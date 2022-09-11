Read full article on original website
columbuscountynews.com
Cycle NC coming to Columbus County
Over 1,000 cyclists participating in the Cycle NC Mountain to Coast Ride will be coming to Columbus County in October. The event is not a race, but a recreational trek across the state using scenic back roads. The ride is designed to promote physical fitness, good health and provide a tour of the scenic beauty of North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick Little Theater presents ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’ next month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Little Theatre presents Over The River and Through The Woods, directed by John D’Amato, co-directed by Maria-Luisa Winslow. In a press release, a synopsis of the performance was given. “Nick Cristano is living the life of a modern young professional in New York...
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
WECT
Annual American Craft Walk returns this Saturday in downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 7th annual American Craft Walk featuring over 100 local vendors will take place on Saturday, September 17. Entry is free, and attendees can buy items from the vendors if they so choose. Tents and vendors will be set up along Front Street from Orange Street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgaw hosting community clean up day on Saturday
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw is inviting the community to help keep their town clean. A clean up day is being held this Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. It’s part of the NCDOT’s fall litter sweep campaign. The event will kick off...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Coastal Resources Commission expands exemptions for beach mats
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The NC Coastal Resources Commission approved new guidelines on Thursday that allows beach mats to be used in more ways. In a memo from the NC Department of Environmental Quality, staff says towns like Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Topsail Beach have petitioned to install the mats closer to the water. Additionally, staff says they’ve also had several requests from oceanfront homeowners to install the mats for private beach access instead of a typical wooden walkway.
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
bladenonline.com
Bladen County’s First Halloween Farm Fest
Bladen County has a new corn maze coming this year. Bladen Online spoke with Johnny Tatum about his upcoming project. Beginning September 23rd, Johnny Tatum and Pamela Dicicco will be hosting the event, located at 5093 Owen Hill Road, Elizabethtown, NC. The haunted corn maze will be open Friday through Sunday, from 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM, each week until October 31st. Entry into the corn maze will be $10, or $8, if you use the coupon included in this article! They suggest bringing your own flashlight if you come at night in case you run into a Goblin or two within the maze. Closed-toe footwear is recommended.
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEQ holding Wilmington meeting next month to discuss PFAS in private wells
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is hosting a community information meeting on October 11th to answer questions about PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear. The event will take place at 6:00 pm at Roland-Grise Middle School, located at 4412 Lake Ave in...
drivinvibin.com
Why Is Myrtle Beach Called Dirty Myrtle?
Are you looking for a beach vacation? Myrtle Beach may be right for you. But, first, you’ll want to know why it’s also known as Dirty Myrtle. We get into that and much more in this article. Keep reading to learn more about Myrtle Beach and why so...
Manufacturer to build $10M facility in Lumberton, creating dozens of jobs
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton. BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release. The new positions will average an annual salary […]
WRAL
175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 175-year-old church in Wilmington has ties to the silver screen. Fifth Avenue United Methodist is 175 years old. Some of the church fixtures are striking,...
WECT
Brunswick Co. hosting ‘Free Clean Up Week’
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Landfill announced that it will hold its “Free Clean Up Week” from Sept. 12-17. During this time, Brunswick County residents and property owners can dispose of all materials free of charge, with the exception of regular household trash and hazardous waste, per the announcement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT offering chance for questions, review of 10-year transportation plans
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have a chance to learn and comment on the NC Department of Transportation’s 10-year transportation plan draft. Next Monday through Friday, you can visit the NCDOT division 3 office during normal business hours in Castle Hayne for sessions that will allow people to review the funding and proposed schedules for the projects.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear organization collects over $100,000 worth of school supplies
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After weeks of collecting school supplies for local students, Communities In Schools of Cape Fear has announced their final tally. According to the nonprofit, their Stuff the Bus campaign blew their collection goal out of the water, seeing $107,52.50 worth of supplies donated. Items collected...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW Military Affairs hosts celebration to honor WWII veterans
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW ‘s office of Military Affairs hosted a celebration ceremony today at Veterans Hall. The ceremony honored several World War II veterans that were in attendence including dignitaries from the Marine Corps, Navy, Army, Coast Guard and Air Force as well as military retirees and veterans from WWII to the present.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Tortie Cat Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old female tortie cat. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Staff describe her as extremely curious and very social. They also say she’s very active and quick to make friends. If you’d like to meet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington offering sensory-friendly experience
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington has an experience for visitors with sensory sensitivities. The Museum is offering the special program on select Sundays from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The experience is designed for children with special sensory, developmental, or physical needs. They can...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Update on several major road projects around Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Road construction is a never-ending effort around the Cape Fear, but a few projects are getting closer to completion. According to the NCDOT, the extension of Military Cutoff Road is expected to be completed by spring of 2023. They say girders and a bridge are the most recent major additions. Work is on schedule but a lot remains.
