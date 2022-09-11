Aaron Judge went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, two RBI, and three runs scored in New York’s 7-6 extra-inning win in Boston on Tuesday. Both of Judge’s home runs on Tuesday tied the game and he is now just four home runs shy of tying Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League record. Judge has now reached base at least three times in eight of his last nine games. Judge’s .310 average is just 9-points behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez’s AL-leading .319, meaning the Triple Crown is very much a possibility for the slugger. Judge is slashing .310/.414/.692 with 57 home runs, 123 RBI (leads MLB), 116 runs scored (leads MLB), and 16 stolen bases this season.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO