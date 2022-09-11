ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Morris, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Vote for your favorite high school football stadium in Metro Detroit

The Metro Detroit area has some of the best venues to watch a high school football game. We have already released a list of some of the best area football stadiums specifically made for high school. Now we want you to let us know which school has the best stadium in Metro Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

I-475 Closed: Hazard in the Road

Flint, Mich. (WNEM) - Northbound I-475 was closed early Thursday morning due to a hazard in the roadway reported by a passerby. The highway is blocked from Exit 8B near Davison Road to Exit 9 at Stewart Avenue. Several departments are at the scene, including Michigan State Police. It is...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Mount Morris, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Shawarma and More in Fenton

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Shawarma and More in Fenton. A cup of lentil soup served with lentils, onions and lemon juice lies on a tray at Shawarma and More in Fenton on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Shawarma and More is a new business in Fenton that serves Mediterranean cuisine.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Is Getting a New Shroom Fest

Michigan is getting a new psychedelic shroom fest, and it’s coming soon. The University of Michigan has approved the festival organizers’ request to host the annual Entheofest on the university’s Central Campus Diag off State Street. The even is slated to take place from 1:11 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. this Sunday (Sept. 18), according to university officials.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Haunted House Named One of the Scariest in America

The leaves are starting to change colors in Michigan, and spooky season is officially here. When it comes to haunted houses and haunts, Michigan has some great ones. As it turns out, one local haunted house has been named the No. 1 scariest in America. The crew at Hauntworld.com has...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Hispanic Culture#Local Life#Localevent#Bingo#Parade#Children
1470 WFNT

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
My Magic GR

Where are the Most Dangerous Cities in Michigan?

Did you know that Michigan is known for being home to some of the most dangerous cities in the United States?. There are actually several dangerous cities where it's too dangerous to even walk outside at night, according to FBI crime reports. I've lived in Lansing all of my life...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
recordpatriot.com

Feds remove ethnic slur from place names across Michigan

Federal officials have renamed 32 sites on federal lands in Michigan to remove the ethnic slur "squaw" from their names. The United States Department of the Interior, the agency responsible for the changes, said "squaw" has historically been used as a racial and ethnic slur particularly offensive for Indigenous women in a press release issued on Thursday explaining its decision.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Pill pushing Michigan doctor who tried fleeing to Mexico, sentenced to prison

DETROIT -- A Dearborn doctor who prescribed over 12,500 opioid pills to patients without proper medical reasoning was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday. Dr. Tete Oniango, 48, of Dearborn was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Nancy G. Edmunds in relation to Oniango’s conviction on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Man fired at police during car chase through several Michigan counties

EATON COUNTY, MI -- A man was arrested Tuesday night after fleeing and shooting at police during a chase through several counties, police said. In the morning hours of Sept. 13, police agencies in western Michigan were advised to be on the lookout for a man involved in a vehicle pursuit in Branch County, where he had ran a deputy off of the road and shot at the officer.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy