Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Houston rapper, activist Trae Tha Truth donates water filters, supplies to families suffering from water crisis in Jackson
JACKSON, Mississippi – Houston’s own, rapper, activist, and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth doesn’t just spring into action when those in his city are in need. Supporters who follow him know if there’s a humanitarian issue going on, he and his crew are working up a plan to help.
Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas
The 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is blocks away from the beach!
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
KFDM-TV
Houston Jack in the Box employee shoots at Florida family over missing curly fries
HOUSTON — A Florida family is suing Jack in the Box Tuesday after a Houston Jack in the Box employee is accused of shooting at them over an argument regarding missing curly fries. Read the release below:. In a "dog bites man" story a young family has sued Jack...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up at Houston City Hall this weekend!
HOUSTON - Some Houstonians might finally be able to get their hands on legendary rapper, Bun B's Trill Burgers during a pop-up at Houston City Hall this Sunday. The pop-up will feature Trill Burgers' full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Humble
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
Mysterious Grave Discovered Underneath Texas Woman's Property
It's possible someone was buried without authorization and without knowledge of loved ones.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza In Pearland
Hot pizza laden with delicious toppings is always a great choice, and Pearland restaurants have excellent pies to satisfy diners seeking both traditional and more contemporary combinations. Inventive toppings include Fritos, caramelized pears and boudin crumbles, while worthy standbys such as sausage, pepperoni, veggies and plenty of cheeses are easily found. Many locations also serve pizza’s cousins: calzones and strombolis. Read on to explore must-visit pizza parlors, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining website for more recommendations.
cw39.com
Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says
HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Boarding home that houses disabled men and feeds Sunnyside community is now in dire need of help
HOUSTON – The Jacob’s Home for Men has had many uses since it was built back in the 70s, from apartments to a recording studio and now a boarding home. The current owner says through it all, it’s helped serve the community. Now in a crunch, he’s...
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
Miniso opens store at Katy Mills Mall
The Japanese retailer opened a new store in Katy on Sept. 10. (Courtesy Miniso USA) Miniso has opened another store in the Houston area, this time at Katy Mills Mall. The Japanese retailer arrived at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land and Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston in August. The business announced a Sept. 10 grand opening for its new store at 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, on Facebook.
WFAA
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?
Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
cw39.com
Crash on North Freeway in Spring leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, deputies say
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Spring on Wednesday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 23000 block of the North Freeway near Springwoods Village Parkway. Deputies said a car hit the back of a box truck on the...
8-year-old boy hit by car while walking to school, Harris County Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car as he was walking to school Thursday morning in north Harris County, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened on North Vista Drive near Imperial Valley Drive. EMS took him to a hospital, the constable...
WSFA
Texas man dies in Butler County crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.
Comments / 0