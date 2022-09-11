ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
wild941.com

Florida Man Walks Into Grocery Store Covered In Blood Holding A Knife

This almost feels like a scene out of the classic horror movie. A Florida man walked into a public place covered in blood!. Coming out of Polk County, A man from Davenport was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 14) after stabbing 2 guys at a birthday party. WJTV reports, 32 year-old Derrick Emery left a party highly intoxicated Monday night. 2 people offered to take him home, & that’s when all hell broke loose.
POLK COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Florida Woman Arrested After Trying To Infect First Responders With HIV

Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.
OAKLAND PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida City, FL
Florida City, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Flagler County, FL
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
Flagler County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
wild941.com

Florida Man Shoots At Officers Thinking They Were Mexican Cartel

Coming out of Brevard County, A man was arrested for shooting at officers, at is being hit with a bunch of charges after doing so. The man arrested was Justin Alves, & according to FOX 35 Orlando, Alves is facing many charges, with the biggest one being 1st degree premeditated murder of an officer, after he allegedly shot at a police officer at a hotel this past Friday (Sept. 9th).
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man accused of neglect after 2 kids found in Volusia Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in nothing but diapers. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the two children running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona that evening. One witness said the unattended children were almost hit by a car.
DELTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
PORT ORANGE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meds#Messing#Murder#Fbi#Wfla
10 Tampa Bay

Trial begins as family sues HCSO over 2014 death of teen ejected from Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection is underway in a Tampa federal courtroom in what his relatives' claim was the wrongful death of Andrew Joseph III. Joseph was just 14 years old when he was ejected from the Florida State Fairgrounds in 2014, along with close to 100 other teenagers, and was struck and killed by a car as he tried to run across Interstate 4 to catch a ride home.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Evie M.

Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?

NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida

stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
CHULUOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy