Houston, TX

City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
fox26houston.com

Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up at Houston City Hall this weekend!

HOUSTON - Some Houstonians might finally be able to get their hands on legendary rapper, Bun B's Trill Burgers during a pop-up at Houston City Hall this Sunday. The pop-up will feature Trill Burgers' full menu including the OG Trill Burger, Grilled Onion Burger, Vegan Smashburger, and seasoned fries, with burgers for sale on a first-come, first-served basis until they sell out.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
#Cyclist
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Humble

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
HUMBLE, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza In Pearland

Hot pizza laden with delicious toppings is always a great choice, and Pearland restaurants have excellent pies to satisfy diners seeking both traditional and more contemporary combinations. Inventive toppings include Fritos, caramelized pears and boudin crumbles, while worthy standbys such as sausage, pepperoni, veggies and plenty of cheeses are easily found. Many locations also serve pizza’s cousins: calzones and strombolis. Read on to explore must-visit pizza parlors, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau dining website for more recommendations.
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Man expected to survive after shooting in Northside area, HPD says

HOUSTON (CW39) — One man is recovering after he was shot several times in the Northside area of Houston Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Fulton Street and Boundary Street. Houston police officers and fire officials responded to an initial call of a shooting. Officers arrived...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
KSAT 12

400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood

KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Miniso opens store at Katy Mills Mall

The Japanese retailer opened a new store in Katy on Sept. 10. (Courtesy Miniso USA) Miniso has opened another store in the Houston area, this time at Katy Mills Mall. The Japanese retailer arrived at First Colony Mall in Sugar Land and Willowbrook Mall in northwest Houston in August. The business announced a Sept. 10 grand opening for its new store at 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Katy, on Facebook.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Explore Houston

The best Barbecue places in Houston: do you agree with the list?

Internet imageMy parents are visiting this week and I been researching best Houston BBQ places. Truth, Killen’s, Corkscrew, Pit Room, and Gatlin’s are common recommendations. "All of them are top 5 percentile awesomest bbqs out there and unless you eat bbq all the time, probably cant tell the difference between those places except for the sauces", they say.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Crash on North Freeway in Spring leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (CW39) — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Spring on Wednesday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 23000 block of the North Freeway near Springwoods Village Parkway. Deputies said a car hit the back of a box truck on the...
SPRING, TX
WSFA

Texas man dies in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of a Texas man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. Moises Lopez Gutierrez, 40, of Houston, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2015 Lexus RX-330 he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete bridge railing and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL

