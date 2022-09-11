Read full article on original website
Built in 1862, MI’s Oldest Brewery Still Serves Cold Beer Today
For over 150 years, this Michigan Brewery has been brewing up the goodness. What's now known as Frankenmuth Brewery, is Michigan's oldest brewery still in operation today. Originally built in 1862, this brewery has been through a number of changes in its history. It was first built by Martin Heubisch...
Jackson, Miss., water crisis has parallels with Flint and Benton Harbor, Michigan leaders and activists say
‘This is racism — environmental racism at its finest’
Vote for your favorite high school football stadium in Metro Detroit
The Metro Detroit area has some of the best venues to watch a high school football game. We have already released a list of some of the best area football stadiums specifically made for high school. Now we want you to let us know which school has the best stadium in Metro Detroit.
I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road
Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Shawarma and More in Fenton
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shawarma and More in Fenton. A cup of lentil soup served with lentils, onions and lemon juice lies on a tray at Shawarma and More in Fenton on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Shawarma and More is a new business in Fenton that serves Mediterranean cuisine.
Two Michigan small towns listed among the spookiest places to visit for Halloween
There’s no shortage of haunted attractions and scary movies to add to the Halloween ambiance every October and there’s two cities in Michigan which are being called a little spookier than the rest. Travel site Trips To Discover has listed both Dearborn and Romeo, Michigan among the 18...
Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest
Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America
The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?
Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
Historic Flint Carriage House Makes Top 20 Michigan Getaway Airbnbs
Michigan is filled with some fantastic and unique Airbnbs scattered throughout the state. The state is loaded for those perfect getaway locations, from lakeside views to ski weekend chalets. Now, one historic home right here in Flint has made the "Top 20 Airbnbs in Michigan" of the best places to stay.
When and where to watch Boblo Island documentary in theaters in Metro Detroit starting this week
Boblo Island. It’s one of the most iconic Detroit area things you can bring up to anyone who grew up here. It was in operation for more than 80 years, serving as a place where many families created long lasting memories at the amusement park. It’s been closed since 1993.
Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan
Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
Pill pushing Michigan doctor who tried fleeing to Mexico, sentenced to prison
DETROIT -- A Dearborn doctor who prescribed over 12,500 opioid pills to patients without proper medical reasoning was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday. Dr. Tete Oniango, 48, of Dearborn was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Nancy G. Edmunds in relation to Oniango’s conviction on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances.
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties
EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 4
West Bloomfield hops into the top three of the Metro Detroit football rankings after Clarkston knocked off Rochester Adams. Of course, Clarkston makes a climb too. Here are the top 10 football teams in the Metro Detroit coverage area, along with the top 10 in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
