combination of almond flour and tapioca flour (also called tapioca starch) gives this crust an incredibly flaky texture and rich golden color.

Get the recipe here.

lexiscleankitchen.com

26. Flourless Belgian Chocolate Cake

Serve this fudgy chocolate cake with ice cream, a dusting of powdered sugar, or all by itself for a decadent, gluten-free dessert fit for a chocolate lover.

Get the recipe here.

theviewfromgreatisland.com

27. Spiced Vanilla Pear Bread

This recipe uses coconut flour in place of standard all-purpose flour — which can be found in the baking aisle of most well-stocked grocery stores. (Just don't confuse it with shredded coconut, which is entirely different.)

Get the recipe here.

mydiaryofus.com

28. Molten Lava Cake

The key to achieving a decadent molten center is undercooking the cakes just a tad. A minute too long and the centers will be more cakelike instead of melty.

Get the recipe here.

40aprons.com

29. Red Velvet Cake (Grain-Free)

This recipe uses half a cup of coconut oil in place of butter. To make sure the flavor isn't overwhelming, stick to using a refined coconut oil versus a virgin (unrefined) variety. The latter has a strong flavor that may overpower the subtle red velvet flavor.

Get the recipe here.

40aprons.com

30. Classic Cheesecake

The crust of this cheesecake is made with gluten-free graham crackers, which can be found in the snack section of most grocery stores or easily ordered online .

Get the recipe here.

glutenfreeonashoestring.com

31. Lemon Pudding Cake

This lemon cake has a puddinglike center that is so moist, it doesn't even need a frosting.

Get the recipe here.

cottercrunch.com

32. Apple Blackberry Crisp

This simple crisp recipe is super customizable. Don't like blackberries? Swap them out for any other berry. Apples not your thing? Double down on the berries and completely omit them.

Get the recipe here.

thetastybiteblog.com

33. Baked Vegan Donuts

Instead of being fried, these donuts are baked in special donut-shaped pans — which can be purchased on Amazon for $13.99.

Get the recipe here.

thebigmansworld.com

34. Lemonade Cookies

Lemony shortbread sandwich cookies with a tangy lemon filling.

Get the recipe here.

Nicole Hunn / Via glutenfreeonashoestring.com

35. Gluten-Free "Thin Mints"

Are these the best cookies ever invented? Possibly. Chocolate-covered, snappy little chocolate mint cookies.

Get the recipe here .

Nicole Hunn / Via glutenfreeonashoestring.com

36. Gluten-Free "Samoas"

If you think you don't like coconut, you'll still like these cookies. It's basically a scientific fact.

Get the recipe here .

Nicole Hunn / Via glutenfreeonashoestring.com

37. Gluten-Free "Tagalongs"

Chocolate, peanut butter, and a crisp wafer WITHOUT gluten?! Yes.

Get the recipe here.

Nicole Hunn / Via glutenfreeonashoestring.com

38. Gluten-Free "Do-Si-Dos"

For those peanut butter lovers out there, what more could you honestly ask for?

Get the recipe here.

Nicole Hunn / Via glutenfreeonashoestring.com

39. Gluten-Free "Thanks-a-Lot" Cookies

Thanks a lot for blessing our mouths with such a wonderful taste: shortbread sweetness with a hint of fudge.

Get the recipe here.

Nicole Hunn / Via glutenfreeonashoestring.com

40. Zebra Cake

Black and white and a true delight.

Get the recipe here .

The Loopy Whisk / Via theloopywhisk.com

41. Cookie Dough Brownie Bombs With Salted Caramel

If you didn't think cookie dough could get better, think again.

Get the recipe here .

Giraffes Can Bake / Via giraffescanbake.com

42. Skillet Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies

This takes a skillet cookie to a whole new level.

Get the recipe here .

Joy Food Sunshine / Via joyfoodsunshine.com

43. No-Bake Coconut Lime Fruit and Yogurt Tarts

Fruit tarts are back in season.

Get the recipe here .

Peas & Crayons / Via peasandcrayons.com

44. Salted Caramel Chocolate-Covered Potato Chip Sundaes

Potato chips and chocolate? Say no more.

Get the recipe here .

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

45. Flourless Marshmallow Crunch Brownies

No flour, no problem.

Get the recipe here .

Yammie's Noshery / Via yammiesnoshery.com

46. Perfect S'mores Bars

S'mores never go out of season.

Get the recipe here .

What the Fork / Via whattheforkfoodblog.com

47. Cinnamon-Sugar Ice Cream

Cinnamon toast the frozen way.

Get the recipe here .

Helen Rosner / Via saveur.com

48. Grapefruit and Orange Olive Oil Cake

'Tis the season.

Get the recipe here .

Helen Rosner / Via saveur.com

49. White Chocolate Cream Cheese Mousse

The mousse is loose.

Get the recipe here .

Todd Coleman / Via saveur.com

50. Ginger Molasses Cookies

Sweet, symmetrical delight.

Get the recipe here .

Noah Fecks / Via saveur.com

51. Blackberry Flummery

Say "flummery" with a mouthful of flummery.

Get the recipe here .

Farideh Sadeghin / Via saveur.com

52. Bibingka (Cassava Custard)

Cassava the sweet way.

Get the recipe here .

Todd Coleman / Via saveur.com

53. Honey-Roasted Apples With Calvados and Sesame

Sesame, oh my.

Get the recipe here .

Farideh Sadeghin / Via saveur.com

54. Sandesh (Bengali Milk Sweets)

Sugar and (cardamom) spice and everything nice.

Get the recipe here .

Ingalls Photography / Via saveur.com

55. Cinnamon Crumb Cake

Oh, how sweet it is.

Get the recipe here .

Farideh Sadeghin / Via saveur.com

56. Pastel Macarons

Holy macarony.

Get the recipe here .

Helen Rosner / Via saveur.com

57. Ricotta and Coffee Mousse

How about a little cream in your coffee mousse?

Get the recipe here .

Helen Rosner / Via saveur.com

58. Bananas Foster

Go bananas.

Get the recipe here .

Maxime Iattoni / Via saveur.com

59. Brûléed Italian Plums With Armagnac Custard

Armagnac for dessert? Now, that's the spirit.

Get the recipe here .

Farideh Sadeghin / Via saveur.com

60. Peppermint Caramels

What to do with leftover candy canes? Make these, of course!

Get the recipe here .

Todd Coleman / Via saveur.com

61. Blackstrap Praline Ice Cream

This molasses delight requires a large spoon to indulge in.

Get the recipe here .

Todd Coleman / Via saveur.com

62. Onde-Onde (Pandan, Palm Sugar, and Coconut Dumplings)

And you thought your cat was a sweet dumpling.

Get the recipe here .

James Oseland / Via saveur.com

63. Rice Pudding With Lavender and Grated Bosc Pear

Rice and lavender are a great ~pear~.

Get the recipe here .

Farideh Sadeghin / Via saveur.com

64. North African Rosewater Marzipan Balls

Once you pop, you just can't stop.

Get the recipe here .

Matt-Taylor Gross / Via saveur.com

65. Walnut Carrot Cake With Coconut Cream Cheese Frosting

A new twist on an old cake.

Get the recipe here .

Todd Coleman / Via saveur.com

66. Baked Custard With Caramel Sauce (Leche Asada)

Downright flantastic.

Get the recipe here .

Matt Taylor-Gross / Via saveur.com

This article contains content previously curated by Rachel Truman, Jesse Szewczyk, Lara Parker, Katarina Cermelj, Jessica Taylor, and Rachel Sanders. It was compiled by Lavanya Narayanan.

