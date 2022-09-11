ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

catamountsports.com

Volleyball Rallies for Five Set Victory Over Appalachian State

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Trailing 2-1 after three sets, the Western Carolina volleyball team battled back to defeat rival Appalachian State 3-2 on Thursday afternoon inside Cassel Coliseum as part of the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech. The Catamounts won by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, and 15-13. With the win, the Catamounts improve to 7-4 on the season and will face Virginia Tech, which defeated Norfolk State Thursday evening, on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Appalachian State drops to 6-4. Merry Gebel led the WCU offense with a season-high 19 kills and also posted her 60th career double-double with 13 digs. Other Catamounts in double figures offensively included Livi Weidmann with 12 kills and Brooklyn Poling with 10. Ali Morris came off the bench and tied her career-high with nine kills, all of which came over the final two.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Volleyball Concludes Nonconference Schedule at Hokie Classic

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to close out the nonconference portion of the 2022 schedule on a winning note as the Catamounts head to Blacksburg, Va., for the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech on Thursday and Friday. WCU faces longtime archrival Appalachian State in the tournament opener Thursday at 3 p.m. before facing either Norfolk State or the host Hokies at either 3 or 5:30 p.m. Friday.
CULLOWHEE, NC
WSB Radio

What Oklahoma series cancelation means for Georgia football future

Georgia’s 2023 schedule got a lot softer on Wednesday, as the school announced it would be canceling its home-and-home with Oklahoma at the behest of the SEC. The reason being is that Oklahoma’s return trip to Athens is scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners officially join the SEC. Tennessee and LSU have also had future series against the Sooners canceled as well.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana hoops makes Top 4 for big man out of Georgia

Elite prospect Arrinten Page has whittled down his college choices, putting Indiana in his top 4, amongst Miami, USC, and Cincinnati. The 6’9 220 pound PF previously had Missouri listed in his top 5. It appears the Tigers didn’t make the top 4 cut. Page is a member of the 2023 class, and comes from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
catamountsports.com

Men’s Golf Closes Season-Opener in 13th at Badger Invitational

Verona, Wis. – The Western Carolina men's golf finished 13th in the season-opening Badger Invitational which concluded Tuesday afternoon at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course. In second place after Monday's first round, the Catamounts were unable to keep the pace in the strong field, sliding 11 spots...
CULLOWHEE, NC
Atlanta Daily World

Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett

The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses

As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub. WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah

Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
SAVANNAH, GA
AccessAtlanta

T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater concert, Waka Flocka and Dem Franchise Boyz also performing

The Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will hit the Amphitheatre stage tomorrow, but he won’t be doing it alone. The Stockbridge Amphitheater concert has a full ATL proud lineup, as it’ll also feature Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz. I’m excited because I already know there will be tons of hits performed between the three acts!
STOCKBRIDGE, GA

