RICHMOND, Va. – Jakob Chicoyne was the top finisher for the Old Dominion men's golf team at the VCU Shootout, tying for third with a 13-under par 203 on Tuesday. Hosted by the Rams at the Country Club of Virginia's Tuckahoe Creek Course, the Monarchs finished tied for sixth place with a 54-hole total of 841 (-23).

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO