Read full article on original website
Related
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Hits the Road to Take on Towson; VCU
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The unbeaten Brown Bears (4-0, 0-0 Ivy League) hit the road for the first time under head coach Britt Broady, taking on Towson (2-4, 0-0 CAA) on Friday (Sept. 16) before squaring off against VCU (3-2, 0-0 A10) on Sunday (Sept. 18). Both games will be...
brownbears.com
Offense powers men's soccer to victory over UMass Lowell
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An offensive explosion led the Brown men's soccer team to a 5-2 win over UMass Lowell Wednesday evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. "It was a good night and we're really pleased to get the result," Zisson Family Assistant Coaching Chair Jack Roberts said. "We continue to be learning and working on the things we've been talking about. We just spoke to the players and told them 'Don't take for granted how hard it is to win a game in college soccer.' So we're pleased with tonight, but the same with our other games we've played so far, we learn from it and keep doing the right things."
brownbears.com
Women's soccer to host Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Providence this Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears remain in TopDrawerSoccer's National Ranking at No. 25 after a pair of games last week. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans are strongly...
brownbears.com
Martin to attend Coaches vs Cancer Tip Off Breakfast
Join Brown head men's basketball coach Mike Martin '04 and three of the other top Rhode Island college basketball coaches for breakfast as they get ready to tip off their seasons for a good cause. On Friday, October 28th, Martin along with Ed Cooley (Providence College), Archie Miller (University of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownbears.com
ECAC Releases Women’s Hockey Preseason Poll
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – The ECAC released its preseason women's hockey poll on Wednesday. Brown was tabbed ninth in the preseason ledger, with two-time defending tournament champion Colgate taking the top spot after earning six first place votes. The poll was voted upon by the conference's 12 head coaches.
brownbears.com
FEATURE: Paramount Lessons from Anjel Gutierrez
For Anjel Gutierrez '05, growing up in Paramount, California was always something special. Everything from his upbringing, to his Hispanic culture, to his time at Brown has all led him back to Southern California, along with his passion in mentoring kids. "It's home, so it's some place that I always...
brownbears.com
Football Announces the Return of the James Perry Coach’s Show
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown Bears Sports Properties has announced a commitment to air the James Perry Coach's Show live every Thursday night throughout the 2022 Brown football season. New this season, the show will be broadcast live on the radio from three different locations around Providence throughout the season,...
Comments / 0