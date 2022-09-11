PEABODY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT INC BANQUET 2022 - "Peabody Heritage & Legacy Lives On," September 24, 5 p.m., at the James Garner Center, Troy. Price is a $10 donation. Dinner, speakers, door prizes and 50/50 raffle. See a Peabody Community Development Inc member for tickets, or contact Louise Bennet for more information at 910-572-2946.

TROY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO