BLACKSBURG, Va. – Trailing 2-1 after three sets, the Western Carolina volleyball team battled back to defeat rival Appalachian State 3-2 on Thursday afternoon inside Cassel Coliseum as part of the Hokie Classic hosted by Virginia Tech. The Catamounts won by scores of 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, and 15-13. With the win, the Catamounts improve to 7-4 on the season and will face Virginia Tech, which defeated Norfolk State Thursday evening, on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Appalachian State drops to 6-4. Merry Gebel led the WCU offense with a season-high 19 kills and also posted her 60th career double-double with 13 digs. Other Catamounts in double figures offensively included Livi Weidmann with 12 kills and Brooklyn Poling with 10. Ali Morris came off the bench and tied her career-high with nine kills, all of which came over the final two.

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO