catamountsports.com
Volleyball Rallies for Five Set Victory Over Appalachian State
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Trailing 2-1 after three sets, the Western Carolina volleyball team battled back to defeat rival Appalachian State 3-2 on Thursday afternoon inside Cassel Coliseum as part of the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech. The Catamounts won by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, and 15-13. With the win, the Catamounts improve to 7-4 on the season and will face Virginia Tech, which defeated Norfolk State Thursday evening, on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Appalachian State drops to 6-4. Merry Gebel led the WCU offense with a season-high 19 kills and also posted her 60th career double-double with 13 digs. Other Catamounts in double figures offensively included Livi Weidmann with 12 kills and Brooklyn Poling with 10. Ali Morris came off the bench and tied her career-high with nine kills, all of which came over the final two.
catamountsports.com
Volleyball Concludes Nonconference Schedule at Hokie Classic
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to close out the nonconference portion of the 2022 schedule on a winning note as the Catamounts head to Blacksburg, Va., for the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech on Thursday and Friday. WCU faces longtime archrival Appalachian State in the tournament opener Thursday at 3 p.m. before facing either Norfolk State or the host Hokies at either 3 or 5:30 p.m. Friday.
What Oklahoma series cancelation means for Georgia football future
Georgia’s 2023 schedule got a lot softer on Wednesday, as the school announced it would be canceling its home-and-home with Oklahoma at the behest of the SEC. The reason being is that Oklahoma’s return trip to Athens is scheduled for 2031, well after the Sooners officially join the SEC. Tennessee and LSU have also had future series against the Sooners canceled as well.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana hoops makes Top 4 for big man out of Georgia
Elite prospect Arrinten Page has whittled down his college choices, putting Indiana in his top 4, amongst Miami, USC, and Cincinnati. The 6’9 220 pound PF previously had Missouri listed in his top 5. It appears the Tigers didn’t make the top 4 cut. Page is a member of the 2023 class, and comes from Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.
catamountsports.com
Men’s Golf Closes Season-Opener in 13th at Badger Invitational
Verona, Wis. – The Western Carolina men's golf finished 13th in the season-opening Badger Invitational which concluded Tuesday afternoon at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course. In second place after Monday's first round, the Catamounts were unable to keep the pace in the strong field, sliding 11 spots...
Atlanta Motor Speedway getting its first NASCAR night race in 9 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NASCAR fans in Georgia have been wanting to watch their favorite drivers ride under the lights once again. NASCAR heard their calls and listened. The official NASCAR schedule for the 2023 season dropped Wednesday and it includes the first night race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in nine years.
Bears caught on camera passing through metro Atlanta front yards
ROSWELL, Ga. — If you’re traveling through the north Georgia mountains, you might expect to see a bear or two casually walking around. If you’re in metro Atlanta, the chance of spotting of a bear is much lower. But after several sightings in the area, that chance isn’t zero.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
Atlanta mainstay Zesto on Piedmont Road will close after more than 50 years.
WXIA 11 Alive
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
Atlanta Daily World
Omega Psi Phi State Convention Comes to Gwinett
The 59th Annual State of Georgia organization of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. meeting, presented by the Beta Lambda Lambda (BLL) Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. will take place at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast hotel in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, GA from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Former Georgia Tech student, 22, killed in NW Atlanta wreck
A bright 22-year-old woman was slowly working her way to finishing an electrical engineering degree from Georgia Tech wh...
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: GOP heads to North Georgia after Atlanta losses
As suburban Atlanta has continued to diversify, the Georgia GOP has increased their focus in Northern Georgia. Where the Atlanta suburbs used to be a stronghold for Republican candidates, these areas rejected the far right swing of the GOP under Donald Trump. Fifteen years ago, it would have been a wild notion to call Georgia a swing state, but as the areas around Atlanta change, the GOP heads North.
CBS 46
Atlanta has second-highest rise in inflation in U.S.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta has seen the second-highest rise in inflation in the country over the past year, according to Wallethub. WalletHub compared 23 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), using the Consumer Price Index to measure inflation in the short and long term. Atlanta saw the Consumer Price Index rise by 11.7 percent when compared to last year and 1.3 percent compared to two months before the most recent data.
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
wuga.org
September 14, 2022: Warnock and Walker will debate in Savannah
Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker will debate October 14th. The Democratic senator accepted his Republican challenger's proposal for the event in Savannah, but renewed his call for an additional debate in either Macon or Atlanta. Walker has not yet responded to the idea of a second matchup. Warnock’s announcement comes...
AccessAtlanta
T.I. to headline Stockbridge Amphitheater concert, Waka Flocka and Dem Franchise Boyz also performing
The Grammy award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will hit the Amphitheatre stage tomorrow, but he won’t be doing it alone. The Stockbridge Amphitheater concert has a full ATL proud lineup, as it’ll also feature Waka Flocka Flame and Dem Franchise Boyz. I’m excited because I already know there will be tons of hits performed between the three acts!
