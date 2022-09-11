ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William & Kate Just Got a New House—But Here’s Why They Won’t Be Inviting Harry & Meghan Over

A new space. Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving into their new home, but it doesn’t seem like there will be invitations for Harry and Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving along to a new cottage this summer with their children, but is there room for more? According to Hello Magazine, Prince William and Kate are moving into Adelaide Cottage this summer. The cottage is a perfect four-bedroom place that will be cozy for their children: Prince George, 9 Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4. The Cambridges are downsizing from their nine-bedroom apartment in Kensington Palace....
How Queen Elizabeth II Spent Her Final Moments and What The Family Does Next

It’s the end of an era: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has passed away at age 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read a Buckingham Palace statement made a few hours after another announcing that her doctors were “concerned” for her health. Her passing comes just a few months after she celebrated her historic 70 years on the throne in a marathon event known as the Platinum Jubilee—though only in part. The late royal missed out on a number of the celebrations amid a decline in health since she contracted Covid-19 earlier this year.
Here’s How Harry & Meghan Found Out They Were ‘Uninvited’ to the Queen’s Pre-Funeral Reception

A total surprise. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were uninvited to the Queen’s pre-funeral reception. The last-minute decision was something that they found out along with the public. According to a report from the UK’s Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were uninvited to a reception held by King Charles II and Queen Consort Camilla, for world leaders and foreign royals. The outlet reported that only working British royals are welcome. However, according to Page Six, a royal source revealed that “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited.” Another source told...
Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Royal Fans Claim Meghan Markle Got Scolded By Aides Over A Simple Issue

Royal watchers were stunned when Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, stepped out to meet with mourners outside of Windsor Castle accompanied by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per the Daily Mail. It was the first time the former fab four had been seen together since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved out of the UK.
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen

Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
