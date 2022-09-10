Just got my galaxy s22. I did the transfer from my s10. Everything worked perfectly there and the transfer seemed to go smoothly. My custom ringtones that I created tranferred and were in the ringtone folder. (Yay!) The assigned ringtones were not assigned in my contacts on the new phone so I added some of them and of those I added some work. At least two of them do not work. The ringtones played when I selected them, so I know that's not the problem. But when the phone rings, it goes to the default ringtone and not the assigned one for these contacts. The default is also a custom ringtone I created. I even tried selecting a new ringtone for these contacts, still get the default. Any ideas how to fix it? It doesn't make sense, some work others don't.

