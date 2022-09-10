Read full article on original website
Android Central
App that can rewrite inbound called id?
I have a phone number forwarded to my cell. When the inbound caller ID is displayed, there is a prepended +1 on every number. For example, +114161234567. This means when I want to call a number back, I need to write it down and dial it, instead of redialing. (it should be just 4161234567 or 14161234567 which would work).
Android Central
custom ringtone problem
Just got my galaxy s22. I did the transfer from my s10. Everything worked perfectly there and the transfer seemed to go smoothly. My custom ringtones that I created tranferred and were in the ringtone folder. (Yay!) The assigned ringtones were not assigned in my contacts on the new phone so I added some of them and of those I added some work. At least two of them do not work. The ringtones played when I selected them, so I know that's not the problem. But when the phone rings, it goes to the default ringtone and not the assigned one for these contacts. The default is also a custom ringtone I created. I even tried selecting a new ringtone for these contacts, still get the default. Any ideas how to fix it? It doesn't make sense, some work others don't.
Android Central
Question about Samsungs (and maybe Androids in general)
Hi to all, my iPhone XR is almost dead so I'm in the market for a new phone. I used to be an Android user before switching to the XR almost 4 years ago. Over the years I had the HTC One m7 and m8 (probably the best phones I've owned, apart from the ****ty pink camera on the m7), the One+ (not bad but with its share of inconsistencies) and finally the Galaxy S9. The laggy interface of the Galaxy S9 drove me INSANE.
Android Central
What Catastrophic Failure Looks Like
So, this is by no means breaking news but I thought it was worth posting. Many people are aware that the Pixel 5 doesn't have the best water resistance properties with screen separation issues. This fact reared it's ugly head about 6 weeks ago when I decided to throw my Pixel into a ziplock bag and into my chest rig and wade out chest deep into the surf and do some fly fishing early one morning. To keep things brief, the bag leaked, filled itself full of fresh sea water and my Pixel took a saltwater bath for a good 10 or 15 minutes.
Android Central
My headphones are plugged in but sound is coming from ear speaker in my Android device why?
I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here , As a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. Welcome to Android Central! Do the headphones work on another device? Can you test another pair of headphones on the phone in question?
Android Central
Moto g62 brightness
It's started again and don't have any 3rd party apps on phone. Well, it's not a big surprise since you disabled the Moto app again. And, to be honest, it doesn't make much sense you posting about the same issue again. Yesterday 04:50 PM. Like 0. 54. Originally Posted by...
Android Central
Why is this phone still stuck on the July 1st security update?
It might also be dependent on the carrier -- did you get this phone directly from a carrier, or was it directly from Samsung?. Flip 4 been on july since we got it no updates yet still waiting for the first one. Yesterday 06:42 PM. Like 2. 500. Yesterday 09:04...
Do you really need a screen protector for your Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have strong, durable screens, but adding another layer of protection is also an option.
Comments / 0