ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Center City: Philadelphia police

By Wakisha Bailey
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoSF6_0hqseVUn00

Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting in Center City: Philadelphia police 01:15

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Center City Sunday morning. This all happened just before 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Locust Street near South Broad.

Officials say an officer in plain clothes was approached by a 23-year-old man.

Authorities say that officer eventually fired at least 2 or 3 shots, hitting the man in the left shoulder and hip.

The suspect was taken to Jefferson Hospital.

CBS3 does not know what happened between the man approaching the officer and him firing his gun.

That officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Comments / 2

Eye4Eye
5d ago

They need to put more “Undercovers” all over Killadelphia. Just maybe the crime rate will go down. You either go to jail or get killed. Something got to give. So tired of seeing these MISCREANTS get away with senseless crimes especially murder!!!

Reply
5
Related
CBS Philly

Man critically injured after shooting at McDonald's near Temple University, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 29-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's near Temple University in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened at Broad and Diamond Streets just before 9 p.m. Thursday.Police say the man was shot in the thigh. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.Over 30 shots were fired, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker.Police are searching for a gold SUV and a burgundy SUV they believed to be involved in the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Patrol officers to work extended hours over weekend to tackle gun violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Police Department is stepping up patrols to try to tackle gun violence in the city. All officers assigned to patrols will work 12-hour shifts instead of eight.The extended shifts will continue through Sunday night.Last weekend was a violent one in the city, with more than two-dozen people shot.The department hopes longer hours on the streets will help it manage weekend violence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Jefferson Hospital
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson suspect accused of setting fire to vacant West Philadelphia home arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some residents in West Philadelphia can rest easier knowing a neighbor wanted for arson is now behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Darren Arnold around 12 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia.Arnold was wanted for arson after fires and the discovery of more than 150 jugs of gasoline inside a vacant home along North 59th Street in West Philadelphia on Aug. 1.U.S. Marshals say Arnold was arrested in the area of 10th Street and Oregon Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot multiple times in SW Philadelphia is in critical condition

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. 12th District police arrived to find the 30-year-old victim had three gunshots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Brewerytown triple shooting leaves 3 teens injured, 1 critically: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Brewerytown. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 28th and West Oxford Streets.Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his chest and once in his left leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in his right thigh and was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police say.The third victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his face. He's in stable condition at TUH.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"Tired of the blood," West Philly community calls for end of gun violence in wake of Tiffany Fletcher's murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A mother in mourning as a group of anti-violence activists gathered in West Philadelphia for a rally at the Mill Creek Recreation Center. It's the same rec center where an employee, Tiffany Fletcher, was shot and killed last week.Police made one arrest, a 14-year-old boy, but as officers still search for three other suspects involved in Fletcher's murder, activists came together Thursday calling to end the violence. Drivers honked for peace on the streets as activists urged for a ceasefire."We need more public safety in these streets," activist Sajea Purple Blackwell said.Many protestors held signs like one that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Reading police shoot person outside of Wawa, Berks County DA's Office say

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- Reading police shot someone outside of a Wawa on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over Lancaster Avenue just before 5 p.m.The person who was shot underwent surgery at an area hospital.There's no word on their condition or what led to the shooting.The Berks County District Attorney's Office says they will release more information on Thursday.
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
South Philly Review

Double shooting in Grays Ferry

Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on the 1500 block of South 28th Street on Sept. 13. According to police, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower left leg and abdomen and was listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. A 20-year-old was shot once in the lower back and was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Trial begins for former Philadelphia officer accused of fatally shooting unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Trial began Tuesday for former Philadelphia Police officer Eric Ruch Jr. The trial comes nearly two years after he was charged with murder for shooting an unarmed Black man after a car chase. The district attorney's office says this is the first time in the city's history that an on-duty police officer has stood trial for murder.Ruch is facing third-degree murder charges for shooting 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in December 2017 in East Germantown.  On Tuesday, the first witness for the prosecution was Plowden's widow. She testified about the last time she saw her husband alive."It can't bring...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
77K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy