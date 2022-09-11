ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State beats TSU in the Southern Heritage Classic

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3010xM_0hqsOTen00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV)- Jackson State overcomes a slow start to beat Tennessee State 16-3.

The Tigers offense struggled to get going, but the defense picked them up with a great performance.

Late in the 4th quarter the Tigers were able to connect on a deep ball to put the game away.

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein recaps the game in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

TSU Not Able to Follow Through on Good Intentions

MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee State University Tigers came out to the bright lights and energetic fans at the Liberty Bowl for the Southern Heritage Classic on Sept. 3 with the intent of taking down one of the top teams in FCS football _ Jackson State University Tigers. And although TSU was right there with Jackson State for majority of the game, Jackson State would salt the game away in the end after a Shadeur Sanders touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter put Jackson State up 16-3, the final score.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJTV 12

Jackson businesses prepare for JSU’s home game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) first football home game is happening in Jackson this weekend. With the large crowds supporting the JSU Tigers as they face Grambling State on Saturday, business leaders in Fondren said they don’t have to get ready because they’re already ready. The plan to use bottled water, serve […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Golf tournament helps support JSU’s athletic program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Jackson State University (JSU) gears up for their first home game of the football season, supporters of the school hosted a fundraiser on Thursday. The W.C. Gordon and Ashley Robinson Golf Tournament, which is a bi-annual event, is one of Jackson State’s biggest fundraisers for their athletic program. Gordon was […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Jackson, MS
College Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Mississippi Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
WJTV 12

Hank Aaron Sports Academy to host 2023 GCAC Baseball Championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) Commissioner Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes announced that the Hank Aaron Sports Academy (HASA) will serve as the host site for the 2023 GCAC Baseball Championship. The 5,200-seat venue located in Jackson will host the league’s showcase baseball event for the next three seasons beginning in 2023, with an option […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Game Preview: Grambling vs. JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State will have their first true home game of the season this Saturday. The Tigers will take on Grambling at 1p.m.. A unique aspect about this matchup is both teams have former NFL people as their head coach (Hue Jackson-Grambling, Deion Sanders-JSU). Jackson State beat Grambling in 2020 by a score […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2021 Sanderson Farms champion visits Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship winner made a surprise visit to see patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children’s of Mississippi on Thursday. Sam Burns, currently ranked 12th in the Official World Golf Rankings, signed autographs and created golf-related art projects with patients. Burns also gave a […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsu#Tennessee State#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jackson State transitioning to new ticketing system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of the Jackson State University (JSU) Athletics Department have released an update for JSU football fans on their tickets. The university is currently transitioning to a new ticketing system. According to the athletics department, a season ticket card is one way to enter the stadium, but it’s not the only […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAPT

JSU football fans frustrated over ticket changes

JACKSON, Miss. — Some Jackson State University football fans are frustrated about ticket changes. Fans said they have to get their season tickets transferred over to a season ticket card at Veteran's Memorial Stadium. The line was very long Tuesday, adding to the frustration. JSU leaders said the university...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

The Voice of the Arrows

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Danny Davis enters his 43rd year as the Clinton High School football public address announcer. Davis began his career with the school back in 1980. Over the year, Davis has seen numerous historic moments including the 2016 state championship season for the Arrows led by Cam Akers. To see the full story […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tougaloo College receives Project SERV grant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education announced Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) grants to two HBCUs following the recent spate of bomb threats.  Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, and Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina, were awarded more than $420,000 and $80,000 in Project SERV grants respectively. These universities […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour stops in Jackson

The 16th annual McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is stopping in Jackson, MS this Friday. The event is happening at the Jackson Convention Complex at 7 p.m. This year’s Award-Winning Artists are Anthony Hamilton, Donald Lawrence, Jekalyn Carr, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, and Smokie Norful. Internet sensation NotKarltonBanks and Lonnie Hunter will host the show. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy