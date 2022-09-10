ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

Related
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Set School Records in Streamsong Win

BOWLING GREEN, Fla. – Record-setting performances by freshman Ben James and the Cavalier men’s golf team made for an eventful opening tournament of the season on Tuesday. The Cavaliers shot a school best 56-under 808 to win the Streamsong Invitational at Streamsong Resort in Bowling Green, Fla. UVA...
BOWLING GREEN, FL
virginiasports.com

Logan Greco

Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany announced the addition of former UVA defenseman Logan Greco as the program’s volunteer assistant coach on Sept. 12, 2022. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 NCAA Championship team and served as the volunteer assistant coach at Richmond for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cross Country Programs Picking Up the Pace

CHARLOTTESVILLE — When the official announcement came in October 2020, the event was still several years away. It’s now coming into view. In November 2023, the University of Virginia will host the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships at its home course in Earlysville, Panorama Farms. For the Cavaliers, the goal is not simply to host the meets, but to contend for the team titles.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Set to Host La Salle Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (3-2) is set to host La Salle (1-2-2) in a non-conference affair Tuesday night (Sept. 9) at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. Tuesday night’s match against La Salle will be streamed on ACCNX...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
State
Vermont State
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
virginiasports.com

Virginia Returns Home to Host ODU on Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-1) returns to Scott Stadium on Saturday (Sept. 17) for a Commonwealth showdown against Old Dominion (1-1). The contest will kick-off at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to air live on ACC Network as well the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME COVERAGE: For information on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Former UVA Men’s Lacrosse Standout Logan Greco Returns as Volunteer Assistant Coach

“Logan is back! To have a starting defenseman from a title team return to Charlottesville to share his experience and wisdom with our men is a stroke of good fortune for UVA Lacrosse. Logan is an enthusiastic and detail-orientated coach. To say he is unafraid of long hours is to understate his eagerness for the coaching profession: he loves the grind. Logan will coordinate the defense with me, teaching techniques to our short stick and six-foot defensemen as well as tactical schemes.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Releases Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team announced its 2022-23 non-conference schedule Monday (September 12) with seven games to be played at John Paul Jones Arena as well as a preseason exhibition game. First-year head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the Cavaliers will welcome NCAA II Pitt-Johnstown for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 9 Virginia Edged 3-2 at No. 1 Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. – The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team (3-2, 0-0 ACC) suffered a 3-2 loss to the reigning NCAA champions, No. 1 Northwestern (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten), on Sunday (Sept. 11) at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. Virginia fell into a 2-0 deficit after the Wildcats scored...
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Lacrosse#Premier Lacrosse League#National Lacrosse League#Field Lacrosse#Nll#The Rochester Knighthawks#Cavaliers#Inside Lacrosse#Ncaa Tournament#Catamounts#Archers Lacrosse
virginiasports.com

Blue-White Scrimmages Set for Saturday, Oct. 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s basketball Blue-White Scrimmages will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at John Paul Jones Arena at 1:30 p.m. The women’s team, under new head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, will begin the event with a scrimmage against its men’s practice players, followed by the men’s annual intrasquad scrimmage. Admission and parking are free for both scrimmages. Seating is general admission and first come, first serve. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Stelios Tzoutzis

Stelios Tzoutzis begins his third season with the University of Virginia men’s basketball program. Tzoutzis served as a graduate assistant for two seasons before being promoted to program assistant in September of 2022. The Athens, Greece, native arrived in Charlottesville after serving one season as a graduate assistant at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy