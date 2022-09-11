Read full article on original website
No. 10 Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will welcome former head coach Bobby Petrino and his Missouri State squad to town this weekend. Saturday's kickoff between the Razorbacks and Bears from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) is set for 6 p.m. (CT), and the game can be streamed on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to move to 3-0 as they welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Hogs have won all seven of the matchups to this point.
The top-ranked Georgia football team will come to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon to take on South Carolina under second-year head coach Shane Beamer and his team. The Gamecocks (1-1, 0-1) are viewed by the Vegas oddsmakers as a team with little chance to win. The opening line was more...
