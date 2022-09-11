The Kindle might look like a regular tablet, but like all e-readers it uses a completely different type of display technology. Rather than showing text on a self-illuminating screen, the Kindle uses a special e-ink display illuminated by surrounding light, giving it the appearance of ordinary, physical paper.This means the Kindle is as comfortable to read as any book or magazine, while still retaining all of the most useful features of reading on a tablet. They store tens of thousands of books, you can buy and download new ones almost instantly, they have battery life measured in weeks, and they...

