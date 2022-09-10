Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasThomasville, NC
mebaneenterprise.com
Turnovers cripple Eagles in Reidsville heartbreaker
Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team gave it all they had in Friday night’s showdown with perennial 2A powerhouse Reidsville, in a game that had more of the feeling of a third or fourth round state playoff battle than an early September matchup. Reidsville, who has the most NCHSAA...
‘Clean slate’: NASCAR star Kyle Busch to join Richard Childress Racing in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch announced the next chapter in his illustrious racing career Tuesday after months of speculation about his future plans. After months of rumors about what race team the 37-year-old driver could end up at in 2023 and beyond, Busch confirmed Tuesday that was […]
Charlotte woman wins $200K lottery prize after buying $5 scratch-off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman is celebrating a $200,000 lottery prize win after she tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Celise Redmon bought her winning Lincoln scratch-off ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way. Redmon took home $142,000 after state and […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair
CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
worktruckonline.com
DTNA Builds 800,000th Vehicle in Cleveland
Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced the production of the 800,000th vehicle built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant located in North Carolina. Keys to the milestone vehicle – a Freightliner Cascadia – were presented to representatives from less-than-truckload motor carrier, Old Dominion Freight Line (Old Dominion) late last month during a ceremony at the facility.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
kiss951.com
Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!
I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
WXII 12
Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
A celebration of life for Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Heddie Dawkins Saturday, the 81-year-old High Point woman who was found dead in August after going missing from her home. The service was held at Gethsemane Baptist Church where Dawkins was a faithful member. According to...
montgomeryherald.com
Laura Hernandez Hernandez
Laura Hernandez Hernandez, 23, of Robbins, passed away September 3, 2022. A funeral services was held September 11, 2022 at R.C. Bostic & Son Funeral Services Chapel. She is survived her parents, Timoteo Hernadez Securdino and Luisa Hernandez Gomez; children, Nallara Bautista Hernandez, Alvaro Bautista Hernandez, Laura Catalina Merida Hernandez; three brothers and one sister.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers
Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
power98fm.com
New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte
New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
ourdavie.com
USA ! USA! USA! Davie teen MVP in world baseball tournament
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re well aware of who Coy James is, and if you don’t know, now you do. On July 26, he was among 72 players invited to try out for the U-15 national baseball team. On Aug. 13, he flew to...
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
OBITUARY: Henry Stanback
JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
Customers frustrated with Charlotte’s AvidXChange Music Factory parking
A few months ago, the Music Factory partnered with private, New York-based parking enforcement company RiseTek Global.
OBITUARY: Jasper ‘Butch’ Knight
ROCKINGHAM — Jasper “Butch” Knight, 49, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31,2022. He was born in Richmond County, son of Charles “Tom” Knight and Bobbie Grant Deberry. Butch was preceeded in death by both parents; his stepfather, Jerry Deberry; and brother, Mike Deberry. Survivors...
News Argus
1017 West End Blvd
Beautiful 1 bedroom 2 bathroom - For rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just outside of Downtown Winston-Salem. This home features; an updated kitchen and appliances, Hard wood floors and a spacious living room. This home is just a short walk to wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, perfect for medical students. You will also have access to amazing food like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
