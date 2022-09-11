Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson was spotted doing agility drills during Wednesday's practice. (John Keim on Twitter) Robinson continues to make a miraculous recovery. The rookie running back was spotted doing agility drills and riding a stationary bike at practice and looks to be progressing well. The hope is that he will be able to be activated off IR when first eligible in Week 5, but he will need to clear benchmarks for that to happen. It seems highly likely that he returns at some point this season, which would put a damper on Antonio Gibson's upside. The belief was that Robinson was slated for the lead back role before being shot, so if he can get back to close to 100 percent, he could develop into an impact RB2 in time for the stretch run.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO