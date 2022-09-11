Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Center City: Philadelphia police 01:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Center City Sunday morning. This all happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Locust Street near South Broad.

Officials say an officer in plain clothes was approached by a 23-year-old man.

Authorities say that officer eventually fired at least 2 or 3 shots, hitting the man in the left shoulder and hip.

The suspect was taken to Jefferson Hospital.

CBS3 does not know what happened between the man approaching the officer and him firing his gun.

That officer has been placed on administrative leave.