Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: Pizza D’Action￼
When I was growing up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals), we didn’t have many restaurants at which to dine. We had Cecil’s (now closed), Lake Hill Restaurant (now closed), Pizza Hut, Western Sizzlin’, Hardee’s and various other local fast food establishments.
This $2.7 million Alabama lakeside house is a prime spot to entertain
A Tallapoosa County home recently sold after an extensive set of renovations - but it doesn’t hurt to have almost 600 feet of shoreline to go along with the roof over your head. This home off Lake Hill Drive in Alexander City recently sold for $2.6 million after listing...
thebamabuzz.com
11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 13
We’ve got the inside scoop on 11 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new Target coming to Auburn. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Downtown Target + More | Auburn. Project Cost: $2,400,000. Project Address:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Auburn one step closer to allowing murals in public places
The City of Auburn is one step closer to allowing murals on public buildings. After a months-long process of officials trying to figure out the difference between a mural and a sign, the city planning commission has given its approval to move forward with allowing murals in the city. The...
alabamanews.net
Homeless In Montgomery? Dial 211 for Help
On Tuesday Montgomery City ALDOT, and local non profit organizations teamed up to clean up a homeless camp under the I-85/Ann St. overpass. Officials say that help and resources were offered to those found beneath the bridge. Three people were actively living at the camp when crews arrived, but officials...
opelika-al.gov
Ladies of St. Dun's Buns
The sweet lady’s of St. Dun’s Buns (St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Auburn) presented a donation to the Opelika Share program this afternoon. This donation is from the baking project they have had for about a year and a half. They donate all of their proceeds to local non-profits in Opelika, Auburn and Lee County.
Opelika-Auburn News
'He saw the glimmer of hope... in everybody': Berry Dudley of Opelika and Dudley Lumber Co. dies at 85
Berry Carl Dudley, died on Sunday, Sept. 11, at his home in Opelika. He was 85. Dudley was born in Lee County in 1935, the second of five children, to Berry Clifton and Bertha Lane Dudley. He was raised in Crawford with his older brother John Robert and his younger sisters Miriam, Ruth and Diane. He also grew up with his first cousin, the late Johnny Dudley, and Wesley Capps, who would become a lifelong friend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
Opelika-Auburn News
Central-Phenix City's Karmello English decommits from Auburn
Auburn lost a big name in its 2023 recruiting class Wednesday, as Central-Phenix City receiver Karmello English announced he was decommitting from the Tigers. “I have had several conversations with my family and have came to a difficult decision,” English said in a statement on Twitter. “I will be decommitting from the University of Auburn and reopening my recruitment.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika moves up to No. 3 in state rankings as rivalry looms
Reinforce the stands at Duck Samford Stadium. The rivalry game between Opelika and Auburn High could be top-five showdown—and it’s sure to be the hottest ticket in town. Opelika is up to No. 3 in the latest Class 7A rankings by the ASWA, one of seven area teams ranked in the latest poll released Wednesday morning.
Opelika-Auburn News
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
LEE: What do orange jerseys say about us all?
Picture the amusement on her face. I had lunch with someone Tuesday who doesn’t follow sports so much, and I was trying to explain the biggest news story in town. It’s shaking a foundation! It’s about years and years of tradition! The kids are fired up about it. It’s the talk of the town! But, see, there are other folks that don’t like the idea so much. Are we seeing a youth movement? What will this mean for the future? Everyone’s eyes are going to be glued to that tunnel on Saturday.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Lanett man charged in Greenwood Church robbery
Lanett police charged a man in connection to a June robbery that led to shots being fired at the Greenwood Church. Lanett Police issued a press release to local media regarding the incident. “On September 12, 2022, Nicholas Walton, 19, of Lanett, AL, was arrested for Robbery 1st in reference...
Opelika-Auburn News
If you like Well Red, then you'll probably also dig Well Red Two
Area book and coffee lovers may soon see a new Well Red open on North Donahue, just off Shug Jordan Parkway. The local Auburn bookstore and coffee shop favorite has begun making plans to open its second location, to be called Well Red Two. “We’re just looking for a new...
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
WSFA
Motorcyclist killed on I-85 identifed as Prattville man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Interstate 85 Monday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the two-vehicle crash near Ann Street around 11:05 a.m. Michael Bonicelli, 25, of Prattville, was pronounced dead at the scene...
WTVM
DETAILS: Weekend shooting in Phenix City leaves one dead
PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) - A weekend shooting leaves one man dead in Phenix City. This marks the city’s 5th homicide of the year. Phenix City Police said it stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spent her day in the LP Stough Apartments off 10th Avenue talking to neighbors who explained the news of the shooting comes as a surprise in their usual quiet community.
Comments / 0