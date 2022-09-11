Read full article on original website
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Kickers (Week 2)
Kickers are people too! Let’s take a look at the kickers we’re targeting on your Week 2 waiver wire. Analysis: With an attractive home matchup against the Texans this week, McManus is a fine streaming option for Week 2. Dustin Hopkins (LAC): 46% rostered. Next opponents: @KC, JAX,...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Devin Duvernay, Cordarrelle Patterson, James Robinson (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Tuesday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances the prior week jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥-to-🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.
fantasypros.com
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
fantasypros.com
Julio Jones (knee) does not practice Wednesday
Jones seemed fine coming out of the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 1. The 33-year-old produced solid numbers in his first action with Tampa Bay and with Chris Godwin on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the offense could really use Jones. Jones still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a divisional matchup with the Saints Sunday.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Rush: Cowboys not expected to trade for QB with Dak Prescott out
With the Cowboys not expected to pursue a replacement for Dak Prescott by way of trade, Cooper Rush is in line to be the starting quarterback in Dallas for the near future. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jerry Jones does not believe that Prescott will miss more than four...
fantasypros.com
Who Should I Start: Carson Wentz, Darrell Henderson, Gerald Everett (Fantasy Football)
Start or sit decisions can be excruciating. While it feels great to make the right call and cruise to fantasy glory, it hurts just as much when you have someone erupt while on your bench. You can use our Who Should I Start? tool to gauge advice from fantasy football experts as you make your lineup decisions. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
fantasypros.com
16 Players to Buy Low & Sell High (2022 Fantasy Football)
Winning the trade market is at least as important as nailing the draft. Aside from the waiver wire’s huge impact in the season’s first few weeks, trading is the best way to quickly improve your squad. Great buy-low moves can set you up for victory both in the short term and down the stretch. Solid sell-high deals can get you relatively big hauls for overachieving players who likely won’t sustain their production.
fantasypros.com
Elijah Mitchell (knee) placed on IR
This move was expected after Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in week 1. He's expected to need about 2 months to recover but luckily will avoid surgery. Jeff Wilson figures to get the most touches in the 49ers backfield going forward, but Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason should have roles to play as well.
fantasypros.com
Jerry Jeudy flashes breakout potential in Week 1 loss
Jeudy tied the team-high in targets among WRs with fellow WR Courtland Sutton. They both totaled seven targets. Proving that two elite WRs that operate on different parts of the field can both be fantasy relevant. Jeudy, however, got loose for a 67-yard touchdown. He displayed his deep threat acumen and YAC ability. It's wheels up for his fantasy football stock.
fantasypros.com
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) does not practice Thursday
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice for the New York Giants Thursday. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) Robinson seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging a limited practice session for the Giants on Wednesday. The wide receiver’s Friday practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 2 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson is a desperation flex play in deeper league formats if healthy.
Justin Herbert 'showed us a lot of guts' battling through rib injury in Chargers' loss
Justin Herbert tried to stage a comeback despite a rib injury during the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. Could the injury jeopardize his next start?
fantasypros.com
Brian Robinson (leg) doing agility drills
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was spotted doing agility drills during Wednesday's practice. (John Keim on Twitter) Robinson continues to make a miraculous recovery. The rookie running back was spotted doing agility drills and riding a stationary bike at practice and looks to be progressing well. The hope is that he will be able to be activated off IR when first eligible in Week 5, but he will need to clear benchmarks for that to happen. It seems highly likely that he returns at some point this season, which would put a damper on Antonio Gibson's upside. The belief was that Robinson was slated for the lead back role before being shot, so if he can get back to close to 100 percent, he could develop into an impact RB2 in time for the stretch run.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Quarterback Streamers (Week 2)
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Last week’s streamers were mostly successful. Jameis Winston was the QB6 for the week heading into the Monday night game, scoring 21.7 fantasy points. Meanwhile, the streamer to avoid from Week 1, Mac Jones, scored only 8.5 points as the New England Patriots struggled against the Miami Dolphins.
fantasypros.com
Keenan Allen (hamstring) ruled out for Thursday night
Keenan Allen has officially been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as reported by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Allen suffered the hamstring injury in Week 1 against Las Vegas and while it isn’t believed to be...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Sell (Week 2)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
Top Fantasy Football Storylines: Justin Jefferson, Saquon Barkley, Najee Harris (Week 2)
I have made a great number of football-related trades in my life. Most of them were in dynasty leagues, others in redraft. The most fruitful transaction of 2022 so far was spending six hours on Saturday in the hot California sun getting months’ worth of neglected yard work done so I could park my keister on the couch for 11 hours on Sunday. I’m sure glad I did; I was sore. I missed plenty of the college football action, but to be able to touch some dirt and get a sweat going was therapeutic. The cool-down swim and shower beer afterward were euphoric.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Mike Williams, A.J. Dillon, D.J. Moore (Week 2)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 1 is in the books, and for dynasty fantasy football managers, now is a good time to take advantage of overreactions. There are a few wide receivers who had poor Week 1 performances that you might be able to grab for a good price. Here are a few players that you might consider buying low, selling high, or holding in your dynasty leagues.
fantasypros.com
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m going to pull the curtain back a little. This is the introduction to the Week 2 edition of “Freedman’s Favorites” … but I’m writing it on Saturday of Week 1, before we’ve seen any of these teams play (except for Bills and Rams on Thursday Night Football).
fantasypros.com
The Primer: Week 2 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Send your first match of $10 or more and we’ll give you $50 to use in the Arena today!
