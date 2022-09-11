Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge belts MLB-leading 56th and 57th home runs in win Tuesday
Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, two RBI, and three runs scored in New York’s 7-6 extra-inning win in Boston on Tuesday. Both of Judge’s home runs on Tuesday tied the game and he is now just four home runs shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League record. Judge has now reached base at least three times in eight of his last nine games. Judge’s .310 average is just 9-points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez’s AL-leading .319, meaning the Triple Crown is very much a possibility for the slugger. Judge is slashing .310/.414/.692 with 57 home runs, 123 RBI (leads MLB), 116 runs scored (leads MLB), and 16 stolen bases this season.
Alek Manoah (stomach bug) scratched from start Tuesday
Alek Manoah (stomach bug) was scratched from his start in game one of a doubleheader Tuesday. Julian Merryweather will start in place of Manoah. (Hazel Mae on Twitter) Manoah woke up with a stomach bug and will not make his scheduled start in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Blue Jays' manager John Schnedier said Manoah could be an option for the second game, if he feels better after resting and receiving treatment. The likely backup plan for game two if Manoah is unable to go is a bullpen game.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (9/15) PREMIUM
It’s a tiny Thursday night MLB DFS slate. At DraftKings, it’s just a five-game slate, beginning at 7:20 pm ET. However, at FanDuel, it’s a six-game main slate, starting at 6:40 pm ET. So, the pitchers, stacks and core studs are reduced to fit the slate size.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Kickers (Week 2)
Kickers are people too! Let’s take a look at the kickers we’re targeting on your Week 2 waiver wire. Analysis: With an attractive home matchup against the Texans this week, McManus is a fine streaming option for Week 2. Dustin Hopkins (LAC): 46% rostered. Next opponents: @KC, JAX,...
J.C. Jackson (ankle) a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice
Definitely a step in the right direction for Jackson as this was the first time he has practiced this season. Jackson had ankle surgery in mid-August and was at least warming up on the field in Week 1 before being ruled out. Even if Jackson is able to suit up this week, you likely want to avoid the Chargers D/ST in a tough matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
Julio Jones (knee) does not practice Wednesday
Jones seemed fine coming out of the team’s win over the Cowboys in Week 1. The 33-year-old produced solid numbers in his first action with Tampa Bay and with Chris Godwin on the shelf with a hamstring injury, the offense could really use Jones. Jones still has a few days to log practice time ahead of a divisional matchup with the Saints Sunday.
Elijah Mitchell (knee) placed on IR
This move was expected after Mitchell suffered an MCL sprain in week 1. He's expected to need about 2 months to recover but luckily will avoid surgery. Jeff Wilson figures to get the most touches in the 49ers backfield going forward, but Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason should have roles to play as well.
Cooper Rush: Cowboys not expected to trade for QB with Dak Prescott out
With the Cowboys not expected to pursue a replacement for Dak Prescott by way of trade, Cooper Rush is in line to be the starting quarterback in Dallas for the near future. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Jerry Jones does not believe that Prescott will miss more than four...
Fantasy Football Heat Index: Devin Duvernay, Cordarrelle Patterson, James Robinson (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Tuesday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances the prior week jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥-to-🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.
Najee Harris states he will practice and play this week
Najee Harris stated to Adam Schein on Schein on Sports that he will practice this week and play against the Patriots Sunday. (Adam Schein on Twitter ) Harris exited the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Bengals with a foot injury. Luckily for the Steelers, Harris' X-rays were negative and he has stated that he is fine and ready to go for Week 2. It is still worth monitoring the practice report to see Harris' participation as the week goes on.
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) does not practice Thursday
Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) did not practice for the New York Giants Thursday. (Adam Caplan on Twitter) Robinson seems to be trending in the wrong direction after logging a limited practice session for the Giants on Wednesday. The wide receiver’s Friday practice status will be worth monitoring ahead of a Week 2 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Robinson is a desperation flex play in deeper league formats if healthy.
Jerry Jeudy flashes breakout potential in Week 1 loss
Jeudy tied the team-high in targets among WRs with fellow WR Courtland Sutton. They both totaled seven targets. Proving that two elite WRs that operate on different parts of the field can both be fantasy relevant. Jeudy, however, got loose for a 67-yard touchdown. He displayed his deep threat acumen and YAC ability. It's wheels up for his fantasy football stock.
Devy Fantasy Football Primer: College Football Week 3 Players to Watch (2022)
I’m sure there will be more weeks like last week to come, but wow!. Texas, who was a 20-point underdog, took #2 Alabama to their limit until a Game-winning FG with 15 seconds left gave the Tide the victory. And two huge upsets occurred, App State does it again, this time against #6 Texas A&M at College Station (see below), and Marshall takes down #8 Notre Dame in South Bend.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Quarterback Streamers (Week 2)
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is in the books. Last week’s streamers were mostly successful. Jameis Winston was the QB6 for the week heading into the Monday night game, scoring 21.7 fantasy points. Meanwhile, the streamer to avoid from Week 1, Mac Jones, scored only 8.5 points as the New England Patriots struggled against the Miami Dolphins.
NFL DFS Pricing Exploitation: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week one is in the books for the NFL season, and we saw some incredibly surprising things, particularly in the RB category where some favorite preseason sleepers were out-snapped and out-carried by their backfield-mates. Exploiting such things in DFS is the key to winning, especially when following pricing trends, so let’s see what we can come up with for the second full week, complete with 12 games of football!
Justin Herbert 'showed us a lot of guts' battling through rib injury in Chargers' loss
Justin Herbert tried to stage a comeback despite a rib injury during the Chargers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs. Could the injury jeopardize his next start?
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Week 1 is in the books, and for dynasty fantasy football managers, now is a good time to take advantage of overreactions. There are a few wide receivers who had poor Week 1 performances that you might be able to grab for a good price. Here are a few players that you might consider buying low, selling high, or holding in your dynasty leagues.
The Primer: Week 2 Edition (2022 Fantasy Football)
The Primer is presented to you by Bettle, an awesome new fantasy sports platform. At Bettle, we know you read The Primer every week to make sure your fantasy team is as good as it can be. Bettle’s arena lets you put that hard work to good use – just import your lineup and challenge other teams across our entire network to weekly matches for real money. Send your first match of $10 or more and we’ll give you $50 to use in the Arena today!
Let’s Stream Defenses: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
The title “Let’s Stream Defenses” hides the fact that this article series is about quarterbacks. As discussed last week, finding a good fantasy defense is all about finding the right kind of quarterback to face. Bad quarterbacks are great, but the best quarterbacks are those who give up the most sacks and turnovers, which are more impactful in fantasy than actual scoring. That means and important part of the defense streaming lifestyle is keeping track of the quarterback situations across the league. Football is both competitive and dangerous, so they are constantly changing. Here are the big takeaways from Week 1:
Freedman’s Favorites: Week 2 (2022 Fantasy Football)
I’m going to pull the curtain back a little. This is the introduction to the Week 2 edition of “Freedman’s Favorites” … but I’m writing it on Saturday of Week 1, before we’ve seen any of these teams play (except for Bills and Rams on Thursday Night Football).
