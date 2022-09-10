“Logan is back! To have a starting defenseman from a title team return to Charlottesville to share his experience and wisdom with our men is a stroke of good fortune for UVA Lacrosse. Logan is an enthusiastic and detail-orientated coach. To say he is unafraid of long hours is to understate his eagerness for the coaching profession: he loves the grind. Logan will coordinate the defense with me, teaching techniques to our short stick and six-foot defensemen as well as tactical schemes.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO