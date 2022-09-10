ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mebaneenterprise.com

Turnovers cripple Eagles in Reidsville heartbreaker

Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team gave it all they had in Friday night’s showdown with perennial 2A powerhouse Reidsville, in a game that had more of the feeling of a third or fourth round state playoff battle than an early September matchup. Reidsville, who has the most NCHSAA...
REIDSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Rare car wins Best of Show at Charlotte AutoFair

CONCORD – John Wayne Stowe and his 1969 Ford Torino Talladega took home the Walt Hollifield Best of Show title as the Charlotte AutoFair wrapped up Sept. 10 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Stowe is no stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, having attended races at the superspeedway since the mid-1960s....
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
Salisbury, NC
Salisbury, NC
Sports
Salisbury, NC
Education
City
Madison, NC
Troy, NC
Education
worktruckonline.com

DTNA Builds 800,000th Vehicle in Cleveland

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced the production of the 800,000th vehicle built at its Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant located in North Carolina. Keys to the milestone vehicle – a Freightliner Cascadia – were presented to representatives from less-than-truckload motor carrier, Old Dominion Freight Line (Old Dominion) late last month during a ceremony at the facility.
CLEVELAND, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#On The Road#Neck And Neck
WXII 12

Carolina Classic Fair coming to Winston-Salem this fall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is coming to Winston-Salem this fall. This year, the fair will be held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 9. at 2825 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Fair hours will be Sunday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

A celebration of life for Heddie Dawkins

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Friends, family and community members celebrated the life of Heddie Dawkins Saturday, the 81-year-old High Point woman who was found dead in August after going missing from her home. The service was held at Gethsemane Baptist Church where Dawkins was a faithful member. According to...
HIGH POINT, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Laura Hernandez Hernandez

Laura Hernandez Hernandez, 23, of Robbins, passed away September 3, 2022. A funeral services was held September 11, 2022 at R.C. Bostic & Son Funeral Services Chapel. She is survived her parents, Timoteo Hernadez Securdino and Luisa Hernandez Gomez; children, Nallara Bautista Hernandez, Alvaro Bautista Hernandez, Laura Catalina Merida Hernandez; three brothers and one sister.
ROBBINS, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers

Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
power98fm.com

New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte

New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Henry Stanback

JACKSON SPRINGS — Henry “HL” Stanback, 63, of Jackson Springs, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Funeral was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Jackson Springs. Public viewing was Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 1-8 p.m. at...
JACKSON SPRINGS, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jasper ‘Butch’ Knight

ROCKINGHAM — Jasper “Butch” Knight, 49, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 31,2022. He was born in Richmond County, son of Charles “Tom” Knight and Bobbie Grant Deberry. Butch was preceeded in death by both parents; his stepfather, Jerry Deberry; and brother, Mike Deberry. Survivors...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
News Argus

1017 West End Blvd

Beautiful 1 bedroom 2 bathroom - For rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just outside of Downtown Winston-Salem. This home features; an updated kitchen and appliances, Hard wood floors and a spacious living room. This home is just a short walk to wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, perfect for medical students. You will also have access to amazing food like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy