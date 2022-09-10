In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO