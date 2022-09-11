England close to winning third Test and series against South Africa, day four – as it happened

7.46pm BST

Here is Ali Martin’s report from the Oval.

Related: Zak Crawley guides England to verge of series win against South Africa

7.18pm BST

England need 33 runs to win the series 2-1

There’ll be plenty of debate well after darkness has fully descended but the facts are that England will be back tomorrow to knock off the runs required to take the series. Almighty storm and mind-boggling South African comeback notwithstanding.

That’s me done for the day, thanks as ever for your comments and tweets, sorry I couldn’t get to them all. It turned out to be a frenetic afternoon, any danger of that ‘power-snooze™’ was wiped out almost as soon as the wickets started to tumble.

Ali Martin’s report on a jam-packed day will be along toot suite.

Enjoy the evening, goodnight.

6.47pm BST

'Bad' light stops play

Those are loaded inverted commas. It seems to be completely daft that the players are heading off the field with a full house in and just thirty or so runs needed. Ben Stokes gives it the double tea-pot on the team balcony as Zak Crawley is applauded off the field amongst some boos directed at the men in white coats.

It should be pointed out that the umpires are constrained both by the reading that they took yesterday (when there was still blue sky about at The Oval…) and the laws of the game that they have to abide by. It’s a law that needs looking at certainly, with a view that hopefully common sense can prevail in these situations in future, both captains agreeing to continue for the good of the game etc. Maybe I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.

Play is ended for bad light at the end of day four. Photograph: The Guardian

6.44pm BST

17th over: England 97-0 (Lees 32, Crawley 57) Alex Lees loses a hand off the bat handle in the execution of a cover drive but it doesn’t stop the ball from tracing to the extra-cover fence. 33 needed to win for England, can they do it tonight?

… The answer to that is emphatically NO as the umpires decide the light is not fit and lead the players from the field for the second night in a row.

6.39pm BST

16th over: England 91-0 (Lees 27, Crawley 56) Crawley whips powerfully but in the air and he is put down by Ryan Rickelton at short mid-wicket! The ball was so firmly struck that it burst through the fielder’s hands. And look at that! Crawley nicks off but the ball flies between keeper and first slip to get him four more. A big smile creeps across Crawley’s face, tinged with no little relief.

6.34pm BST

15th over: England 85-0 (Lees 26, Crawley 51) Well batted Zak Crawley! He brings up his fifty with a trio of boundaries off Rabada. Brendon McCullum will no doubt be loving this, his boy is coming good in the final dig of the summer.

England's Zak Crawley is congratulated on his half century. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

6.28pm BST

14th over: England 71-0 (Lees 26, Crawley 38) Crawley drives Nortje on the up through the covers as if to say to the umpires that there is nowt wrong with the light out there. No siree.

6.24pm BST

England 65-0 (Lees 26, Crawley 33) Bosh! Crawley stands up tall and pulls a short ball from Rabada effortlessly away to the fence. The run rate has picked up again. England need 64 more runs and are in a race against the gloaming.

6.21pm BST

Correct on both counts, Brendan.

6.19pm BST

England 60-0 (Lees 26, Crawley 26) England plunder 12 runs from Nortje’s over. Four leg byes and a wide ball served up and gleefully dispatched through the covers by Crawley. Fifty partnership up for the England openers and they are rewarded with a drink.

Andy Hill emails in with ‘Stuart Broad’s batting music’. Any excuse to play a bit of Tom Waits on the OBO Andy.

6.12pm BST

England 48-0 (Lees 23, Crawley 23) Rabada into his sixth over. Lees picks up a solitary single. Rabada has the look of a man who has lost a tenner, been stung by a wasp and got a speeding ticket on the same day. Not happy.

6.07pm BST

England 47-0 (Lees 22, Crawley 23) Lees adds seven more to his total. Nortje does come into the attack and he slams one down short of a length that Lees does well to glide away past the cordon for four. A punch and a press bring him three more.

6.03pm BST

England 40-0 (Lees 15, Crawley 23) A maiden from Rabada. 84 more needed to win , both batters are much more watchful now, almost as if it has just dawned on them that their Test careers could be on the line and a nice fifty or so not out will definitely help their cause heading into the winter.

6.00pm BST

England 39-0 (Lees 15, Crawley 23) Three runs off Jansen as Nortje can be seen warming up. Surely not long before he gets revved up and unleashed by Elgar.

Burnton has been bashing away at statsguru:

5.57pm BST

England 36-0 (Lees 14, Crawley 22) Rabada pounds away and gets some lift and zip from the pitch. England only manage a single from the over. Spare a thought for Theo who has tickets for tomorrow:

“Hi Jim, not feeling hopeful for my Monday at the Oval! Soda pop does obviously make more sense, but I had already convinced myself on ‘soda water / oughta’ – as in, oughta be catching that.”

Like it, Theo. You might get a bit of action in the morning at this (run) rate.

5.53pm BST

England 35-0 (Lees 14, Crawley 21) Just a single off it, have England decided against the two day finish? ‘Je m’excuse’ emails Brian Withington:

“How could I ever have doubted young Master Crawley? Clearly he just needs the incentive of wrapping up a game within two days to free up his inner free-wheeling self. That and an opening partner who clearly has a train to catch.”

Lees may have just realised he has an open return, the last few overs have been much calmer.

5.48pm BST

England 34-0 (Lees 14, Crawley 20) Just three off Rabada’s over – booooo! Things have calmed down. Boooooo!

5.43pm BST

England 31-0 (Lees 13, Crawley 18) Alex Lees is throwing the kitchen sink, taps, kettle and oven at almost every ball. Bonkers stuff but highly entertaining. A mis-timed pull loops just over a diving Maharaj at mid-on and they scamper back for two. An awful lot of attempted humpty but just four runs off the over in the end.

Thanks to Matt Sowrey and Mac Millings for emailing in with their thoughts that KPs' “soda, absolute soda” is meant to mean soda pop – drop. Oh, simple as that is it?

5.36pm BST

England 27-0 (Lees 10, Crawley 17) Crawley leans back and cuts Rabada through point for four. Next ball he leans on a full one to pick up four more down the ground. A couple of scampered singles see 11 taken off the over. England hurtling along.

5.33pm BST

England 16-0 (Lees 8, Crawley 8) Crawley punches down the ground with a slightly closed blade, the new ball traces away for four. Lees is then almost run out as his partner calls him through for a quick single. A direct hit sees the replay called for but Lees has just, just grounded his bat. South Africa appeal for a catch off Lees the next ball but the DRS shows Lees was nowhere near it. Wishful thinking with that review. CLONK! The Durham opener biffs Jansen down the ground for four more to end an eventful over.

5.27pm BST

England 6-0 (Lees 3, Crawley 3) DROP FIRST BALL! Lees fends a length ball from Rabada and it flies at a nice height to Marco Jansen who shells the chance! What a start that would have been. KP on comms is in danger of bursting a blood vessel so GOSH DARN excited he is! “An absolute soda” he purrs. Anyone? Me neither. Crawley steers through point to pick up three more. Six off the first over and a big miss.

Maharaj fails to take a catch offered by Lees. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

5.22pm BST

The heavy roller is on , will it do anything to deaden this surface? Plenty to get stuck into over the next hour or so, Crawley and Lees are under pressure and England are missing their BazBaller in chief (there I said it!) in Jonny Bairstow. Rabada and Nortje will be bang up for this with the series on the line. Early wickets will make things very interesting.

5.15pm BST

England need 130 runs to win and take the series 2-1

5.14pm BST

WICKET! Verreyyne c&b Anderson 12 (South Africa 169 all out)

Anderson gets the final wicket! Verreyyne loses control of a pull shot and spoons the ball straight up in the air, Jimmy takes the skier in his follow through. All smiles as the England openers sprint from the field.

James Anderson bowls and and catches out Verreynne. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

5.11pm BST

56th over: South Africa 169-9 (Verreynne 12, Nortje 0) Broad conducts the crowd with this finger and gives a cheeky grin at the top of his mark. He loves this stuff – sun on his back, crowd roaring him in. He beats Nortje with a beautiful seaming delivery last up.

5.08pm BST

WICKET! Maharaj b Broad 18 (South Africa 169-9)

Broad tickles the timbers with another in-swinger and gets the breakthrough. He buzzes off in celebration, arms outstretched. The lead is 129. Anrich Nortje is the last man for South Africa.

The union flag on top of the pavilion flies at half mast in memory of the Queen as Broad Maharaj. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Broad celebrates after the dismissal of Maharaj. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

5.05pm BST

55th over: South Africa 168-8 (Verreynne 11, Maharaj 16) A couple of singles off Anderson as this pair begin to frustrate England after tea.

Skillz.

4.59pm BST

54th over: South Africa 164-8 (Verreynne 10, Maharaj 15) Broad into the attack, Anderson likely switching ends to replace Stokes who finished his over and left the field of play straight after. Maharaj picks up three more handy runs with a glance down to long leg. The lead creeps up to 124 .

4.56pm BST

53rd over: South Africa 160-8 (Verreynne 9, Maharaj 13) Surely that is it from Stokes? He sends a weary short ball down that Maharaj glances fine to pick up four more. Maharaj has four fifties in Test cricket and a best of 84. He can hang around and notch up useful runs.

4.51pm BST

52nd over: South Africa 154-8 (Verreynne 9, Maharaj 6) Just a single off Jimmy. Stokes is going to… carry on. He’s flaunting the fabled red zone.

4.48pm BST

51st over: South Africa 153-8 (Verreynne 9, Maharaj 5) A welcome boundary for South Africa takes their lead to 113 – Maharaj freeing his hands through a wide-ish delivery from Ben Stokes. Surely the skipped needs to have a blow. He’s grimacing and grabbing his knee still, Andre Strauss on the tv commentary says it is “painful” to watch Stokes carry out these self-flagellating spells.

4.45pm BST

50th over: South Africa 148-8 (Verreynne 9, Maharaj 1) Anderson starts a new spell after tea. The ball is still moving around, Maharaj manages a single and Verreynne slices through point to add another to the target.

Peter Metcalfe is having fun delving into his X-file:

“Hello Jim, I wonder if Wiaan Mulder is aware that Glenda Scully played for Western Australia Women in 1987? The truth is out there but it will take something paranormal to get South Africa out of this one.”

I smell a cricketing double acts coming on OBOers…

4.40pm BST

WICKET! Rabada c Brook b Stokes 0

Stokes to finish his over after the break and he gets rid of Rabada straight away! A tentative poke sees the ball fly to Harry Brook in the slips. Stokes has two in the over. South Africa’s lead is just 107 and they have just two wickets left. The sun is beating down, England could wrap this Test match up inside two days.

49th over: South Africa 146-8 (Verreynne 8, Maharaj 0)

Stokes celebrates with Foakes after taking the wicket of Rabada. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

4.20pm BST

WICKET! Jansen b Stokes 4 (South Africa 146-7)

Ben Stokes! He gives himself another over, this time it is the final one before tea but he only needs four balls. A vicious in-swinger darts through Jansen’s sizeable gap between bat and pad and detonates the leg stump. Comprehensively bowled and a heroic spell from England’s talismanic captain.

With that, it is time for tea .

Stokes reacts after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

4.15pm BST

48th over: South Africa 139-6 (Verreynne 2, Jansen 4) Robinson continues, he looks red faced and pretty bushed too. Fair play to him for keeping at it in the September sunshine. Hang about, SIX! Verreynne top edges a pull that lands directly on the boundary sponge. Vital runs. Robinson pitches up for the remainder of the over and normal service resumes – five dots.

4.11pm BST

47th over: South Africa 140-6 (Verreynne 2, Jansen 4) Stokes has Jansen caught at slip by Ollie Pope but celebrations are curtailed by the umpire’s outstretched arm – No Ball! Stokes can’t believe it, he’s given everything in this spell and nicked Jansen off with a lovely outswinger only to over step by a few inches and see it chalked off. He shakes his head and sweat drips off his fringe. South Africa’s lead goes to 100 as a result of the no ball too.

England's Ben Stokes reacts after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen before his delivery is ruled a no ball. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

4.05pm BST

46th over: South Africa 139-6 (Verreynne 2, Jansen 4) Ollie Robinson sends down his fifth maiden.

Decent numbers. Beefy numbers.

4.02pm BST

There’s no doubt England’s batting is their weaker suit, Guy Hornsby. Their bowling, in English conditions, is exceptional. Strengthened further by a leaner, fitter, hungrier Ollie Robinson. That said, this game has a feel of the early summer about it, England will surely hunt down whatever South Africa set them, whether that be 100 or 250.

3.57pm BST

45th over: South Africa 139-6 (Verreynne 2, Jansen 4) Stokes scuds one onto Verreynne that hits him in the nether nether. Breathe in, breathe out, Kyle. He wisely gets a single to get off strike. Scratch what I said about the impending break, tea isn’t for another 15 minutes. Stokes is limping so that could be the end of his spell, he’s done seven overs on the bounce and is hobbling like latter days John Wayne.

3.52pm BST

44th over: South Africa 138-6 (Verreynne 1, Jansen 4) Marco Jansen is the new man. Robinson greets him with a short ball that he does well to negotiate. Robinson is ticking. Jansen can bat, he’s shown that in this series. A full ball is leant on with his long levers and whistles away for four to get him off the mark. One more over before tea I reckon, Stokes to bowl it.

3.49pm BST

WICKET! Zondo lbw b Robinson 16 (South Africa 133-6)

Big booming in-swinger from Robinson that clatters into Zondo’s back leg as he is late on a misjudged cut shot. Given out on the field… reviewed and stays out with the umpire’s call! Zondo has to go, Robinson is amped up here. The lead is 93.

Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Khaya Zondo. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

3.44pm BST

43rd over: South Africa 128-5 (Zondo 16, Verreynne 0) The game is alive all of a sudden after a soporific session. Both sides grappling, Zondo cuts Stokes away uppishly to pick up four. Stokes responds with a frankly ridiculous ball that ducks in and seams away. Play that! He then goes for the full ball but over pitches and Zondo drives handsomely through mid-off for four more.

3.39pm BST

WICKET! Mulder b Robinson 14 (South Africa 120-5)

Ollie Robinson is wild eyed and jubilant after he gets one to lift on Mulder that the batter tries to chop away but serves only to hack down onto his stumps!

England have the breakthrough in the minutes before the tea break. We could still see a two day Test here in South London. The lead is 80.

42nd over: South Africa 120-5 (Zondo 8, Verreynne 0)

Mulder is clean bowled by Robinson. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

3.34pm BST

41st over: South Africa 118-4 (Zondo 8, Mulder 12) England, particularly Joe Root are adamant that Zondo has got a feather on a Stokes short ball. Hmmm, Stokes isn’t convinced but is talked into it by his pal. Ultra edge shows… NADA. NOWT. Flatline as the ball passes bat and England have burned their last review. Will that be costly? South Africa lead by 78. Root is flummoxed.

3.27pm BST

40th over: South Africa 111-4 (Zondo 7, Mulder 7) Robinson. Maiden. Like you needed to ask.

3.24pm BST

39th over: South Africa 111-4 (Zondo 7, Mulder 7) Mulder gets in on the act too! Stokes is livid with himself as he serves up a rank half tracker and is duly dispatched to the fence. The England skipper is pawing at his knee a bit, slightly concerning. Nelson up. 111. Thoughts turn to David Shepherd.

3.20pm BST

38th over: South Africa 106-4 (Zondo 7, Mulder 3) Hold on to your stovepipe! A boundary! A lesser spotted boundary! That’s the first four since the 25th over by my reckoning. Zondo climbs into a short and wide ball by Robinson and clatters it through cover for four. Normal service is resumed afterwards though, five deafening dots.

3.16pm BST

37th over: South Africa 102-4 (Zondo 3, Mulder 3) Stokes again. Maiden again . Shaun Pollock describes his countrymen as being in a “trough”. England are piling the pressure on Mulder and Zondo, something has to give soon, and it could be my state of consciousness…

3.13pm BST

36th over: South Africa 102-4 (Zondo 3, Mulder 3) Ollie Robinson peels off another maiden. South Africa on the road to nowhere. England have the ball on a string and are beating the edge at will.

3.08pm BST

35th over: South Africa 102-4 (Zondo 3, Mulder 3) Thanks Tanya and hello OBO. Straight down to brass tacks as Stokes continues to wheel away, hair slicked back and arm sheathed in tattoos and strapping. There’s just a single off the over as South Africa continue their snooze-fest after lunch. I’m on my sofa and had an early start so this could go terribly! If you are out there then do get in touch and give us an email or twitter shaped shot in the arm.

2.59pm BST

34th over: South Africa 101-4 (Zondo 2, Mulder 3) Broad continues, that leg-slip – Zac Crawley - still in place, waiting, waiting. The crowd watch with equal attention. Mulder brings up the hundred with an inelegant plant through point.

Broad and Anderson have now taken 995 wickets in games they’ve played together – with no sign of the two of them seizing up yet. While the players take drinks, I hand over to Jim Wallace – who will take you through the second half of the day with typical joie de vivre. Thanks for the messages – bye!

Stuart broad and James Anderson discuss bowling tactics. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

2.52pm BST

33rd over: South Africa 98-4 (Zondo 1, Mulder 1) In the last ten overs, South Africa have scored ten runs and lost two wickets. And here comes Ben Stokes, to give Anderson a break. Zondo, who has faced 22 balls without scoring, nearly breaks the shackles with a guide through point – but Anderson blocks. Aha! A run at last – through mid-off. It must be one of the best one not outs he’s made.

2.47pm BST

32nd over: South Africa 97-4 (Zondo 0, Mulder 1) Do you remember when England dropped Broad and Anderson? Funny joke. Beautiful stuff this – and when they take a break Zondo and Mulder must face Robinson and Stokes, who were brilliant before the break.

2.43pm BST

31st over: South Africa 97-4 (Zondo 0, Mulder 1) On the radio they spot reverse-swing – just what South Africa need. A fourth maiden in a row for Jimmy. The South Africa lead is 56 – if they could get it to 150 – would that be enough?

2.40pm BST

30th over: South Africa 96-4 (Zondo 0, Mulder 1) A run! A squeeze down to square leg by Mulder. Broad, white headband tied round his head, the wind tugging his trousers, has these batsmen pinned. A ball brushes Zondon’s trousers on its way through to Foakes – close, but Broad is frustrated. Survival through the next hour or so till tea, South Africa’s aim here.

2.34pm BST

29th over: South Africa 95-4 (Zondo 0, Mulder 0) An over of gorgeousness from Anderson, which Zondo survives with a grope here and an edge there as a full house looks on.

2.30pm BST

28th over: South Africa 95-4 (Zondo 0, Mulder 0) Broad’s in the zone, geeing up the crowd, turning up the energy. Whatever the Foakes-Broad plan was – it worked!

2.27pm BST

WICKET! Rickelton lbw Broad 8 (South Africa 95-4)

Rickelton reviews, because Elgar didn’t, but to no avail. Completely out – back pad, off stump – ping.

Broad gets the wicket of Rickleton LBW. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

2.22pm BST

27th over: South Africa 95-3 (Rickelton 8, Zondo 0) A sleepy post-lunch lull in the crowd is interrupted with a blast of trumpet. It fades away. Zondo watches Anderson intently and – Nasser notices, plays him very late. Beaten by the last ball. South Africa need to double this lead without losing a wicket.

2.18pm BST

26th over: South Africa 91-3 (Rickelton 4, Zondo 0) Rickelton slices a drive off Broad for four, not without risk. He’s got a very open stance, like a man preparing to shake out a table cloth. Broad and Foakes have a little chat at the end of the over, before Broad walks back to his fielding position.

2.14pm BST

25th over: South Africa 91-3 (Rickelton 4, Zondo 0) Masterful from Anderson who mixes up inswingers and outswinger with the zest of a cocktail maker.

2.11pm BST

WICKET! Petersen c Pope b Anderson 23 (South Africa 91-3)

Pope at fourth slip, the man at the end of the line, does well to drop to his left and swallow’s Petersen’s edge – he’s surrounded by his happy teammates as South Africa start to slide. The lead just 51.

Petersen is caught by Pope off the bowling of Anderson. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

2.07pm BST

24th over: South Africa 91-2 (Petersen 23, Rickelton 4) Petersen taking most of the strike here, presumably by design. Broad gives little away, and Rickelton survives the last two.

2.04pm BST

23rd over: South Africa 90-2 (Petersen 22, Rickelton 4) Petersen is watchful, letting Anderson pass safely by on the other side, but picks up three through midwicket. He’s a busy player.

2.00pm BST

22nd over: South Africa 87-2 (Petersen 19, Rickelton 4) Rickelton is off the mark, slapping a pie from Broad over backward point, but Broad gets his man – even if Elgar is now gnashing his teeth in the dressing room.

1.57pm BST

WICKET! Elgar lbw Broad 36 (South Africa 83-2)

The third lbw shout of the over makes the breakthrough, rapping Elgar on the front pad – he walks but the replay shows it is missing!

And with that wicket Stuart Broad has gone past Glenn McGrath to become the second-highest seam bowling wicket-taker in Tests. You know who is top.

Broad celebrates with Stokes after taking the wicket of South Africa's Elgar. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

1.52pm BST

21st over: South Africa 83-1 (Elgar 35, Petersen 19) Petersen, a back-foot drive, squarish of the covers, as Anderson too drifts wide. Easy post-lunch pickings. Petersen’s chest guard seems to have dropped over his belly giving him a peculiarly tubby silhouette.

Fritz Kodagoda taps at keyboard while watching the gulls fly by in Hastings. “I think that Omar Khyyam although a stranger to Cricket rightly summed up when he said:

“ The ball no question makes of ayes or Noe’s

But left or right as strikes the player goes”





1.47pm BST

20th over: South Africa 78-1 (Elgar 35, Petersen 15) A nice post-lunch digestif for Petersen who knocks Broad’s two short wide ones to the boundary over backward point.

1.39pm BST

A red admiral fluttered past while I was eating my lunch – felt like a last glimpse back from summer. Rather like this Test, which resumes in a couple of minutes, with South Africa pocketing a 30-run lead at lunch.

1.07pm BST

Everything still in the balance as the teams lunch on the penultimate day. England threw away a golden position yesterday and South Africa have clawed their way back into the match. But the lead is only 30, and we know how fragile these batting line-ups are. Time for me to grab some food – back shortly.

Ben Stokes walks off the field at lunch. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images/Reuters

1.03pm BST

19th over: South Africa 70-1 (Elgar 35, Petersen 7) Robinson shoe-shuffles through the last over before lunch. One whispers past Petersen’s bat but he pulls out a super shot next ball, lovely dancing feet, through mid-on – and hauled up just before the rope by an energetic Stuart Broad. The last ball rises and tucks up Elgar – but he survives. South Africa’s session – as they walk off the field 30 runs in credit, and just the one wicket down.

“Brilliant effort by Mac Millings,” writes Peter Salmon, “but I fear he missed the most pressing one at the moment – ‘Crawley or not Crawley? Zak is the question.’”

12.57pm BST

18th over: South Africa 67-1 (Elgar 35, Petersen 4) Elgar watchful throughout a Stokes over, avoiding a bouncer, and finally filling his bucket with cheap runs off the pads.

12.55pm BST

17th over: South Africa 63-1 (Elgar 31, Petersen 4) South Africa now retreat back into their shell, cowed by the twin spectres of lunch and Ben Stokes. Petersen beaten by a glorious tempter by Robinson.

Phil Keegan writes from Cambodia. “I am really curious as to how/why/when Keegan became a first name. Anyone know?”

I know a Teegan and a Cian – but I’m not sure that’s very helpful. Over to you, OBO-ers.

12.49pm BST

16th over: South Africa 59-1 (Elgar 31, Petersen 1) Root’s 163rd catch in Test cricket – a snorter actually, the angle was really tricky – puts him in the top ten of non-wicketkeeping catchers in Test cricket. Only Alastair Cook is ahead of him for England. And it only took Stokes two balls to work his magic.

12.46pm BST

WICKET! Erwee c Root b Stokes 26 (South Africa 58-1)

Root diving forward at first slip grabs with both hands, low to the ground, as Erwee pushes too enthusiastically. Stokes makes the breakthrough!

Stokes celebrates dismissing Erwee. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

12.42pm BST

15th over: South Africa 57-0 (Erwee 26, Elgar 30) Robinson is back and reels off a maiden.

12.41pm BST

14th over: South Africa 57-0 (Erwee 26, Elgar 30) How many last Tests at The Oval has Jimmy Anderson played? He’s going to be back next year though – isn’t he? Though the Ashes are over before August – so no September Test in 2023, though there do seem to be three ODIs against Ireland and three ODIs and five IT20s against New Zealand. After watching England’s \women play India last night in a T20 at Chester-le-Street, I suggest September day-night T20s are a worse idea than September Tests.

12.33pm BST

13th over: South Africa 53-0 (Erwee 26, Elgar 26) Erwee brings up South Africa’s fifty with a nudge to fine leg off Broad and this is all going very nicely for the visitors.

12.31pm BST

12th over: South Africa 47-0 (Erwee 20, Elgar 26) They pause for drinks, before Anderson replaces Robinson to jos through another over. The last, a beauty, beats Elgar’s bat – Jimmy is keen for a review but Stokes has been burnt and sensibly declines

“I totally agree with Trevor,” writes Jeremy Boyce. “The Oval is a massive ground/pitch (like the MCG) and difficult to defend in the field, you can score very fast if the conditions are right. I once spent a boozy Sunday afternoon there watching the Aussies rack up over 300 runs v Surrey in a church-curtailed day. Ok, “lads, it’s only Surrey”, but the scorebook never lies. But isn’t Trevor forgetting that BazBallCC are 4th innings specialists these days and know how to knock it about a bit themselves ? JB or no JB. A ton and the match winning hit for Zak Crawley. I’m off down the Bookies right now.”

12.21pm BST

11th over: South Africa 41-0 (Erwee 15, Elgar 25) Stokes is persuaded at the last second by Stuart Broad that one that jags back has caught the edge of Elgar’s bat as he leaps in the air. A review soon shows it’s pad all the way. England have one review left. A back foot drive then brings Erwee a boundary and South Africa take the lead.

“Thank you, as always, for the splendid coverage,” butters up Mac Millings. “To show my appreciation, I’ve put together my all-time Shakespeare Quotes XI (okay, XII). I mean, I guess I could have sent you a cake or something, but here we are. Oh, and as a ‘bonus’, I made a cricket version of Macbeth’s ‘Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow’ speech. You’re welcome/I apologize.”

What can I say. Over to you Mac:

If it were done when ‘tis done, then ‘twere well it were Dom Sibley

Out, damned Trott!

Fair is foul, and foul is Fairbrother

YJB, or AB deV, that is the question

Now is the Ashwinter of our discontent

The Broady doth review too much, methinks

Beware the wides of Archer

What’s in a name? Ambrose by any other name would smell as sweet

Cry “havoc!” and let slip the dogs of Warne

Shall I compare Lee to a summer’s day?Thought art more lovely and more tender, Brett.

Is this an Aggers which I see before me?

What Best through yonder window breaks?





‘Tom Moody, and Tom Latham, and Tom Curran,Creeps in this petty Grace from May to MayTo the last Gillyble of Alf Valentine,And all our Sylvester days have lighted foolsThe way to Whispering Death. Out, out, brief Randall!Reiffel’s but a walking shadow, a poor playerThat Smuts and Bretts his hour upon the stageAnd then is heard no Moores: it is a HalesTold by an Ulyett, full of Edmonds and Emburey,Signifying Watling.’

12.14pm BST

10th over: South Africa 40-0 (Erwee 15, Elgar 24) A beauty from Robinson goes through Erwee, knocking the pocket of his trousers on the way through. A maidn.

“Hello Tanya,” Andrew Benton, hello!

“There’s been no mention in the OBO today or yesterday of Bazball. Has it had its time/served its purpose? The play seems more attritional than anything.”

Does BazBall have a sell-by-date? Will it be 2022’s “new normal?” I’ll tell you after the second innings.

12.09pm BST

9th over: South Africa 40-0 (Erwee 15, Elgar 24) The first bowling change of the day as Stuart Broad replaces James Anderson. A somewhat wayward sway over mid-on, then a boundary down to deep third. Scores are now level. Excellent fight-back by South Africa this morning.

12.07pm BST

8th over: South Africa 32-0 (Erwee 15, Elgar 16) The dog settles on my knee, just where the lap top usually sits. Six slips wait for a tasty titbit, but none come and Erwee is able to tuck into a loose ball from Robinson which he jimmies through midwicket for four.

12.02pm BST

7th over: South Africa 25-0 (Erwee 9, Elgar 15) Stokes spread-eagles himself in the dust as he attempts to run out a hesitant Erwee, but an awkward back of the hand throw goes wide. And the deficit is down to 15.

“Hi Tanya,” Good morning Trevor Tutu!

“Greetings from a windy, overcast but far from gloomy Cape Town.



I know that you will not take it as a personal affront when I tell you that the Proteas are going to make a rapid three hundred now, and then bowl the English out for far less than the 250 necessary?

It’s knowing this is, how the match will play out, that makes Cape Town not gloomy at all.”

Trevor, that sounds like a prediction to take this game to the final afternoon – approved, as King Charles might say.

11.55am BST

6th over: South Africa 20-0 (Erwee 9, Elgar 10) Did I mention that everyone was still in black arm bands? Erwee patiently ignores as much of Robinson’s over as he can – including a huge lbw appeal off the fifth ball. Foakes goes up immediately, Robinson is keen and England review but it pitched outside leg by the width of a match.

Erwee looks skywards after a near miss. Photograph: Steve Bailey/ProSports/REX/Shutterstock

11.49am BST

5th over: South Africa 15-0 (Erwee 5, Elgar 10) Elgar takes his life into his hands by chunking at Anderson and picking up four over the top of the slips. His punishment is a ball which darts in, almost bisecting Elgar through the belly.

11.45am BST

4th over: South Africa 11-0 (Erwee 5, Elgar 6) Anderson dived forward to snaffle that but it just kissed the turf before he got his fingers underneath. Erwee survives, with just a couple off Robinson’s over.

11.43am BST

NOT OUT!

Yes it did, just in front of Anderson’s hands.

11.43am BST

REVIEW!

No-one seems very sure this is out, and the soft-signal on the field is also not out. Erwee turns Robinson behind and Anderson picks up at fifth slip – did it bounce?

Elgar looks back as the ball falls short of Anderson in the slips. Photograph: Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

11.39am BST

3rd over: South Africa 9-0 (Erwee 3, Elgar 6) Still having email problems – apologies. On the pitch four slips and a gully rub their fingers in expectation but Elgar manages to squirt one through their defences and down to the rope.

11.34am BST

2nd over: South Africa 4-0 (Erwee 2, Elgar 2) Robinson continues with his excellent work in the first innings, sending down a snorter that exclamation marks off the pitch and has a groping Elgar pushing at air. Elgar is beaten by the last as well.

11.30am BST

Key event

1st over: South Africa 2-0 (Erwee 2, Elgar 0) I didn’t see Anderson roll his eyes in the direction of the batting slip cordon, instead he directed all feeling into an immaculate first over.

11.26am BST

“Given that the authorities made such an effort to get this match going, it would have been nice if the batsmen had tried just as hard. People have made good money to watch it. “ Jonathan Hodgson, I think the powers that be at The Oval would heartily agree – there is a risk that this game will not make the last day, despite being shorn of the first two. I prescribe a good dose of that school report favourite: application.

11.23am BST

So, what now? South Africa rolled over for 120, with England 57 for six at the close?

11.18am BST

WICKET! Foakes c Petersen b Jansen 14 (England 158 all out, a lead of 40)

Foakes shifts away from off stump but just angles the bat nicely for third slip to poach. England lose four for seven, and three in 13 minutes this morning. A modest Jansen leads South Africa off, holding the ball high in his left hand. His first Test five-fer, five for 35 – each one a proper batter.

Marco Jansen of South Africa celebrates his fifth wicket haul after dismissing Foakes . Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

11.13am BST

36th over: England 158-9 (Foakes 14, Anderson 0) Yesterday Ben Stokes had bare feet on the balcony, it is towelling white socks today as England capitulate in autumn sunshine.

11.12am BST

WICKET! Leach b Rabada 0 (England 158-9)

A round the wicket fizz-bang, which Leach dangles at, edging onto his stumps.

Leach looks back towards his shattered wicket as he is bowled by Rabada. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

11.08am BST

35th over: England 156-8 (Foakes 13, Leach 0) Foakes picks a single off his hip from the fourth ball, having turned down one off the first. I think he can put more trust in Leach than that. Jansen sprints in, sunlight illuminating his side, like a florescent piping.

11.03am BST

34th over: England 155-8 (Foakes 12) Well, that took all of two deliveries.

11.02am BST

WICKET! Robinson c Elgar b Rabada 3 (England 155-8)

Robinson pops Rabada straight to mid-off where a surprised Elgar says thanks very much.

Rabada celebrates with Elgar after dismissing Robinson. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

10.59am BST

Over to The Oval , where South Africa pull away from their huddle as the last strains of Jerusalem fade away.

10.55am BST

They’re mulling over Zac Crawley now. This stat won’t make happy reading for anyone.

Poor kid, time for a period of hibernation I think. Come again next year.

10.51am BST

Ah – I have the wrong email address, while I change it pls send to: tanya.aldred.freelance@theguardian.com

10.45am BST

Michael Atherton, Mark Butcher , Nasser Hussain and the Telegraph’s Nick Hoult are in the Sky studio chewing over the events of the last few days with an untouched plate of croissants sitting temptingly in front of them.

10.32am BST

“J’accuse,” writes Brian Withington. “Although I tend to agree with the broad point he was making, there’s a certain delicious irony in Kevin Pietersen accusing Ben Stokes of a reckless dismissal yesterday.”

Isn’t that in the job description of retired players? See, in particular, IT Botham.



10.30am BST

Zapper located. Nasser and Andrew Strauss are on the mike now Strauss: “England have turned around a team that was lacking in confidence, it has been brilliant cricket to watch. At time they have over-played their hand, yesterday it almost looked like the approach was more important than the runs scored which means there is no incentive to do the hard yards.”

Some truth there.

10.23am BST

Shaun Pollock and Kevin Pietersen are whispering in a knowing way -possibly because someone turned down the volume and our remote is missing. Excuse me for a minute while I turn the room upside down.

Love this picture – feeling for groundsmen and women this time of year.

10.18am BST

It looks all fine and dandy at The Oval this morning, sun on the outfield, players warming up.

10.06am BST

Preamble

Good morning! Seventeen wickets, a debutant, a new monarch – events hit The Oval yesterday.

This Test has, with alacrity, thrown itself into the challenge of completing within three days (day one being washed out, day two being cancelled). Ollie Robinson helped himself to another five-fer as South Africa crumbled away like dried up blackberries, only to for England to follow suit, blazing away into a 36 run lead with only three wickets in hand.

Play starts at 11am BST (not sure why they don’t follow the County Championship lead and begin half an hour earlier in September), do hang around for the last Test of the summer.