ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy