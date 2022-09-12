Arvada officer killed on duty while responding to family disturbance

Arvada, community at large mourns the loss of Officer Dillon Vakoff in the line of duty 02:34

A police officer in Arvada has been killed; 27-year-old Officer Dillon Vakoff was shot and killed by a suspect while he was on duty and responding to a disturbance on 51st Avenue. A male suspect and a woman were was also shot, and the suspect is in police custody.

"This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones. His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Arvada Chief Link Strate said during a press conference.

According to the Arvada Police Department press release, early on Sunday, police responded to what was reported as a family disturbance that happened in the 6700 block of 51st. That's just north of the merging point of Interstate 70 and Interstate 76, east of Wadsworth Boulevard.

Responding officers found a chaotic scene when they arrived, and a number of people were in the residential street. Vakoff and a second officer — described as a friend and colleague — were the first to respond to the scene and began working to separate several people said to be both belligerent and uncooperative.

At this point, investigators say the suspect fired a gun and shot a woman at the scene. Then a shootout took place between the suspect and responding officers. It's was unconfirmed which Arvada officers fired shots, but it was during this exchange of gunfire that Vakoff was shot and killed. The second officer tried to save him by giving first aid, and Vakoff was taken to the hospital, but that is where his official time of death was declared.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles took the officer's body from a hospital to the coroner's office early Sunday morning.

Vakoff had been with Arvada Police Department since 2017 and was training to become a SWAT officer. Vakoff was also a military veteran, having been a staff sergeant who served six years with the U.S. Air Force. He was an Arvada local, who graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2012.

"My thoughts are with the family and friends of Arvada officer Dillon Michael Vakoff who was tragically killed in the line of duty while responding to a call. We will continue to monitor this situation," Gov. Jared Polis shared in a press release statement.

The suspect was also shot during the shooting. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. He was in police custody at the hospital on Sunday morning. The suspect ha snot been named.

The woman who was shot was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Her involvement in this investigation is not yet known.

Anyone interested in supporting Vakoff's family and loved ones can make a donation by visiting the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation . Arvada Police confirmed this will be the only official donation site for the fallen officer.

