ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Well-wishers told not to bring teddy bears or balloons to Queen floral tributes

By Catherine Wylie
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1By6lv_0hqrrgie00

Mourners have been told not to leave teddy bears, balloons or lit candles among the floral tributes to the Queen .

The Royal Parks said no gifts or artefacts will be accepted and that non-floral objects should not be brought.

Thousands of well-wishers have laid flowers close to Buckingham Palace , Windsor Castle and Balmoral since the monarch’s death was announced on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3pQz_0hqrrgie00

Writing on its website, The Royal Parks said people are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site in Green Park close to the late Queen’s London residence.

Mourners are asked to remove any wrapping from flowers before they are laid.

The floral shrines at royal residences over the last few days have included tributes such as teddy bears, corgi soft toys and balloons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0df3Q7_0hqrrgie00

The Royal Parks said cards and labels will be accepted, adding: “Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks.

“Non-floral objects/artefacts such as teddy bears or balloons should not be brought.”

It added that it will not be possible to light candles in the parks and that lit candles will be extinguished.

Tributes will be left on site until all ceremonial activity has taken place and it is expected that flowers will be removed from park areas seven to 14 days after the date of the funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b74my_0hqrrgie00

Flowers that have deteriorated will be removed throughout and taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to prepare them for composting.

It comes after the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral on Sunday morning, to begin the long journey to her final resting place in London.

On the way out the gates of the rural estate – known to have been the monarch’s favourite residence in Scotland – the cortege passed masses of floral tributes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNNP7_0hqrrgie00

Among them lay a special gift demonstrating the warmth and affection with which the Queen was held.

“A marmalade sandwich for your journey ma’am”, read the label on the small sealed bag – a nod to the Queen’s much-loved platinum jubilee sketch during which she had tea at Buckingham Palace with popular children’s character Paddington Bear.

A wreath placed on top of the coffin was made up of flowers from the Balmoral estate, including sweet peas – one of the Queen’s favourites – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3yso_0hqrrgie00

The Princess Royal – the Queen’s only daughter – and husband Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were in the convoy following behind, along with the minister of the nearby Crathie Kirk church frequented by the monarch, and a representative of the Lord Chamberlain’s Office.

Onlookers described the “emotional moment” as they bade a quiet farewell to “the only queen we’ve ever known”.

While some 5,000 people are estimated by council officials to have been bussed to Balmoral from the nearby villages of Ballater and Braemar since Friday, the public had been encouraged to go to spots along the route towards Edinburgh, rather than gathering at Balmoral, on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince William says ‘no one’ but Paddington Bear knew what was inside Queen’s handbag

Prince William has sweetly claimed that no one knew what was in Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic black handbag except for Paddington Bear. On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales greeted well-wishers in front of Sandringham House, where they viewed floral tributes left for the Queen. In a video from the occasion shared on Twitter by Howard Junior School, William could be seen talking to a group of children about his grandmother’s skit with Paddington, which was released during her jubilee celebrations in June.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Balloons#Paddington Bear#Teddy Bears#Princess Royal#Uk#Balmoral
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Olivia’s mother bids her ‘goodnight’ at funeral service

The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said “goodnight” to her daughter as mourners turned out in pink for her funeral.St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, was full for the funeral mass on Thursday, with people also standing on the pavement outside to pay their respects.Olivia, nine, was fatally shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22.Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a “splash of pink”.Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was injured in the shooting, carried a pink teddy into the service.In a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall.The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday evening.The new sovereign, Anne, Andrew and Edward looked sombre as they took their places at the coffin – four days after they participated in a vigil in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.Other members of the royal family, including the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Countess of Wessex, along with some of the Queen’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren make appearance for vigil at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandchildren have made their first appearance at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state until her funeral on Monday. The Queen’s four children – King Charles II, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, and the Earl of Wessex – honoured their mother on Friday 16 September during the Vigil of the Princes at Westminster Hall.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles to mount vigil over coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles is to stand vigil with his siblings over the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.The King, Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex will stand in silence for 15 minutes at the four corners of the catafalque bearing the late Queen’s coffin from 7.30pm on Friday evening.It has not yet been confirmed whether the Queen’s grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, will have their own vigil during the period of lying in state before her state funeral on Monday.Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward made a similar mark of respect to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Brain tumour patient ‘burst into tears’ opening one of the Queen’s last letters

A brain tumour patient and beauty queen said she is “still in shock” after receiving one of the last letters from the Queen before her death.Kerri Parker, 38, has raised more than £16,000 for UK-based medical charity Brain Tumour Research and wrote to the Queen to thank her after attending a Platinum Jubilee Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in July.Ms Parker, who was crowned Ms Universe World International in Miami last month, said it “broke my heart a little” to receive a response from the monarch dated September 5, just three days before the Queen died at Balmoral Castle in...
CANCER
The Independent

The Queen was discussing her love for her horses ‘right to the very end’

The Queen was in “tremendous form” just a few days before she died and discussing “her love for her horses right to the very end”, according to her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser.John Warren features in one of the most repeated TV clips of the last week, when the Queen clapped her hands and beamed as her horse Estimate claimed victory in Royal Ascot’s Gold Cup in 2013 – the first time in the race’s 207-year history that it had been won by a reigning monarch.Mr Warren said he spent the weekend before the Queen died in Scotland, discussing her...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Which celebrities will attend the Queen’s funeral? From Sandra Oh to David Attenborough

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday 19 September, with a 2,000-strong congregation expected to gather at Westminster Abbey at 11am on Monday.The event will see members of the British royal family as well as foreign royals, politicians, world leaders, key workers, and volunteers saying their final farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.It is thought that a number of high-profile celebrities will also be in attendance, due to their close relationships with the royal family or as invited guests of the dignitaries arriving in London over the next two days.Sir David Attenborough, who had a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I don’t have to justify myself to you’: Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer in heated exchange over Meghan Markle

Vanessa Feltz and royal biographer Angela Levin had a heated discussion over Meghan Markle during an interview on TalkTV on Monday (12 September).Levin, who has written biographies for Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, was being interviewed on Feltz’s TalkTV show when the debate took place.In a discussion about the reunion of the Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate) and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Harry and Meghan) Levin said that she didn’t think “Meghan was fit to be in the royal family because she hates it”.Feltz questioned Levin over the comments and her historic criticism...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family-run ‘royal’ attraction say it is special seeing support for the Queen

A family-run visitor attraction with hundreds of pieces of memorabilia of the Royal Family has said that it has been “a very special and emotional week” talking to people who have come by to pay their respects to the Queen.The Royal Room at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, which was launched in 2012, has numerous memorabilia dedicated to the royal family, including hundreds of books, magazines, photographs and even the Queen’s trusted friend Paddington Bear, which has been added to over the years through donations and the Jeyes family’s personal collection.Following the Queen’s death last Thursday, Georgina Jeyes, 72,...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy