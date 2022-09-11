ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warning for Northeast portion of Illinois, including Cook County

By Ed Curran
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy and breezy with highs in the 60s 01:57

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain. A few thunderstorms are possible. A tough Soldier Field Sunday that'll certainly test the new field. Rain begins early and lasts through the day.

Flash Flood Warning in effect for the Northeast potion of Illinois including Cook County until 6 p.m.

Some thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible. It's not out of the question that some areas could see an inch or two, with another half inch or more tonight. Higher amounts are possible toward the Wisconsin line. A breezy high in the upper 60s.

Monday has shower chances and a high of just 64. Tuesday begins the start of nice weather. Temps climb into the 70s with some sunshine Tuesday and 80s with sun for the remainder of the 7 day.

Stats

Normal High- 77

Saturday- 84

Today- 68

Sunrise- 6:28am

Forecast

Today- Rain could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possibl. Breezy. High of 68.

Tonight- Showers and thunderstorms, heavy rain possible, 56.

Monday- Showers and 64 degrees.

