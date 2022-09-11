Read full article on original website
WBKO
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WBKO
NEW DETAILS: WKU student released on bond after arrested for bomb threat
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A WKU student has been released on bond after making a bomb threat to a university parking structure on Wednesday. Hailee Reed, 20, of Stanford, was released Thursday around 1:15 a.m. on a $6,000 cash bond for first-degree terroristic threatening. Court documents say that WKU...
WBKO
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) - The National Transportation Safety Board says a 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire. The NTSB said Wednesday that 14 other homes were damaged as...
