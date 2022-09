Texas State (1-1) at No. 17 Baylor (1-1), Saturday, noon ET (FS1) Line: Baylor by 29 1/2, according to . Series record: Baylor leads 8-0. Baylor wraps up its nonconference schedule looking to bounce back from a double-overtime loss at future Big 12 foe BYU. While the Bears have never lost to Texas State, they had to grind out a 29-20 win in the 2021 season opener in the only game in the series played in San Marcos. Since becoming an FBS team in 2012, the Bobcats are 0-9 vs. Top 25 teams and lost those games by an average margin of nearly 34 points.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO