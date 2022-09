There are a little less than three weeks left in the 2022 regular season, meaning things are getting really interesting in certain divisions. While the Dodgers are by far the best squad in the National League -- becoming the first team to secure a postseason berth on Monday and then clinching the NL West the following day -- the Braves and Mets are in a neck-and-neck battle for not only the No. 2 spot, but the NL East division.

