wild941.com
Florida Man Walks Into Grocery Store Covered In Blood Holding A Knife
This almost feels like a scene out of the classic horror movie. A Florida man walked into a public place covered in blood!. Coming out of Polk County, A man from Davenport was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 14) after stabbing 2 guys at a birthday party. WJTV reports, 32 year-old Derrick Emery left a party highly intoxicated Monday night. 2 people offered to take him home, & that’s when all hell broke loose.
wogx.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
wild941.com
Florida Woman Arrested After Trying To Infect First Responders With HIV
Jacqueline Bednarczyk was arrested after tying to infect fist responders with HIV. Operators at a Halfway house in Oakland Park called fire rescue when Bednarczyk appeared to be overdosing on drugs. When paramedics arrived Bednarczyk started spitting on them. She was also seen kicking, biting, cursing and hitting them. They tried giving her Narcan to counteract her overdose but she continued to assault them. Several of the firefighters say they got Bednarczyk’s spit in their eyes and mouths. Bednarczyk was taken to Broward Health Imperial Hospital where she told medical staff she was HIV positive. Bednarczyk also told staff that she hoped she had infected all of them. She has been arrested and charged with five counts of criminal transmission of HIV and five of battery on a law enforcement officer or firefighter. She has a bond of $10K.
click orlando
Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.
wild941.com
Florida Man Shoots At Officers Thinking They Were Mexican Cartel
Coming out of Brevard County, A man was arrested for shooting at officers, at is being hit with a bunch of charges after doing so. The man arrested was Justin Alves, & according to FOX 35 Orlando, Alves is facing many charges, with the biggest one being 1st degree premeditated murder of an officer, after he allegedly shot at a police officer at a hotel this past Friday (Sept. 9th).
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
click orlando
Man accused of neglect after 2 kids found in Volusia Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in nothing but diapers. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the two children running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona that evening. One witness said the unattended children were almost hit by a car.
fox35orlando.com
Fentanyl found outside bathroom at Central Florida high school
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is warning parents after drugs were found at one high school and a possible weapon was pulled during a fight at another high school on Friday. A small packet of fentanyl was found outside a restroom at Atlantic High School in...
A Cop And 159 Others Were Arrested For Human Trafficking In Florida & There Are So Many Mugshots
A weeklong undercover sting operation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office resulted in the arrest of 160 individuals last week. Operation "Fall Haul 2" focused on apprehending individuals involved in human trafficking-related crimes. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Among those arrested were...
Trial begins as family sues HCSO over 2014 death of teen ejected from Florida State Fair
TAMPA, Fla. — Jury selection is underway in a Tampa federal courtroom in what his relatives' claim was the wrongful death of Andrew Joseph III. Joseph was just 14 years old when he was ejected from the Florida State Fairgrounds in 2014, along with close to 100 other teenagers, and was struck and killed by a car as he tried to run across Interstate 4 to catch a ride home.
Driver found dead in stolen RV after standoff with Lake County deputies identified
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Lake County said they are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a stolen RV following a standoff that shut down U.S. Highway 27 early Wednesday. Deputies said they used stop sticks on the RV during a pursuit around 2 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Authorities in Florida arrested 160 people during a seven-day long undercover human trafficking sting. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the operation, called “Fall Haul 2,” began Aug. 30. Detectives said the total of charges stemming from the operation included...
click orlando
Florida man accused of using fake deeds to take ownership of 2 homes
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Volusia County man accused of fraudulently taking ownership of two homes using fake deeds sought the services of multiple notaries as part of the scheme, newly released court records show. Javon Walden, 36, is facing an organized scheme to defraud charge, a first-degree felony...
WESH
Teenage boy arrested in Lake County for stealing several vehicles
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen accused of stealing several vehicles facing multiple charges, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Mount Dora police responded to a crash scene located near US 441 and SR 46 on Tuesday. At the scene, police were told the driver of the vehicle...
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?
NOT THE ACTUAL HOUSE. STOCK PHOTO.Jan Jakub Nanista. As I do everyday since I vowed I would learn everything I could about all things haunted in Florida since I never did as a child growing up in California (huge regret), I poked around the internet looking to add places to my list of haunted locations I wanted to visit. (I needed to replace the most haunted corner in Orlando since I just went).
(Possibly) Don't drive down Chuluota Road in Chuluota, Florida
stock photo. Not of Chuluota Road in Chuluota, FloridaTandem X Visuals on unsplash.com. If living in Florida has taught me one thing that I repeat quite often, actually, it's that it's so much more than what it seems. Miles and miles of territory that we have no idea about, no matter how much we modernize the land with shops, apartment complexes, tourist attractions, theme parks. I think it's why Florida is so (potentially) haunted: People don't know the stories of the land and the respect that needs to be given.
WESH
Volusia County man charged after child's hospitalized from cannabis exposure
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Deland man is charged with child neglect after investigators said a small child in his care got hold of a product with cannabis in it. Raekwon Watts was arrested Monday after deputies said the child was taken to the hospital, where staff discovered THC in his bloodwork.
Click10.com
Mother wants more accountability after girl attacks son on Broward school bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a 12-year-old boy attacked by a girl on a Broward school bus tells Local 10 News that she wants to see more action taken against the perpetrator, saying the school district’s actions haven’t been sufficient. Tears ran down the face...
Missouri Man Arrested After “Letting Loose” In A Florida Bar
A 45-year-old Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri man was arrested Sunday for exposing himself and urinating in public view inside of a Key Largo bar. Anthony Gabriel Arauz, 45, was charged with disorderly intoxication. The Sheriff’s Office was called to the Burgee Bar at approximately
